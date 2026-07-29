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البقرة
٢٠٧
٢٠٧:٢
ومن الناس من يشري نفسه ابتغاء مرضات الله والله رءوف بالعباد ٢٠٧
وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يَشْرِى نَفْسَهُ ٱبْتِغَآءَ مَرْضَاتِ ٱللَّهِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ رَءُوفٌۢ بِٱلْعِبَادِ ٢٠٧
وَمِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
مَن
يَشۡرِي
نَفۡسَهُ
ٱبۡتِغَآءَ
مَرۡضَاتِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
رَءُوفُۢ
بِٱلۡعِبَادِ
٢٠٧
وبعض الناس يبيع نفسه طلبًا لرضا الله عنه، بالجهاد في سبيله، والتزام طاعته. والله رءوف بالعباد، يرحم عباده المؤمنين رحمة واسعة في عاجلهم وآجلهم، فيجازبهم أحسن الجزاء.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٠٧:٢، ٦٢:٤٣
'Whose pleasure am I earning?'
As you go about your day, take time to stop and reflect on what you are doing and ask yourself:
'Is what I am doing right now most likely:
A) Earning God's pleasure?
-or-
B) Pleasing to satan?'
Let's reflect on these 2 ayat and do our best to answer 'A' instead of 'B' as much as we can.
Try it out and share your experience!
٣٩
١٥
Sherene Mansor
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١١٠:١٨، ٢٠٠:٢-٢٠١، ٧٨:٢٢، ٢٠٤:٢-٢٠٧
#QuranWeeklyDose
This week's session rounded up the discussion on Hajj.
The Hajj experience divides people into 4 categories.
1. the ones who ask Allah SWT for only dunya (2:200)
2. the ones who ask for both dunya and akhirah (2:201)
3. the ones whose speech impresses you and calls upon Allah SWT but in their hearts they oppose Islam; the hypocrites (2:204-206)
4. the ones who sacrifice everything for Allah SWT (2:207)
Knowing this reality, wh...
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