تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
اختر اللغة
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
البقرة
٢٠١
٢٠١:٢
ومنهم من يقول ربنا اتنا في الدنيا حسنة وفي الاخرة حسنة وقنا عذاب النار ٢٠١
وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَقُولُ رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةًۭ وَفِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ حَسَنَةًۭ وَقِنَا عَذَابَ ٱلنَّارِ ٢٠١
وَمِنۡهُم
مَّن
يَقُولُ
رَبَّنَآ
ءَاتِنَا
فِي
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
حَسَنَةٗ
وَفِي
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
حَسَنَةٗ
وَقِنَا
عَذَابَ
ٱلنَّارِ
٢٠١
ومن الناس فريق مؤمن يقول في دعائه:
ربنا آتنا في الدنيا عافية ورزقًا وعلمًا نافعًا، وعملا صالحًا، وغير ذلك من أمور الدين والدنيا، وفي الآخرة الجنة، واصرف عنَّا عذاب النار. وهذا الدعاء من أجمع الأدعية، ولهذا كان أكثر دعاء النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم، كما ثبت في الصحيحين.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Faryal Ahmad
تابع
قبل ٩ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ٢٠١:٢، ٥٣:٣٩
Yawm al-‘Arafah always feels different to me. It is one of those rare days where the heart becomes softer and every hidden feeling rises before Allah. What touches me most is that Allah opens the door completely not only for the people standing on the plains of ‘Arafah but also for every believer sincerely returning to Him. It reminds me that no matter how distant I feel because of my sins, distractions, or weakness, Allah still invites me to ask...
عرض المزيد
١٤
٩
Hammad Fahim
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٢٠١:٢
What if you found yourself in the best moment, at the most sacred location, during the most important occasion of your life—Hajj—and you had the chance to make a single du'a? A du'a that captures all your hopes and wishes, your vulnerabilities and anxieties. What would be that all-encompassing du'a that truly captures it all?
This supplication only consists of around 10-11 words, yet encompasses all forms of goodness in both this world and the H...
عرض المزيد
٤٠
٨
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٠١:٢
﷽
The last ten nights of Ramadan are here. Alhamdulillah.
These nights are nothing short of miraculous,
filled with the promise of Laylat al-Qadr, the Night of Decree,
a night so profound that its worship surpasses a thousand months.
As we immerse ourselves in worship,
seeking forgiveness and blessings,
there's a question that lingers deep in our hearts:
can we ask for personal desires during this sacred time?
The answer is:
Absolutely ...
عرض المزيد
٦
٧
M.I Muhammad
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٠١:٢
THE ESSENCE OF 'RABBANA AATINAA'
At times, we find ourselves confused on what we want or what to do in a particular situation. There are moments when we second-guess our decisions, are overwhelmed by various challenges and do not feel at peace. Times we fall short in our religion. We encounter numerous options to choose from, or are unsure of which career path to follow. And at certain moments, we have a long list of Du’a to be made, because we ...
عرض المزيد
٣
٤
Saeed Purcell
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٠١:٢، ٧٧:٢٨
#QuranicMaxims
It is interesting to me to see how people relate to this worldly life; this lowly, passing, ephemeral life. Zuhd (asceticism) was a key component of the early practice of the Salaf. Many died with barely a blanket and a bowl to their name yet they wept for fearing they'd taken too much. Attachment to the dunyaa is a VERY dangerous thing. If you look at the science of Tazkeeyah and the different diseases of the heart, you'll find m...
عرض المزيد
٢٤
١
Sundas Ejaz
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٠١:٢
The balance of deen and dunya is essential for the well-being of Muslims. Islam does not teach us to cut-off from the dunya as a means to practice deen. However, it can be immensely challenging to balance both of the aforesaid in this current climate. For instance, one may want to spend time with their family, but this could involve certain activities which are displeasing to الله عزوجل such as music, gossips and ...
Consequently, when you provi...
عرض المزيد
٢٢
١٠
Sajid Bhutta
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٠١:٢
Reflecting with father 2/2
my father presented this verse and asked why do we make this dua?
i forgot where i heard this from but I always understood
ربنا آتنا في الدنيا حسنة
as something that is good in the world, and the best thing in the world is closeness to Allah, yes it could also means worldly wealth, family and health (as some scholars have said) but also how much you are connected or inclined towards trying to fulfill the comma...
عرض المزيد
٩
٣
Sardor Karim
تابع
قبل ٢٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٠٠:٢-٢٠١
Allah teaches us that whenever we pray and make dua, we should NEVER forget to ask Allah for rewards both in dunya and in the hereafter. We are so concerned about our worldly affairs that we rarely think about the Hereafter. Even something as simple as asking Allah for granting Jannah, under which rivers flow, can be a great and simple way to start!!!
رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِنَا فِى الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةً وَفِي الاٌّخِرَةِ حَسَنَةً وَقِنَا عَذَابَ النَّارِ
...
عرض المزيد
١٣
١
Minela H
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٢٠١:٢-٢٠٢
Our Lord! Give us in this world that which is good and in the Hereafter that which is good, and save us from the torment of the Fire!' (2 :201)
We tend to often, when we think of (this world) look for 'who has more' of something but when it comes to deen we often look for those or think of those 'who know less' than us or have less than us in ilm or tawakul or taqwa and so on. When making duas we forget that this world can end any second, someti...
عرض المزيد
٨
٥
Sherene Mansor
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١١٠:١٨، ٢٠٠:٢-٢٠١، ٧٨:٢٢، ٢٠٤:٢-٢٠٧
#QuranWeeklyDose
This week's session rounded up the discussion on Hajj.
The Hajj experience divides people into 4 categories.
1. the ones who ask Allah SWT for only dunya (2:200)
2. the ones who ask for both dunya and akhirah (2:201)
3. the ones whose speech impresses you and calls upon Allah SWT but in their hearts they oppose Islam; the hypocrites (2:204-206)
4. the ones who sacrifice everything for Allah SWT (2:207)
Knowing this reality, wh...
عرض المزيد
٧
٥
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية