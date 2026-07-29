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البقرة
٢١٢
٢١٢:٢
زين للذين كفروا الحياة الدنيا ويسخرون من الذين امنوا والذين اتقوا فوقهم يوم القيامة والله يرزق من يشاء بغير حساب ٢١٢
زُيِّنَ لِلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ ٱلْحَيَوٰةُ ٱلدُّنْيَا وَيَسْخَرُونَ مِنَ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ ۘ وَٱلَّذِينَ ٱتَّقَوْا۟ فَوْقَهُمْ يَوْمَ ٱلْقِيَـٰمَةِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ يَرْزُقُ مَن يَشَآءُ بِغَيْرِ حِسَابٍۢ ٢١٢
زُيِّنَ
لِلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةُ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
وَيَسۡخَرُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْۘ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ٱتَّقَوۡاْ
فَوۡقَهُمۡ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَرۡزُقُ
مَن
يَشَآءُ
بِغَيۡرِ
حِسَابٖ
٢١٢
حُسِّن للذين جحدوا وحدانية الله الحياةُ الدنيا وما فيها من الشهوات والملذات، وهم يستهزئون بالمؤمنين. وهؤلاء الذين يخشون ربهم فوق جميع الكفار يوم القيامة; حيث يدخلهم الله أعلى درجات الجنة، وينزل الكافرين أسفل دركات النار. والله يرزق مَن يشاء مِن خلقه بغير حساب.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢١٢:٢
يسخرون بمن تبعك من أهل الإيمان والتصديق بك في تركهم المكاثرة والمفاخرة بالدنيا وزينتها من الرياش والأموال؛ بطلب الرياسات، وإقبالهم على طلبهم ما عندي برفض الدنيا، وترك زينتها. الطبري: 4/273.
السؤال: ما مقاييس أهل الدنيا للفوز والفلاح؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_212
#وقفة_تدبرية
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Parveen Ahmed
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
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المراجع
آية ٢١٢:٢
Bismillah
I am focusing on the last part of the ayah 'Allah provides for whomever He wills without limit'
I was talking to my dad few days back and he said someone is in need and told me to send 'x' amount of money . There is a girl who got admission in dental college back home and has scholarship and she just needs book fee . Her dad got sick and is bedridden and that’s y she needs help . I was thinking this x amount is small amount and wh...
عرض المزيد
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Sherene Mansor
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢١٢:٢
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 10:
'Allah provides for whomever He wills without limit' (2:212)
I have always taken the meaning as it is; that Allah provides whomsoever He wants in an infinite measure way beyond our human understanding.
Now let's see then what an imbedded message may be. The reverse situation; that is, when Allah does not will to provide for a person, no matter what that person does, how he strives, it will not get to him. Should he blame...
عرض المزيد
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ماريا مرزوقي
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
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المراجع
آية ٣:٢، ٢١٢:٢
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 10: 'Allah provides for whomever He wills without limit' (2:212)
The most uplifting portion of this ayah is Ghayri Hisab - without limit. I searched and I wound this phrase to appear about 7 times in the Quran. [2:212, 3:27, 3:37, 24:38, 38:39, 39:10, 40:40] - one in the context of those who are patient will be rewarded without limit.
Because this world is temporary, everything has a limit, everything has an end to it. What ...
عرض المزيد
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Wardah Abd Rahman
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
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المراجع
آية ٢١٢:٢
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 10:
'Allah provides for whomever He wills without limit' (2:212)
Today my mother encouraged me to give any amount of money to anyone very early in the morning daily at the same time making du’as while giving. She saw miracles of rizq multiplying since she started it since maybe a couple of months ago. Why fear loss because of giving? Either giving possession or time, etc. Because of our mistaken perception of the seen. We don’...
عرض المزيد
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DrHaleema Anwar
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
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المراجع
آية ٢١٢:٢
We cannot have human mindset when we try to understand how Allah gives.
يَرْزُقُ - he gives
I should drill this in my mind that what every comes my way is from Allah. No one has the ability to give me except He. The ultimate ability to give is His, people are only a means.
Its a clarification of the source.
Whom ever-
This swipes jealousy. What ever is given to our brother is because of His will and permission. I have no role to play in it. ...
عرض المزيد
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Khaleda Begum
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢١٢:٢
#QuranicMaxims
This ayah relates to my own story. May Allah protect me from riya and accept from me. I have heard, if someone mentions Allah in a majlis, Allah will mention that person in a bigger majlis.
I used to work in a conventional bank that deals with interest and my career trajectory was going higher and also making quite a handsome amount. Then real Islam came to my life. Allah guided me, alhamdulillah.
I was taking interest in differen...
عرض المزيد
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Sajid Bhutta
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
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المراجع
آية ٢١٢:٢
My father and I were driving upstate and we began to reflect on verses of the Quran, this never happens as the only conversations we have are about college, jobs or family drama.
We reflected on two verses this is the 1/2.
Firstly we began reflecting on how does Allah provide for us without limit.
وَٱللَّهُ يَرْزُقُ مَن يَشَآءُ بِغَيْرِ حِسَابٍ
we began pulling up stuff we heard in lectures on what this means
1) bighair hisaab means th...
عرض المزيد
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