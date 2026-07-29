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البقرة
١٩٧
١٩٧:٢
الحج اشهر معلومات فمن فرض فيهن الحج فلا رفث ولا فسوق ولا جدال في الحج وما تفعلوا من خير يعلمه الله وتزودوا فان خير الزاد التقوى واتقون يا اولي الالباب ١٩٧
ٱلْحَجُّ أَشْهُرٌۭ مَّعْلُومَـٰتٌۭ ۚ فَمَن فَرَضَ فِيهِنَّ ٱلْحَجَّ فَلَا رَفَثَ وَلَا فُسُوقَ وَلَا جِدَالَ فِى ٱلْحَجِّ ۗ وَمَا تَفْعَلُوا۟ مِنْ خَيْرٍۢ يَعْلَمْهُ ٱللَّهُ ۗ وَتَزَوَّدُوا۟ فَإِنَّ خَيْرَ ٱلزَّادِ ٱلتَّقْوَىٰ ۚ وَٱتَّقُونِ يَـٰٓأُو۟لِى ٱلْأَلْبَـٰبِ ١٩٧
ٱلۡحَجُّ
أَشۡهُرٞ
مَّعۡلُومَٰتٞۚ
فَمَن
فَرَضَ
فِيهِنَّ
ٱلۡحَجَّ
فَلَا
رَفَثَ
وَلَا
فُسُوقَ
وَلَا
جِدَالَ
فِي
ٱلۡحَجِّۗ
وَمَا
تَفۡعَلُواْ
مِنۡ
خَيۡرٖ
يَعۡلَمۡهُ
ٱللَّهُۗ
وَتَزَوَّدُواْ
فَإِنَّ
خَيۡرَ
ٱلزَّادِ
ٱلتَّقۡوَىٰۖ
وَٱتَّقُونِ
يَٰٓأُوْلِي
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
١٩٧
وقت الحج أشهر معلومات،
وهي:
شوال، وذو القعدة، وعشر من ذي الحجة. فمن أوجب الحج على نفسه فيهن بالإحرام، فيحرم عليه الجماع ومقدماته القولية والفعلية، ويحرم عليه الخروج عن طاعة الله تعالى بفعل المعاصي، والجدال في الحج الذي يؤدي إلى الغضب والكراهية. وما تفعلوا من خير يعلمه الله، فيجازي كلا على عمله. وخذوا لأنفسكم زادًا من الطعام والشراب لسفر الحج، وزادًا من صالح الأعمال للدار الآخرة، فإن خير الزاد تقوى الله، وخافوني يا أصحاب العقول السليمة.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٩٧:٢
قال الحسن: "الحج المبرور هو أن يرجع صاحبه زاهدًا في الدنيا، راغبًا في الآخرة". القرطبي: 3/324
السؤال: كيف يكون حج المؤمن مبرورًا؟
تحريض وحث على حسن الكلام مكان الفحش، وعلى البر والتقوى في الأخلاق مكان الفسوق والجدال. القرطبي: 3/328.
السؤال: بيِّن عناية القرآن الكريم بالكلمة الطيبة، والبعد عن الكلام السيئ.
وخص -جل ذكره- بالخطاب بذلك أولي الألباب؛ لأنهم هم أهل التمييز بين الحق والباطل، وأهل الفكر الصحيح والمعرفة بحقائق الأشياء التي بالعقول تُدرك ...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Rayaan Shafi
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٩:٨، ١٩٧:٢، ٢٦:٧
"And take provisions, but indeed, the best provision is taqwa." (2:197)
Insha'Allah, in a week from now, I'll be going for Umrah with my parents and with my grandmother as well. Alhamdulillah. It's also the country of my birth, and I haven't been there since I moved to the United States when I was eight, so that's another thing to be excited about.
As we have been packing our things and mentally preparing for the journey, I am frequently rememb...
عرض المزيد
٣٠
٢٧
Hammad Fahim
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٩٧:٢
One of the most important lessons we take from Hajj, is that we are to have upmost courtesy towards others. Sometimes the scenes around the Ka'bah especially when attempting to touch the Blackstone and draw close to it, leaves much to be desired, with pilgrims charging towards the Ka'bah without due regard for others. This verse is a reminder that even when we seek forgiveness and are passionate to earn Allah's mercy, we are to have upmost regard...
عرض المزيد
١٧
٥
R. Ebied
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٩٧:٢
When we're travelling, we pack the necessary items we need for the journey. And when we stop to stay on our route or even in our destination away from home, once again we generally have and acquire only what's necessary.
We don't get too comfortable because we know were eventually leaving, to go back home in Sha Allah.
In fact, in some cases we are looking forward to moving on and being back home in our 'comfort zone'.
In this verse God te...
عرض المزيد
١١
٠
R. Ebied
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٩٧:٢
When setting out on a journey to travel, we start to think of all the resources and supplies we need. We may plan, collect, and organize and the reality is the journey may not take place due to unexpected circumstances. Or if the journey takes place, we realize we didn't need all of the resources we planned for or needed something different we hadn't expected !
There is one journey though we are sure of. The journey back to God. And we are told...
عرض المزيد
٧
٠
Sherene Mansor
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٩٧:٢
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 16:
'Whatever good you do, Allah knows it' (2:197)
I find the context of this maxim very powerful.
Hajj is one of the busiest and most crowded of times.
But it can be the loneliest and filled with the quietest and most private of worship.
In the millions that you are in, will He Hear you?
Amongst those big groups of strong and powerful Muslim countries, will He acknowledge you?
In the presence of scholars and imaams doing e...
عرض المزيد
٥
٥
ماريا مرزوقي
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٩٧:٢، ١٣:٦٧-١٤
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 16: 'Whatever good you do, Allah knows it' (2:197)
Alhamdulillah for the blessings of performing hajj several years back. It felt like only yesterday. I recall during the preparation period, our group imam reminded us over and over again to be mindful of every single word we intend to utter, every single thought - our inner voice and every single act. In my culture, the imam will say, 'Allah will pay you in cash!' In other w...
عرض المزيد
٣
٢
Wardah Abd Rahman
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٩٧:٢
QURANIC MAXIMS DAY 16:
'Whatever good you do, Allah knows it' (2:197)
Even when people don’t see, Allah sees. The good I do needs to be align with my intention. Allah sees what His creations cannot see. Even if it’s small to people but heavy to you, Allah knows. Allah rewards your struggle based on your intention. This ayah also reminds to give benefit of the doubt to people. As they say: Don’t judge a book by its cover. Or what you see is not ...
عرض المزيد
٤
٢
Khaleda Begum
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٩٧:٢
#QuranicMaxims
'Whatever good you do, Allah knows it' (2:197)
Even others may not see or overlook, but Allah surely knows that;
You save some water during wudu
You keep putting lights off to save some power
You lower your gaze from something vulgar came to your feed
You don’t participate in a discussion where other people’s affairs discussed
You put your hand at the head of an orphan
You switch music to recitation
You unsubscribe Netflix and ...
عرض المزيد
٧
٣
Abbas R.
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٩٧:٢، ٧:٩٩-٨
Often we are raised with the idea that Allah is watching over us if we do something bad. 'Don't do antyhing stupid' or ' Listen to your parents' or 'behave' etc. 'Allah is watching' or 'Allah knows'. But Allah highlights here the good that we are doing, that He knows about it rather than the bad or any mistakes we are doing .
Sometimes we are working so hard in doing good, making sacrifices no one would make and no one bats an eye. 'Whatever ...
عرض المزيد
٢
١
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