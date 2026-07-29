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البقرة
٢٢٥
٢٢٥:٢
لا يواخذكم الله باللغو في ايمانكم ولاكن يواخذكم بما كسبت قلوبكم والله غفور حليم ٢٢٥
لَّا يُؤَاخِذُكُمُ ٱللَّهُ بِٱللَّغْوِ فِىٓ أَيْمَـٰنِكُمْ وَلَـٰكِن يُؤَاخِذُكُم بِمَا كَسَبَتْ قُلُوبُكُمْ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ غَفُورٌ حَلِيمٌۭ ٢٢٥
لَّا
يُؤَاخِذُكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
بِٱللَّغۡوِ
فِيٓ
أَيۡمَٰنِكُمۡ
وَلَٰكِن
يُؤَاخِذُكُم
بِمَا
كَسَبَتۡ
قُلُوبُكُمۡۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
غَفُورٌ
حَلِيمٞ
٢٢٥
لا يعاقبكم الله بسبب أيمانكم التي تحلفونها بغير قصد، ولكن يعاقبكم بما قصدَتْه قلوبكم. والله غفور لمن تاب إليه، حليم بمن عصاه حيث لم يعاجله بالعقوبة.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٢٥:٢
والشارع لم يرتب المؤاخذة إلا على ما يكسبه القلب من الأقوال والأفعال الظاهرة؛ كما قال: ﴿وَلَٰكِن يُؤَاخِذُكُم بِمَا كَسَبَتۡ قُلُوبُكُمۡ﴾، ولم يؤاخذ على أقوال وأفعال لم يعلم بها القلب، ولم يتعمدها، وكذلك ما يحدث به المرء نفسه؛ لم يؤاخذ منه إلا بما قاله، أو فعله. ابن تيمية: 1/517.
السؤال: متى يحاسب الإنسان على تصرفاته؟ وضح ذلك من خلال الآية.
لا يعاجلهم بالأخذ. والحلم احتمال الأعلى للأذى من الأدنى. البقاعي: 1/426.
السؤال: ما دلالة ختم الآية بـــ صف...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Hiba Faheed
تابع
قبل ٢٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٢٥:٢
On the Importance of Sincerity
One of the most oft-neglected yet simple means to magnify the blessings and rewards of our actions is the purity of our intention when we perform any good deed. As one of the early sages said, 'How often does a small deed become large, simply because of sincerity! And how often does a large deed become insignificant because of insincerity.' We are told in a hadith that people who pray the same prayer can be rewarde...
عرض المزيد
١٢
٥
Anthony Den Braven
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٢٥:٢
I believe this ayah conceived a grandiose aphorism indeed. The Lord perceives the righteous, and therefore He is cognizant of those who were induced by circumstances to submit and surrender their liberties to an adversary, whom they are aware of as a misleading force, preying on the faithful's disadvantages.
٣
١
J Yousef
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٤٤:١٧، ٤١:٣٥، ٢٢٥:٢، ٢٣٥:٢، ٥٩:٢٢
تم النشر فى
The 99 Names of Allah
Al-Haleem is the One who is not hasty in punishing. As humans, we appreciate forbearance. We appreciate being given chances to rectify ourselves before seeing the consequences of our actions. If there was a rule that you would be sent to detention for not doing your homework, wouldn’t you be grateful that your teacher let it slide? How about the second time she does so, or the third? What about when a police officer catches you speeding, but does...
عرض المزيد
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