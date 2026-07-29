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البقرة
١٨٣
١٨٣:٢
يا ايها الذين امنوا كتب عليكم الصيام كما كتب على الذين من قبلكم لعلكم تتقون ١٨٣
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ ٱلصِّيَامُ كَمَا كُتِبَ عَلَى ٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ ١٨٣
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
كُتِبَ
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلصِّيَامُ
كَمَا
كُتِبَ
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِكُمۡ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
١٨٣
يا أيها الذين صدَّقوا الله ورسوله وعملوا بشرعه، فرض الله عليكم الصيام كما فرضه على الأمم قبلكم; لعلكم تتقون ربكم، فتجعلون بينكم وبين المعاصي وقاية بطاعته وعبادته وحده.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٣:٢
لأنه من الشرائع والأوامر التي هي مصلحة للخلق في كل زمان، وفيه تنشيط لهذه الأمة بأنه ينبغي لكم أن تُنافسوا غيركم في تكميل الأعمال، والمسارعة إلى صالح الخصال، وأنه ليس من الأمور الثقيلة التي اختصَّيتم بها. السعدي: 86.
السؤال: ما الذي يُفاد من الإخبار بأن هذا الصيام كان فرضًا على من قبلنا؟
أي: كي تحذروا المعاصي؛ فإن الصوم يُعقم الشهوة التي هي أمها، أو يكسرها،... قال لنا رسول الله -صلى الله تعالى عليه وسلم-: «يا معشر الشباب، من استطاع منكم الباءة فل...
عرض المزيد
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القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٣:٢-١٨٤
والقصد بقوله: (كما كتب على الذين من قبلكم)، وبقوله: (أيامًا معدودات): تسهيل الصيام على المسلمين، وملاطفة جميلة. ابن جزي: 1/95.
السؤال: جمع سبحانه في شرعه بين الحكمة والرحمة، وضح ذلك من خلال الآية.
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_183
#وقفة_تدبرية
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Rehana Kouser
تابع
قبل ١٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٣:٢
Ramadan Reflection
As a carer, my time in Ramadan has always been limited. For a long time, I struggled with that. I would think about what I should be doing—longer prayers, more Quran—and when things didn’t go to plan because I had to attend to my family, it left me feeling like I wasn’t doing enough. Perhaps many carers and even mothers can relate to this feeling.
But Alhamdulillah, Allah, in His gentleness shifted my perspective.
I started...
عرض المزيد
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JALIL UR REHMAN KAZIM
تابع
قبل ٢٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
سورة ١٠٧ و آية ١٨٣:٢، ٤٥:٢٩، ١٦:٥٧
As Ramadan progresses, I find myself thinking deeply about the purpose behind everything I am doing. I am fasting. I am praying more. I am reciting more Qur’an. I feel comfort in the rhythm of suḥūr and ifṭār, in standing at night, in hearing the Qur’an recited.
But I have begun to ask myself a harder question.
Is my worship transforming me?
In Surah Al-Ankabut 29:45, Allah says:
“Indeed, prayer restrains from immorality and wrongdoing.”
When...
عرض المزيد
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Razia Zahra
تابع
قبل ٢٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٣:٢
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
I like to keep a Ramadan diary. There are lots in the market, I have been keeping one for around 6 years. As each day goes by I write down what I felt I needed to improve upon. It allows me to examine myself, my inner self by knowing Allah has allowed us to live and observe this month. Some questions and thoughts that perhaps most of us might relate to:
- Did I really need to say...
عرض المزيد
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Suleiman Hani
تابع
قبل ٢٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٣:٢
Restraint That Builds God-Consciousness
Allah teaches that self-control is not a personality trait, it is a trained spiritual skill that produces taqwa. When you practice saying “no” to what is normally allowed, you are learning to lead your impulses instead of being led by them, and that inner governance is the foundation of trust in every relationship and responsibility.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
https://youtu.be/...
عرض المزيد
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Ilm for Success
تابع
قبل ٢٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٣:٢
Shaytan is chained from the very first night of Ramadan.
Then why do we still waste time? Why do we still fall short of our targets?
Because this month is not just about fighting Shaytan. It is about training the nafs.
Allah says in the Qur’an that Ramadan was prescribed so that we may attain Taqwah (Qur’an 2:183).
Taqwah is not handed to us like a beautifully wrapped gift. When we ask Allah for something, He doesn’t simply place it in our ...
عرض المزيد
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Tahira Fatima
تابع
قبل ٢٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٣:٢
I have a commando-style dagger that my husband once gave me as a gift. In its handle, there is a small compass. Today, for no particular reason, I picked it up and began to examine it.
When I looked at the compass, I noticed that the needle was not pointing in the correct direction. I adjusted it, shook it lightly, and turned it at different angles, but nothing changed.
My husband was watching and said, “Remove the blade and then check the compas...
عرض المزيد
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Naveela Meral
تابع
قبل ٢٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٨٣:٢
The main purpose of fasting is not simply staying away from food and drink.The goal is clear:
"so perhaps you will become mindful of Allah"
"so that you may develop taqwa"
The awareness that
Allah sees me,
living with the feeling that Allah is near,
and the inner state of fearing Him in love.
When Allah commands us to fast, we obey within exact limits. During fasting, we avoid sins because we fear Allah, then in daily life we can also walk away...
عرض المزيد
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najee elhila
تابع
قبل ٢٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٨٨:٢٦-٨٩، ٧:٥٨، ٤٥:٢٩، ١٨٣:٢، ٥١:٣٣
Growing Taqwa from the Heart 🌱
Taqwa starts in the heart ❤️, shows in our daily choices 🧠, and appears clearly in our character 🤍. When we fix our intentions for Allah, our actions become meaningful. Taqwa helps us choose honesty, patience, and self-control at school, at home, and online. We also learned that good character is a sign of strong faith, and that prayer 🕌 protects our hearts and guides our behavior. As Ramadan 🌙 approaches, we ...
عرض المزيد
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استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية