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البقرة
٢١
٢١:٢
يا ايها الناس اعبدوا ربكم الذي خلقكم والذين من قبلكم لعلكم تتقون ٢١
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ ٱعْبُدُوا۟ رَبَّكُمُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَكُمْ وَٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ ٢١
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
ٱعۡبُدُواْ
رَبَّكُمُ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَكُمۡ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِكُمۡ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٢١
نداء من الله للبشر جميعًا:
أن اعبدوا الله الذي ربَّاكم بنعمه، وخافوه ولا تخالفوا دينه; فقد أوجدكم من العدم، وأوجد الذين من قبلكم; لتكونوا من المتقين الذين رضي الله عنهم ورضوا عنه.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢١:٢
(اعبدوا ربكم): يدخل فيه الإيمان به سبحانه، وتوحيده، وطاعته؛ فالأمر بالإيمان به لمن كان جاحدًا، والأمر بالتوحيد لمن كان مشركًا، والأمر بالطاعة لمن كان مؤمنًا. ابن جزي: 1/56.
السؤال: بيّن أنواع الناس المدعوين في الآية.
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_21
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Julie Aoulad-Ali
تابع
قبل ١٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢١:٢
Allah tells us to worship Him "in the hope of" attaining taqwa. This gives me so much hope subhanAllah because of all the times I struggle to focus and want to have khushu' but don't feel it as I want to - I need to keep trying and keep hoping and keep my intention to achieve taqwa pure and not give up or feel like a failure in these moments and Allah will help and guide me and bring me closer to Him.
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Gail A Lynn
تابع
قبل ١٨ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢١:٢
I absolutely have fallen in love with these two particular Ayah. They capture the very essence of my heart’s desire as a proclamation to whole world❣️
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Naveela Meral
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٢١:٢
This is the first command of Allah in the Quran,'O humanity! Worship your Lord, Who created you and those before you, so that you may become mindful of Him.' describing the foundation of our existence. It reminds me of another Ayah in which Allah assures us 'And whoever is mindful of Allah, He will make a way out for them.'
Mindfulness of Allah (Taqwa) means being conscious of Allah and His presence in a way that influences all our actions.
How b...
عرض المزيد
١٤
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Dr Maryam Fayyaz
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢١:٢
﷽
O mankind, serve your Lord Who has created you as well as those before you; do so that you are saved. (2:21)
'O mankind, serve your Lord...' These words make me pause in my reading.
Serve—or aabudu—isn't just about rituals or acts of worship.
It's about devoting myself completely, heart and soul, to the One who created me, who created everyone before me. It means shaping my life in a way that constantly remembers Him, in every action, eve...
عرض المزيد
١٨
٢
Sina Pustchi
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢١:٢
چرا خدا ما انسان ها را آفرید؟ تا پرهیزکار شویم
٠
٠
suher khirallah
تابع
قبل ٣ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٠٠:٥، ٥٦:٥١، ٢١:٢
The purpose of creation is to worship Allah: 'And I did not create the jinn and mankind except to worship Me.' (Surah Adh-Dhariyat 51:56)
The purpose of worshipping Allah is to attain piety/Taqwa: 'O mankind, worship your Lord, who created you and those before you, that you may attain piety.' (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:21)
And the purpose of piety/Taqwa is to achieve success/Falah: 'So fear Allah (By having Taqwa), O you of understanding, that you ma...
عرض المزيد
١٥
٥
Marina
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢١:٢
Al-Baqarah 2:21
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ ٱعۡبُدُواْ رَبَّكُمُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَكُمۡ وَٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبۡلِكُمۡ لَعَلَّكُمۡ تَتَّقُونَ
O mankind, worship your Lord, who created you and those before you, that you may become righteous -
Assalamu alaykum wbt,
‘O mankind’ - this is Allah addressing us all humanity.
‘worship your Lord’ - He gave us instruction to worship Him
‘who created you and those before you’ - He Allah is the One created us and...
عرض المزيد
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٧
Mahjabeen Ahmad
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢١:٢
Had Allah so willed, we could have all lived and died at the same time, but where would we find the lesson?
The departing souls of others as painful as it maybe, there lies a hidden Mercy upon the soul who will stand a lone to answer for what they have done.
How many souls have to depart for us to prepare for our own departure?
٢٧
٢
sabah firdous
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢١:٢
I always believed that we pray and engage in worship because we're mindful of God. The thought was first and the act came later. But here Allah is saying that engage in Ibadah so we can become mindful of him. Act first and the thoughts will follow.
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