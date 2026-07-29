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البقرة
٢٢
٢٢:٢
الذي جعل لكم الارض فراشا والسماء بناء وانزل من السماء ماء فاخرج به من الثمرات رزقا لكم فلا تجعلوا لله اندادا وانتم تعلمون ٢٢
ٱلَّذِى جَعَلَ لَكُمُ ٱلْأَرْضَ فِرَٰشًۭا وَٱلسَّمَآءَ بِنَآءًۭ وَأَنزَلَ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ مَآءًۭ فَأَخْرَجَ بِهِۦ مِنَ ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ رِزْقًۭا لَّكُمْ ۖ فَلَا تَجْعَلُوا۟ لِلَّهِ أَندَادًۭا وَأَنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ ٢٢
ٱلَّذِي
جَعَلَ
لَكُمُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
فِرَٰشٗا
وَٱلسَّمَآءَ
بِنَآءٗ
وَأَنزَلَ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَأَخۡرَجَ
بِهِۦ
مِنَ
ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ
رِزۡقٗا
لَّكُمۡۖ
فَلَا
تَجۡعَلُواْ
لِلَّهِ
أَندَادٗا
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٢
ربكم الذي جعل لكم الأرض بساطًا; لتسهل حياتكم عليها، والسماء محكمة البناء، وأنزل المطر من السحاب فأخرج لكم به من ألوان الثمرات وأنواع النبات رزقًا لكم، فلا تجعلوا لله نظراء في العبادة، وأنتم تعلمون تفرُّده بالخلق والرزق، واستحقاقِه العبودية.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٢:٢
هذه الآية من المحكم الذي اتفقت عليه الشرائع واجتمعت عليه الكتب، وهو عمود الخشوع، وعليه مدار الذل والخضوع. البقاعي: 1/59.
السؤال: في هذه الآية ضابط لعبادة الله، فما هو؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_22
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٢:٢
﷽
The earth stretches out beneath me, a stable, constant place to live, to work, to grow,
and above it, the sky stands vast and protective, wrapping around all of creation.
Every drop of rain that falls is a mercy, a gift sent from above,
feeding the land, filling rivers, and nourishing the plants that provide food for us.
It's so easy to take for granted, yet when I pause to reflect,
I feel how all of this is part of Allah’s care—
how we...
عرض المزيد
١٨
٣
Sol Fiamante
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٢:٢
voi coloro che non ci credete avete la scelta di fare quello che volete ma alla fine le vostre scelte vi porteranno nel mondo delle tenebre avete ancora tempo per le scelte giuste e andrete nel mondo della luce.
١
١
Sherene Mansor
تابع
قبل ٣ سنوات
·
المراجع
سورة ١ و آية ٢:٣-٦، ٢٢:٢، ٢٥٥:٢، ١٧١:٤-١٧٢
I used to skip the parts of the Quran that described Allaah SWT.
I would focus on those parts that i thought were important; the rules and basically what was expected of me.
Till I discovered a beautiful world;
The world of knowing Allah SWT.
'The Jewels of the Quran' by Muhammad Abul Quasem, took my study of the Quran to a definitive turn. In this book, the author simplified the writings of Imam Al Ghazali rahimahullah. This was my first int...
عرض المزيد
٨
٨
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢١:٢-٢٤
What follows from being created?
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:21-24) through the Hadith
يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ اعْبُدُوا رَبَّكُمُ… ﴿٢١﴾
“O mankind, worship your Lord…” (2:21)
After describing the different ways people respond to guidance,
the Qur’an shifts in a noticeable way.
It no longer speaks about people—it begins to address them directly:
“O mankind”.
This call is not limited to a specific group,
nor confined to a particular moment.
It is o...
عرض المزيد
١١
٠
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