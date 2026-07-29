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البقرة
٢٥٠
٢٥٠:٢
ولما برزوا لجالوت وجنوده قالوا ربنا افرغ علينا صبرا وثبت اقدامنا وانصرنا على القوم الكافرين ٢٥٠
وَلَمَّا بَرَزُوا۟ لِجَالُوتَ وَجُنُودِهِۦ قَالُوا۟ رَبَّنَآ أَفْرِغْ عَلَيْنَا صَبْرًۭا وَثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَنَا وَٱنصُرْنَا عَلَى ٱلْقَوْمِ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٢٥٠
وَلَمَّا
بَرَزُواْ
لِجَالُوتَ
وَجُنُودِهِۦ
قَالُواْ
رَبَّنَآ
أَفۡرِغۡ
عَلَيۡنَا
صَبۡرٗا
وَثَبِّتۡ
أَقۡدَامَنَا
وَٱنصُرۡنَا
عَلَى
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٢٥٠
ولما ظهروا لجالوت وجنوده، ورأوا الخطر رأي العين،
فزعوا إلى الله بالدعاء والضراعة قائلين:
ربنا أنزل على قلوبنا صبرًا عظيمًا، وثبت أقدامنا، واجعلها راسخة في قتال العدو، لا تفر مِن هول الحرب، وانصرنا بعونك وتأييدك على القوم الكافرين.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥٠:٢
فيه حسن الترتيب؛ حيث طلبوا أولًا: إفراغ الصبر على قلوبهم عند اللقاء، وثانيًا: ثبات القدم والقوة على مقاومة العدو؛ حيث إن الصبر قد يحصل لمن لا مقاومة له، وثالثًا: العمدة والمقصود من المحاربة؛ وهو النصرة على الخصم. الألوسي: 2/172.
السؤال: أفضل الدعاء أشمله لحاجة العبد، وضح ذلك من الآية.
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_250
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Suleiman Hani
تابع
قبل ٢٠ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥٠:٢
Steadiness Before Strategy
In crisis, the Qur’an teaches a leadership order: patience first, firmness second, victory last, because panic is not a strategy. This du‘a reshapes fear into direction, reminding you that the first battlefield is the heart, and when faith stabilizes the inside, you become a source of calm for others instead of a transmitter of chaos.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
https://youtu.be/YBQGkhM_Rp0?...
عرض المزيد
١٩
٠
Hammad Fahim
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥٠:٢
Make dua for our brothers and sister in Gaza as the killing has become more intensified in recent hours. According to Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on X, they stated: 'This is not humanitarian aid. It is slaughter.’'People in Gaza are facing an unbearable dilemma: risk your family starving or risk your life to maybe get food at an Israeli-US distribution site,'
https://aje.io/amtlge?update=3807668
Ya Allah we ask that you save our brothers and...
عرض المزيد
٢٩
١٧
Hausa Dictionary
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٨٣:١٢، ٤٩:١٨، ٥:٧٠، ٢٥٠:٢، ٨:٩٥، ١٨:١٢
Bismillah. Both '...Wa lā yaẓlimu rabbuka aḥadan' (18:49) and 'A-laysa Allāhu bi-aḥkami l-ḥākimīn' (95:8) affirm Allah’s justice, but they do so in distinct and complementary ways. Together, they affirm that Allah not only never wrongs anyone, but also judges with perfect wisdom — no injustice and no imperfection. One negates all injustice, the other declares the highest level of justice.
As a divorced dad of a 3 year old son, who's now a 10 hou...
عرض المزيد
٨
٦
Kaynat Sarwar
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥٠:٢
Those who insist on saying that the word 'sabr' means only to bear quietly whatever bad happens to you and not take any action against it, need to read this ayah.
In my culture it is very common for elders to say to their women especially when they face any oppression, that the 'islamic' thing to do is stay quiet and bear 'patiently' whatever anyone says and does, sometimes for years and years, maybe till they die.
And they use the word 'sabr'...
عرض المزيد
١١
٢
Sirotum Daud
تابع
قبل ١٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٤:٣٢، ٢٤٦:٢-٢٥١
There's this form of unity that can only come from Allah. In a way, we're talking about having patience with those who seek His face, with those who find refuge, certainty in His Words as you do. That's an environment right there, a people ready and waiting for something near,
{ And We made from among them leaders guiding by Our command when they were patient and they were certain of Our signs. } (Qur'an, 32:24)
Do you remember the story of Ta...
عرض المزيد
٣
٢
A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٤٩:٢-٢٥١
'The islamophobia industry has access to millions, if not billions of dollars to push bigotry and fear in civil society'
I read these words in an article recently and they reminded me of the ayahs in Surah Al-Bakarah that tell the story of Saul's army, the river, David (a) and Goliath.
When we read about how large, how organized, and how well-funded those who wish to destroy Islam are, it can bring about despair. We begin to think about the we...
عرض المزيد
٣١
١٧
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية