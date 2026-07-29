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البقرة
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فان لم تفعلوا ولن تفعلوا فاتقوا النار التي وقودها الناس والحجارة اعدت للكافرين ٢٤
فَإِن لَّمْ تَفْعَلُوا۟ وَلَن تَفْعَلُوا۟ فَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱلنَّارَ ٱلَّتِى وَقُودُهَا ٱلنَّاسُ وَٱلْحِجَارَةُ ۖ أُعِدَّتْ لِلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٢٤
فَإِن
لَّمۡ
تَفۡعَلُواْ
وَلَن
تَفۡعَلُواْ
فَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱلنَّارَ
ٱلَّتِي
وَقُودُهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
وَٱلۡحِجَارَةُۖ
أُعِدَّتۡ
لِلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٢٤
فإن عجَزتم الآن -وستعجزون مستقبلا لا محالة- فاتقوا النار بالإيمان بالنبي صلى الله عليه وسلم وطاعة الله تعالى. هذه النار التي حَطَبُها الناس والحجارة، أُعِدَّتْ للكافرين بالله ورسله.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٤:٢
وبدأ سبحانه بالناس؛ لأنهم الذين يدركون الآلام، أو لكونهم أكثر إيقادًا من الجماد؛ لما فيهم من الجلود واللحوم والشحوم، ولأن في ذلك مزيد التخويف. الألوسي: 1/199.
السؤال: لماذا قدم الناس على الحجارة في إيقاد النار؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_24
#وقفة_تدبرية
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القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٣:٢-٢٤
أي: ولن تفعلوا ذلك أبدًا، وهذه أيضًا معجزة أخرى، وهو أنه أخبر خبرًا جازمًا قاطعًا مقدمًا غير خائف ولا مشفق أن هذا القرآن لا يعارض بمثله أبد الآبدين، ودهر الداهرين، وكذلك وقع الأمر لم يعارض من لدنه إلى زماننا هذا، ولا يمكن، وأنَّى يتأتى ذلك لأحد. ابن كثير: 1/58.
السؤال: هذه الآية تدل على معجزة ظاهرة للقرآن الكريم، وضِّحها.
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/...
عرض المزيد
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tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٤:٢
This verse carries the proof used by Ahl al sunnah that sinful Muslims do not reside in hellfire forever even if they commit major sins because Allah clearly sais here that hell fire was 'prepared for the disbelievers'
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ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢١:٢-٢٤
What follows from being created?
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:21-24) through the Hadith
يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ اعْبُدُوا رَبَّكُمُ… ﴿٢١﴾
“O mankind, worship your Lord…” (2:21)
After describing the different ways people respond to guidance,
the Qur’an shifts in a noticeable way.
It no longer speaks about people—it begins to address them directly:
“O mankind”.
This call is not limited to a specific group,
nor confined to a particular moment.
It is o...
عرض المزيد
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Salah Sheikh
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٣:٢-٢٤، ١١:٥٩، ٣٤:١٩
Here are just a few of examples from the Qur'an that have always filled me with awe and reverance of Allah.
1. Allah exposing the Hypocrites and unravelling their secret plots for everyone to see.
2. Allah giving the true story of Jesus AS after his ummah rejected him and then altered his message beyond recognition.
3. Allah challenging the detractors of Islam to produce a single chapter like the Qur'an before procceding to tell them that they w...
عرض المزيد
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Luqman
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٣:٢-٢٤
This Ayat is very true, just imagine trying to come up with a book so Straightforward, Majestic and Simple to understand filled with such Evidences. It would be impossible I mean think about Arabs 1400 Years stating that the Sun moves on its on Orbit and the moon moves around the earth or stating the Speed of Light in Years.
The Holy Quran by itself is a Miracle that we have on our Shelves or Tables everyday and we should be Grateful to Allah SW...
عرض المزيد
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