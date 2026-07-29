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البقرة
٢٤٥
٢٤٥:٢
من ذا الذي يقرض الله قرضا حسنا فيضاعفه له اضعافا كثيرة والله يقبض ويبسط واليه ترجعون ٢٤٥
مَّن ذَا ٱلَّذِى يُقْرِضُ ٱللَّهَ قَرْضًا حَسَنًۭا فَيُضَـٰعِفَهُۥ لَهُۥٓ أَضْعَافًۭا كَثِيرَةًۭ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ يَقْبِضُ وَيَبْصُۜطُ وَإِلَيْهِ تُرْجَعُونَ ٢٤٥
مَّن
ذَا
ٱلَّذِي
يُقۡرِضُ
ٱللَّهَ
قَرۡضًا
حَسَنٗا
فَيُضَٰعِفَهُۥ
لَهُۥٓ
أَضۡعَافٗا
كَثِيرَةٗۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَقۡبِضُ
وَيَبۡصُۜطُ
وَإِلَيۡهِ
تُرۡجَعُونَ
٢٤٥
من ذا الذي ينفق في سبيل الله إنفاقًا حسنًا احتسابًا للأجر، فيضاعفه له أضعافا كثيرة لا تحصى من الثواب وحسن الجزاء؟ والله يقبض ويبسط، فأنفقوا ولا تبالوا; فإنه هو الرزاق، يُضيِّق على مَن يشاء من عباده في الرزق، ويوسعه على آخرين، له الحكمة البالغة في ذلك، وإليه وحده ترجعون بعد الموت، فيجازيكم على أعمالكم.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٤٥:٢
(قرضًاحسنًا) يعني: محتسبًا طيبةً بها نفسه، وقال ابن المبارك: "من مال حلال"، وقيل: لا يمُنّ، ولا يؤذي. البغوي: 1/252.
السؤال: كيف يكون القرض قرضًا حسنًا؟
استفهام يراد به الطلب والحض على الإنفاق، وذكر لفظ القرض تقريبًا للأفهام؛ لأن المنفق ينتظر الثواب كما ينتظر المسلف ردّ ما أسلف. ابن جزي: 1/118.
السؤال: ما وجه التعبير بـ (القرض) في الحث على الإنفاق؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر و...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٨ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٨٣:٢، ٢٦:٣، ٤:٢، ١١٣:٣-١١٤، ١٦٤:٣، ١٨٨:٢، ١٥٤:٢، ٧٥:٣، ١٣٠:٣، ٢٤٥:٢، ١٢٩:٢، ١٤٣:٢، ٢:٢، ٢١٦:٢، ١٩٦:٢، ٢٤٧:٢، ١٨١:٣، ٣:٣-٤، ١٦٩:٣-١٧٠، ٩٧:٣، ١٩٠:٢، ١١٠:٣
From Certainty to Clarity
How Surah آل عمران (Āl ʿImrān — The Family of Imran) completes what Surah البقرة (Al-Baqarah — The Cow) begins
There is a particular kind of silence that comes after certainty.
Not the silence of doubt — but the silence that asks:
Now that you know… what will you do with it?
Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah) leaves you with something vast.
A structure of belief. A framework for living. A map that is both complete and demand...
عرض المزيد
٢٥
٢
Talha Majeed
تابع
قبل ٢١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٤٥:٢
Almost everyday after taraweeh there are charities who stand by the doors seeking donations for various causes. Today for some reason I thought to myself that I’m just going to leave and not consider a donation.
As soon as I got to the exit, one of the brothers stepped in front of me and shook my hand, he explained to me the cause and asked me if I would consider a donation.
In this verse Allah asks a question, “Who will lend to Allah a good ...
عرض المزيد
٤
٠
Nadia
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٤٥:٢
This reflection is one I wrote in december of 2024, nearly a year ago, and I just came across it now and I thought I'd share. SubhanAllah, still having similar thoughts today.
Lately a common theme on my mind has been death, what happens after death and Jannah. The thousands of souls who are martyred all have a story, the look of peace on their faces, makes me question what I want my end to look like. How do I want to leave the earth?
Living ...
عرض المزيد
١٣
١
Brandon Hodges
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٢٤٥:٢
I believe that in submission of my time, energy and wealth in charity, Allah blesses us multiple times over. It's like the spirit of Ramadan and sacrifice in which we put our faith and belief into the Quran and Islam so that we may experience Allah's bounty and grow and evolve. If Allah asks of me to give, then it is done no questions asked because I know he will guide me in my giving.
#RamadanTaughtMe
١١
٣
J Yousef
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٩:٣٤، ٣٧:٣٠، ٢٤٥:٢، ٣٦:٣٤، ٦٢:٢٩، ٥٢:٣٩، ١٢:٤٢، ٢٦:١٣، ٣٠:١٧
تم النشر فى
The 99 Names of Allah
He is Al-Baasit - the Expander - who can remove even the traces of any constriction we may have felt. The key is to know that after every hardship is ease, as promised in the Qur’an. The Prophet Yusuf alayhi as-salaam (peace be upon him) had to be thrown in a well before coming into the care of the Minister. He had to be put in prison before he was given power and reunited with his family. But he understood that it was from God Almighty and was a...
عرض المزيد
٧
١
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية