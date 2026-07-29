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البقرة
١٨٦
١٨٦:٢
واذا سالك عبادي عني فاني قريب اجيب دعوة الداع اذا دعان فليستجيبوا لي وليومنوا بي لعلهم يرشدون ١٨٦
وَإِذَا سَأَلَكَ عِبَادِى عَنِّى فَإِنِّى قَرِيبٌ ۖ أُجِيبُ دَعْوَةَ ٱلدَّاعِ إِذَا دَعَانِ ۖ فَلْيَسْتَجِيبُوا۟ لِى وَلْيُؤْمِنُوا۟ بِى لَعَلَّهُمْ يَرْشُدُونَ ١٨٦
وَإِذَا
سَأَلَكَ
عِبَادِي
عَنِّي
فَإِنِّي
قَرِيبٌۖ
أُجِيبُ
دَعۡوَةَ
ٱلدَّاعِ
إِذَا
دَعَانِۖ
فَلۡيَسۡتَجِيبُواْ
لِي
وَلۡيُؤۡمِنُواْ
بِي
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَرۡشُدُونَ
١٨٦
وإذا سألك -أيها النبي-
عبادي عني فقل لهم:
إني قريب منهم، أُجيب دعوة الداعي إذا دعاني، فليطيعوني فيما أمرتهم به ونهيتهم عنه، وليؤمنوا بي، لعلهم يهتدون إلى مصالح دينهم ودنياهم. وفي هذه الآية إخبار منه سبحانه عن قربه من عباده، القرب اللائق بجلاله.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٦:٢
ذكر في هذه الآية أنه -جل وعلا- قريب يجيب دعوة الداعي، وبيَّن في آية أخرى تعليق ذلك على مشيئته -جل وعلا-؛ وهي قوله: ﴿فَيَكۡشِفُ مَا تَدۡعُونَ إِلَيۡهِ إِن شَآءَ وَتَنسَوۡنَ مَا تُشۡرِكُونَ﴾ [الأنعام: 41]، وقال بعضهم: التعليق بالمشيئة في دعاء الكفار كما هو ظاهر سياق الآية، والوعد المطلق في دعاء المؤمنين؛ وعليه فدعاؤهم لا يُرد: إما أن يُعطَوا ما سألوا، أو يُدَّخَر لهم خيرٌ منه، أو يُدفَع عنهم من السوء بقدره. الشنقيطي: 1/74.
السؤال: ما الفرق بين دعا...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Abdel-Rahman Ahmed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٦:٢
وإذا سالك عبادي عني فإني قريب...
سبحان الله، هذه الآية الوحيدة في القرآن التي قال فيها تعالى 'وإذا سألك...' دائماً تجد الآيات تأتي بصيغة 'يسألونك....قل'. مثلا:
'يسألونك عن الخمر والميسر قل فيهما إثم...'
'يسألونك عن الأهلة قل هي مواقيت للناس...'
'يسألونك عن الأنفال قل الأنفال لله والرسول...'
'يسألونك ماذا ينفقون قل ما انفقتم من خير...'
....
هذا يدل على ان الله سبحانه وتعالى يشتاق الى دعاء العبد. قبل ان يسئل رسول الله (صلى الله عليه وسلم) عن ال...
عرض المزيد
١
٠
aira Fatima
تابع
الأسبوع الماضي
·
المراجع
آية ٦٠:٤٠، ١٨٦:٢
Today I was reading the chapter on supplications from The Disease and The Cure, and I realized something about myself.
I have spent years making du’a, but I never really stopped to learn how Allah loves to be asked.
When we apply for a job, we spend hours making our resume look perfect. We change the format, improve every sentence, and make sure it fits what the employer is looking for.
But when it comes to asking Allah the One who owns everyt...
عرض المزيد
١٥
٢
Fariha Guncha
تابع
قبل ٩ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٦:٢
Arafah through Fariha Guncha's lens
When everyone is urging you to list out whatever you want. To make a dua list for Arafah, but I have a different opinion. Or maybe not different. Just distinct.
Make your list. Ask for everything. He said to ask and dua is worship.
But don’t let the list make you miss what is actually happening.
You are standing before Allah.
Not before a door.
Not before a system that processes requests.
Before Him.
...
عرض المزيد
١١
٠
Hasan Zahid
تابع
قبل ١٠ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٦:٢
We do not heal the heart by force. Its core is three movements that reshape us from within.
Istighfār is honest housekeeping. Sin does more than leave a mark in a ledger; it leaves a film over our perception. It trains the self to excuse itself and to resent reminders. Seeking forgiveness is a return to truth, a confession that a gift was misused, a limit crossed, a reliance forgotten. That admission restores dignity and clears the lens through w...
عرض المزيد
١٣
١
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ١٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٦:٢
One of the aspects of Ramadan that should stay with us, is the habit of making dua. The verse, although cited within the context of Ramadan, is not to be understood as only exclusive to Ramadan. Allah always responds. He is always near. So just like Ramadan, when we made earnest supplications, make it a habit to make dua. Every morning and every night. Before you sleep:
Speak to Allah.
Tell Him about what broke you today.
Tell Him about the sin...
عرض المزيد
٣٧
٧
Dania Hijazi
تابع
قبل ٢٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٦:٢
I just had a miscarriage. It’s been one of the hardest and most painful moments in my life. So many ayahs came to my mind but this one brought me the most comfort. My baby has not been growing for 4 weeks. And around 4 weeks ago I had a dream that I was carrying a twin boy and girl, in the dream I remember saying no I’m not having twins I already know it’s one baby. And a powerful voice spoke to me and said “make dua.” And that’s all that I’ve be...
عرض المزيد
٤٢
٩
Naveela Meral
تابع
قبل ٢٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٦:٢
The Lord of the vast universe and the Owner of all that exists tells us "Indeed, I am near"
Near.
As near as a single conversation
As near as a sincere dua
Just you and Allah.
No intermediary is needed.
No special language is required.
The king of everything listens to you, responds and accepts.
٢
٠
Aïcha Amissah
تابع
قبل ٢٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٦:٢، ١:٦٧
Allah is the supreme dominator, the exalted. He is al-Khaliq, the creator of the heavens and the earth. Nothing escapes Him. He has control over all things. "Tabarakah" He is the possessor of barakah, abundance and kindness. Allah bestows abundance upon whomever He wills and pours out His kindness upon whomever He wills. Allah is the one who gives life and death. There is no power except Allah´s power subhanallah.
How to integrate this verse int...
عرض المزيد
٢
٠
Eman Fatima
تابع
قبل ٣١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٦:٢
There will be days when your imman will be low and heart feels numb, you will be depressed, anxious but return to Allah no matter how many times you slip.
This ayah reminds us that when we turn to Allah sincerely, He is near.
Whenever I truly seek Allah, He responds in ways that bring peace.
١٤
٣
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