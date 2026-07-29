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البقرة
١٩٥
١٩٥:٢
وانفقوا في سبيل الله ولا تلقوا بايديكم الى التهلكة واحسنوا ان الله يحب المحسنين ١٩٥
وَأَنفِقُوا۟ فِى سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ وَلَا تُلْقُوا۟ بِأَيْدِيكُمْ إِلَى ٱلتَّهْلُكَةِ ۛ وَأَحْسِنُوٓا۟ ۛ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ يُحِبُّ ٱلْمُحْسِنِينَ ١٩٥
وَأَنفِقُواْ
فِي
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَلَا
تُلۡقُواْ
بِأَيۡدِيكُمۡ
إِلَى
ٱلتَّهۡلُكَةِ
وَأَحۡسِنُوٓاْۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يُحِبُّ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
١٩٥
واستمروا -أيها المؤمنون- في إنفاق الأموال لنصرة دين الله تعالى، والجهاد في سبيله، ولا توقعوا أنفسكم في المهالك بترك الجهاد في سبيل الله، وعدم الإنفاق فيه، وأحسنوا في الانفاق والطاعة، واجعلوا عَمَلَكُم كله خالصًا لوجه الله تعالى. إن الله يحب أهل الإخلاص والإحسان.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٩٥:٢
قال أبو أيوب -رضي الله عنه-: "نزلت فينا معشر الأنصار؛ وذلك أن الله تعالى لمَّا أعز دينه، ونصر رسوله قلنا فيما بيننا: إنا قد تركنا أهلنا وأموالنا حتى فشا الإسلام، ونصر الله نبيه، فلو رجعنا إلى أهلينا وأموالنا فأقمنا فيها، فأصلحنا ما ضاع منها، فأنزل الله تعالى: (وأنفقوا في سبيل الله ولا تلقوا بأيديكم إلى التهلكة)؛ فالتهلكة: الإقامة في الأهل والمال، وترك الجهاد". البغوي: 1/171.
السؤال: ما المقصود بالتهلكة؟
لما كانت النفقة من أعظم دعائم الجهاد، وكان...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Imtiaz Ahmed
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٩٥:٢
It reminds me that It's easy to think of 'spending' as just money, but honestly, what about my time? My energy? The things I know that could benefit someone else? Am I holding them back, or using these blessings also, the way Allah intends?
Then it reminds me that self-care isn't selfish. Pushing myself too hard, neglecting my health... that's destructive too. It's about finding balance – being generous to others and myself.
The best part, th...
عرض المزيد
٦
٠
Parveen Ahmed
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٩٥:٢
Bismillah
Indeed Allah loves the Muhsineen . It’s part of ayah 195 of Surah Al Baqarah.
Who are these Muhsineen ?
The people who does deeds at an excellent way. They casually just don’t do it . They are way up ahead, do it for the sake of Allah and do it in ihsan way.
Allah says in Quran to show gratitude and He will bless us more if we show gratitude . In order to show gratitude we should recognize blessings . Allah says we can’t count the...
عرض المزيد
١٠
٢
Khaleda Islam
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٨٦:٢، ١٩٥:٢
God does not burden any soul with more than it can bear' – Qur’an (2:286)
Our soul is strong enough to carry its own burden . That is how God created the human race. This is a powerful message for not only our youth, but also for adults who seem to have suicidal ideation. ' and do not ruin yourselves by your own hands..(partial.)(2:195 )
An extremely important message that initiates a discussion about mental health in the Muslim community. Kin...
عرض المزيد
٥
٤
Nadrah
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٩٥:٢
In my tadabbur class last night, we were learning and discussing this verse and I find it very interesting. Allah said, 'And spend in the way of Allah and do not throw (yourselves) with your (own) hands into destruction (by refraining). And do good; indeed, Allah loves the doers of good.'.
Well, if I were to take the verse wholly and literally, Allah asked us to not be bakhil or stingy because then we are throwing ourselves into destruction. Bu...
عرض المزيد
٢
٠
Sundas Ejaz
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٤:٨٧، ١٩٥:٢، ١٩:٨٠، ١٥٩:٣
Failed expectations and disagreements may lead to negativity if it is not dealt with respectfully. For instance, perceiving the disagreement as an insult which could also lead to believing that the other party has purposely disrespected you. Furthermore, the shaitan will eagerly whisper negative thoughts to provoke you. And if you don’t dismiss these thoughts - it may then lead to arrogance, ill feelings in the heart and also getting disheartened...
عرض المزيد
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٧
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