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البقرة
١٨٤
١٨٤:٢
اياما معدودات فمن كان منكم مريضا او على سفر فعدة من ايام اخر وعلى الذين يطيقونه فدية طعام مسكين فمن تطوع خيرا فهو خير له وان تصوموا خير لكم ان كنتم تعلمون ١٨٤
أَيَّامًۭا مَّعْدُودَٰتٍۢ ۚ فَمَن كَانَ مِنكُم مَّرِيضًا أَوْ عَلَىٰ سَفَرٍۢ فَعِدَّةٌۭ مِّنْ أَيَّامٍ أُخَرَ ۚ وَعَلَى ٱلَّذِينَ يُطِيقُونَهُۥ فِدْيَةٌۭ طَعَامُ مِسْكِينٍۢ ۖ فَمَن تَطَوَّعَ خَيْرًۭا فَهُوَ خَيْرٌۭ لَّهُۥ ۚ وَأَن تَصُومُوا۟ خَيْرٌۭ لَّكُمْ ۖ إِن كُنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ ١٨٤
أَيَّامٗا
مَّعۡدُودَٰتٖۚ
فَمَن
كَانَ
مِنكُم
مَّرِيضًا
أَوۡ
عَلَىٰ
سَفَرٖ
فَعِدَّةٞ
مِّنۡ
أَيَّامٍ
أُخَرَۚ
وَعَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
يُطِيقُونَهُۥ
فِدۡيَةٞ
طَعَامُ
مِسۡكِينٖۖ
فَمَن
تَطَوَّعَ
خَيۡرٗا
فَهُوَ
خَيۡرٞ
لَّهُۥۚ
وَأَن
تَصُومُواْ
خَيۡرٞ
لَّكُمۡ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
١٨٤
فرض الله عليكم صيام أيام معلومة العدد وهي أيام شهر رمضان. فمن كان منكم مريضًا يشق عليه الصوم، أو مسافرًا فله أن يفطر، وعليه صيام عدد من أيام أُخَر بقدر التي أفطر فيها. وعلى الذين يتكلفون الصيام ويشقُّ عليهم مشقة غير محتملة كالشيخ الكبير، والمريض الذي لا يُرْجَى شفاؤه، فِدْيَةٌ عن كل يوم يفطره، وهي طعام محتاج لا يملك ما يكفيه ويسد حاجته، فمن زاد في قدر الفدية تبرعًا منه فهو خير له، وصيامكم خير لكم -مع تحمُّل المشقة- من إعطاء الفدية، إن كنتم تعلمون الفضل العظيم للصوم عند الله تعالى.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٣:٢-١٨٤
والقصد بقوله: (كما كتب على الذين من قبلكم)، وبقوله: (أيامًا معدودات): تسهيل الصيام على المسلمين، وملاطفة جميلة. ابن جزي: 1/95.
السؤال: جمع سبحانه في شرعه بين الحكمة والرحمة، وضح ذلك من خلال الآية.
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_183
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Jasmina Ahmed
تابع
قبل ٢١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٤:٢
For years I’ve suffered from severe migraines but over the last one year, its becomes more frequent and debilitating. I’ve fainted from them, thrown up from the pain and had days where light, sound and even movement felt unbearable. So when Ramadan approached, I was honestly worried. I feared that fasting would trigger even more attacks.
But subhanAllah, something unexpected happened. Since I started fasting this Ramadan, I haven’t had a single ...
عرض المزيد
٤
٢
suher khirallah
تابع
قبل ٢١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٤:٢
A limited Number of Days
Today is the 17th of Ramadan.
Do you feel how quickly the days are passing?
Ramadan reminds us of our own lives.
A limited number of days… Short and fast…
So, how can we put Barakah in these limited days
In Ramadan and in our lives?
Start with one small practice: the mindful pause.
Before you speak, pause.
Before you act, pause.
Ask yourself:
Will this word or action bring me closer to Jannah or further away from it?
D...
عرض المزيد
٤
١
Naveela Meral
تابع
قبل ٢٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٤:٢
"A limited number of days."
Just a few days
And within these few days, there are oceans of mercy and forgiveness.
The Prophet ﷺ said that whoever fasts Ramadan with faith and hoping for reward from Allah, his previous sins are forgiven (Sahih Bukhari-1901)
The reward with Allah, will remain forever.
٢
٠
Bey Sapta
تابع
قبل ٢٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٤:٢
Ramadan is drawing near. In Indonesia, Muslims often welcome this month by visiting relatives, visiting the graves of their parents, and sharing simple wishes for a peaceful fast—usually with a moment of asking and offering forgiveness.
As Eid approaches, these traditions begin to ripple wider. The whole country shifts into a familiar rhythm: long holidays from offices and schools, bus terminals swelling with travelers, suitcases pulled from high...
عرض المزيد
١٦
٢
Umar Sanda
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٤:٢
And to fast is better for you, if only you knew.
I was suffering from stomach ulcer before Ramadan, just a few days before Ramadan I felt as if I may not be able to fast due to severe pain as a result of the stomach ulcer. I took some medicine and after a day or two Ramadan started, so I started fasting with the hope of completing some days and missing some due to my health condition, but to my greatest surprise the more I fasted, the more I fel...
عرض المزيد
٩
٣
Sherene Mansor
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٥٤:٧، ١٨٤:٢
#RamadhanReflections
I am at a luxurious hotel.
We decided to treat ourselves while easing our Eid shopping with a city 'stay-cation'.
Suhoor has just been served. A trolley laden with glorious food that we devoured, leaving not a morsel behind.
Maa shaa Allah.
Alhamdulillah!
May it be a continuous blessing,
May I always be grateful
Aamiin.
As I look out to the city-scapes, I realise how really short-lived everything is.
As much as I love thi...
عرض المزيد
٧
٥
UmAyoub
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٤:٢
As Ramadan Approach, I always look at this verse in which, Allah Almighty says 'and to fast is better for you, if only you knew'. Fasting is a unique moral and spiritual characteristic of Islam. SubhanAllah, nowadays Scientists, and educators have spoken at length about the educational benefits of fasting, so much so, that it is called 'the school of fasting' due to its enormous benefits that are considered a means of educating and disciplining ...
عرض المزيد
٣
٠
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ١٨ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٣:٢-١٨٦
Asaalamu 'alaikum Wa Rahmatullah!
I pray everyone is well. and still enjoying the 'after-effect's of Ramadan. May Allah accept your dedication, sacrifice and charity during this month. Amen
No doubt many of us are missing Ramadan, and it passed so quickly! How we wish to have Ramadan all day and every day!
It is typical that many of us may feel the post Ramadan slump, and In order to encounter this, we have a post Ramadan Learning Plan whi...
عرض المزيد
٢٨
٥
Sirotum Daud
تابع
قبل ١٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
سورة ٦٧ و آية ١٨٣:٢-١٨٥
Eid Mubarak!
It's such a joy to be able to wish everyone a blessed Eid, regardless of whether you're celebrating on Friday or Saturday as I'm aware some are. I'm so grateful to have been able to spend the month reflecting with others here. Today I wanted to set aside a bit of time here to show just that, to look back at the month in terms of the Ramadan Challenge and maybe share some thoughts that might make you smile.
There's always this quest...
عرض المزيد
٨
٦
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية