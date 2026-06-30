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البقرة
٢
٢:٢
ذالك الكتاب لا ريب فيه هدى للمتقين ٢
ذَٰلِكَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبُ لَا رَيْبَ ۛ فِيهِ ۛ هُدًۭى لِّلْمُتَّقِينَ ٢
ذَٰلِكَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبُ
لَا
رَيۡبَۛ
فِيهِۛ
هُدٗى
لِّلۡمُتَّقِينَ
٢
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Faiza Khan
تابع
قبل أسبوعين
·
المراجع
آية ٢:٢
After establishing the certainty of the Quran, ALLAH then mentions its function as "A GUIDANCE, that guides us in EVERY ASPECT of our lives."
As-Sa'adi r.a in his tafsir, mentioned that:
In this ayah, the word 'Guidance' is mentioned, but guidnace "to what?" or "for what" is not mentioned; meaning ALLAH did not say guidance towards achieving such and such a purpose or to such and such a thing. That's because He intended it to be general and open...
عرض المزيد
١٢
٠
Faiza Khan
تابع
قبل أسبوعين
·
المراجع
آية ٢:٢
The Quran is not introduced first in terms of its function as guidance, but in terms of its certainty. How?
As-Sa'di points out an important insight, that is:
There is no doubt about it in any way, shape or form. Stating that ‘there is no doubt’ implies the opposite and the opposite of doubt is certainty, so this Book contains certain knowledge that dispels doubt. This is a useful principle to note, that when it is stated that ‘something is n...
عرض المزيد
١٣
١٠
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٨٣:٢، ٢٦:٣، ٤:٢، ١١٣:٣-١١٤، ١٦٤:٣، ١٨٨:٢، ١٥٤:٢، ٧٥:٣، ١٣٠:٣، ٢٤٥:٢، ١٢٩:٢، ١٤٣:٢، ٢:٢، ٢١٦:٢، ١٩٦:٢، ٢٤٧:٢، ١٨١:٣، ٣:٣-٤، ١٦٩:٣-١٧٠، ٩٧:٣، ١٩٠:٢، ١١٠:٣
From Certainty to Clarity
How Surah آل عمران (Āl ʿImrān — The Family of Imran) completes what Surah البقرة (Al-Baqarah — The Cow) begins
There is a particular kind of silence that comes after certainty.
Not the silence of doubt — but the silence that asks:
Now that you know… what will you do with it?
Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah) leaves you with something vast.
A structure of belief. A framework for living. A map that is both complete and demand...
عرض المزيد
٢٢
٢
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٢:٢، ٣٧:٢، ٢٨٢:٢، ٥:٢، ٢:٢، ٢٨٦:٢، ١٢٦:٢، ٦:١
Between a Question and Its Answer
On entering Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah — The Cow)
There is a moment — almost imperceptible — when, as you move through the Qur’an, you pass from asking into being answered.
It does not announce itself. There is no clear boundary, no visible threshold. You turn the page, as you would in any book, and yet something in the atmosphere shifts — like stepping into a space that feels familiar, but somehow more attentiv...
عرض المزيد
٣٢
١٠
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٥ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣:٦٥، ٣:٥، ٢:٢، ١:١١، ٣:٩٣، ١٧:٧٥، ٤:٩٤، ٦:١
It’s my second time reading the Qur’an as a new convert.
I completed it for the first time at the end of my first Ramadan, الحمد لله
This time feels different.
Less about finishing, more about entering.
Less about understanding everything, more about being present with it.
Sharing a few reflections from a journey that continues to quietly transform me.
I did not begin this journey by trying to understand the order of the Qur’an.
At first, I wa...
عرض المزيد
٢١
٥
Jasmina Ahmed
تابع
قبل ١٦ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢:٢
When reflecting deeply on this verse, one begins to understand why guidance itself is a gift.
The word هُدًى comes from the root (ه-د-ي), the same root that gives us هَدِيَّة (a gift). Linguistically they are different words but the connection is profound. Guidance is not something human beings can manufacture on their own. It is something given. It is not earned.
And when we look honestly at the world around us, we begin to understand why.
To...
عرض المزيد
٢٧
٦
JALIL UR REHMAN KAZIM
تابع
قبل ١٨ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٧٥:٤، ١٨٥:٢، ٦:١، ١٦:٥، ١٦١:٦، ٣٣:٩، ٢:٢، ١٧٨:٧، ١٠١:٣
As the month of Ramadan moves forward and the days quietly pass, I find myself thinking more about guidance. The more I read the Qur’an, the more I notice how often it speaks about being guided, staying guided, and not losing that direction. It feels less like a distant concept and more like something very personal.
We ask every day, “Guide us to the straight path.” I’ve said that verse countless times in my life. But in Ramadan, it feels differ...
عرض المزيد
١٤
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