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البقرة
١٧٢
١٧٢:٢
يا ايها الذين امنوا كلوا من طيبات ما رزقناكم واشكروا لله ان كنتم اياه تعبدون ١٧٢
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ كُلُوا۟ مِن طَيِّبَـٰتِ مَا رَزَقْنَـٰكُمْ وَٱشْكُرُوا۟ لِلَّهِ إِن كُنتُمْ إِيَّاهُ تَعْبُدُونَ ١٧٢
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
كُلُواْ
مِن
طَيِّبَٰتِ
مَا
رَزَقۡنَٰكُمۡ
وَٱشۡكُرُواْ
لِلَّهِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
إِيَّاهُ
تَعۡبُدُونَ
١٧٢
يا أيها المؤمنون كلوا من الأطعمة المستلَذَّة الحلال التي رزقناكم، ولا تكونوا كالكفار الذين يحرمون الطيبات، ويستحِلُّون الخبائث، واشكروا لله نعمه العظيمة عليكم بقلوبكم وألسنتكم وجوارحكم، إن كنتم حقًا منقادين لأمره، سامعين مطيعين له، تعبدونه وحده لا شريك له.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٧٢:٢
والأمر بالشكر عقيب النعم لأن الشكر يحفظ النعم الموجودة، ويجلب النعم المفقودة، كما أن الكفر ينفر النعم المفقودة، ويزيل النعم الموجودة. السعدي: 81.
السؤال: ما علاقة الشكر بالنعم؟
الشكر حقيقته: البذل من الطيب؛ فشكر كل نعمة إظهارها على حدِّها من مال أو جاه أو علم أو طعام أو شراب أو غيره، وإنفاق فضلها والاقتناع منها بالأدنى، والتجارة بفضلها لمبتغي الأجر، وإبلاغها إلى أهلها لمؤدي الأمانة؛ لأن أيدي العباد خزائن الملك الجواد. البقاعي: 1/316.
السؤال: ما ...
عرض المزيد
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٠
Aifa Aifaradzi
تابع
قبل ١٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٧٢:٢
I wonder if the reason Allah specifically asks us to thank Him for the provision of food and water is because, despite being among the most crucial sustenance for life, they are often taken for granted — especially in this age of consumerism, where food is available at the touch of a finger. Reflecting on this, I realized that despite having a gratitude list, I had never once included thanks for this basic yet essential provision. What else have ...
عرض المزيد
١٣
٢
Beenish Ameen
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٧٢:٢
Surah Al-Baqarah (The Cow), 2:172
'O you who have believed, eat from the good things which We have provided for you and be grateful to Allah if it is [indeed] Him that you worship.'
In this verse, Allah reminds us of the 'good things' He has provided, urging us to be grateful.
But what is provision (rizq) in the Islamic sense? It’s more than just the food we eat or the clothes we wear.
Allah’s provision encompasses all forms of sustenance:
...
عرض المزيد
١٠
٣
Iraj Marjan
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٧٢:٢
Such a powerful language of Quran. Every word of the Quran is an ocean itself.
if it is really Him, that we worship...
this verse popped up on my screen this morning and left me puzzled. Since then I've been solving this question mark If it's Him?
If it's Him? who I really worship, or some deep rooted desires residing in my heart? or someone who has taken over my nerves? or some goals and ambitions that drive my life? or someone who I have t...
عرض المزيد
١
٠
Reshad Noorzay
تابع
قبل ٧ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٧٢:٢
تم النشر فى
Muslim American Society
Why does Allah associate eating with worship? What are the 'good things' which He has provided for us? Does that mean there are also bad things? Why did Allah mention the command to eat before giving thanks? Are we truly worshipping Allah when we give thanks after having eaten?
Today, when you pick up something to eat, consider whether it's from the 'good things' Allah has provided for us. Then give thanks to Allah and share from those 'good thin...
عرض المزيد
١٢
١
J Yousef
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٧٢:٢، ٥١:٢٣
تم النشر فى
The 99 Names of Allah
Ṭeeb in regular parlance is used for ‘kindness’ or purity of heart, and what is ṭayyib is also something good or pure. The Prophet (pbuh) said: 'O people! God is Ṭayyib (Good) and He only accepts what is good. He has commanded the believers as He has commanded the Messengers: ‘O Messengers, eat from the good foods and work righteousness,’ [23:51]. And He says, ‘O you who have believed, eat from the good things which We have provided for you and b...
عرض المزيد
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استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
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