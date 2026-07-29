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البقرة
١٦٥
١٦٥:٢
ومن الناس من يتخذ من دون الله اندادا يحبونهم كحب الله والذين امنوا اشد حبا لله ولو يرى الذين ظلموا اذ يرون العذاب ان القوة لله جميعا وان الله شديد العذاب ١٦٥
وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يَتَّخِذُ مِن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ أَندَادًۭا يُحِبُّونَهُمْ كَحُبِّ ٱللَّهِ ۖ وَٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوٓا۟ أَشَدُّ حُبًّۭا لِّلَّهِ ۗ وَلَوْ يَرَى ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوٓا۟ إِذْ يَرَوْنَ ٱلْعَذَابَ أَنَّ ٱلْقُوَّةَ لِلَّهِ جَمِيعًۭا وَأَنَّ ٱللَّهَ شَدِيدُ ٱلْعَذَابِ ١٦٥
وَمِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
مَن
يَتَّخِذُ
مِن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
أَندَادٗا
يُحِبُّونَهُمۡ
كَحُبِّ
ٱللَّهِۖ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُوٓاْ
أَشَدُّ
حُبّٗا
لِّلَّهِۗ
وَلَوۡ
يَرَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُوٓاْ
إِذۡ
يَرَوۡنَ
ٱلۡعَذَابَ
أَنَّ
ٱلۡقُوَّةَ
لِلَّهِ
جَمِيعٗا
وَأَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
شَدِيدُ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
١٦٥
ومع هذه البراهين القاطعة يتخذ فريق من الناس من دون الله أصنامًا وأوثانًا وأولياء يجعلونهم نظراء لله تعالى، ويعطونهم من المحبة والتعظيم والطاعة، ما لا يليق إلا بالله وحده. والمؤمنون أعظم حبا لله من حب هؤلاء الكفار لله ولآلهتهم; لأن المؤمنين أخلصوا المحبة كلها لله، وأولئك أشركوا في المحبة. ولو يعلم الذين ظلموا أنفسهم بالشرك في الحياة الدنيا، حين يشاهدون عذاب الآخرة، أن الله هو المتفرد بالقوة جميعًا، وأن الله شديد العذاب، لما اتخذوا من دون الله آلهة يعبدونهم من دونه، ويتقربون بهم إليه.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٥:٢
واعلم أنّ محبة الله إذا تمكنت من القلب ظهرت آثارها على الجوارح من الجدّ في طاعته، والنشاط لخدمته، والحرص على مرضاته، والتلذذ بمناجاته، والرضا بقضائه، والشوق إلى لقائه، والأنس بذكره، والاستيحاش من غيره، والفرار من الناس، والانفراد في الخلوات، وخروج الدنيا من القلب، ومحبة كل من يحبه الله، وإيثاره على كل من سواه. ابن جزي: 1/92.
السؤال: ما علامة تمكن المحبة من القلب؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية ...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Ali Ali
تابع
قبل ٢٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٥:٢
Bismillāh.
“Still there are some who take others as Allah’s equal—they love them as they should love Allah—but the ˹true˺ believers love Allah even more.”
— Qur'an 2:165
I wonder what kind of love it was —
that seeped so deeply into his heart.
He ﷺ sat in the lap of his wife, Aisha bint Abi Bakr.
A moment so close. So warm. So human.
Yet with a longing beyond this world, he said:
“The Highest Companion.”
Again.
And again.
What kind of love...
عرض المزيد
٨
٣
R. Ebied
تابع
قبل ٢٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٥:٢
Bring us back ya Allah over and over again
Bring us back to your love
To your peace
To your healing
To your home
To your light
To the sun of our soul
To the life of our heart
To You
and only You.
١١
٠
درآآب بنت مللك
تابع
قبل ٣٠ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٥:٢
My Reflection
بِسْمِ اللّٰهِ
وَمِنَ النَّاسِ مَن يَتَّخِذُ مِن دُونِ اللّٰهِ أَندَادًا يُحِبُّونَهُمْ كَحُبِّ اللّٰهِ ۖ وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُوا أَشَدُّ حُبًّا لِّلّٰهِ
( 2 - 165 )
And among mankind are some who take, besides Allah, rivals. They love them as they love Allah. But those who believe are stronger in their love for Allah.
Subḥan Allah!
While reflecting upon this verse, I came to a realization that this life is a journey marked by a con...
عرض المزيد
٨
٣
A N
تابع
قبل ٣٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٥:٢
I've been reflecting on subtle ways in modern Western society that one may slip into this category of people who take others as equals to Allah and love as they should love Allah:
1. Prioritizing career/wealth over obeying Allah
2. Allowing family/loved ones to distract us from prayer on time
3. Compromising deen out of desire to be accepted by others
4. Believing that anyone other than Allah has ultimate power to help us in our times of need (e...
عرض المزيد
٩
٠
Dr Sewera Quaisar
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٥:٢
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
I am a woman of 40 sth years. I have I love you wars with my kids all the time. Alhamdolillah for such Word Wars. I say I love you and they go «I love you more»
And after a marathon of exchanges, I have the last one but I love you more. At which my son goes, but mummy……I love you a trillion gazillion infinite ♾️ more more more more more………
I remember the time when my first pregnancy miscarried. Then Somehow, all news I ...
عرض المزيد
١٤
٥
Rabi'a Brown
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٥:٢، ١٨٥:٢-١٨٦
It’s been a little over three years since I took my shahada, and I’m still a beginner with the Arabic language. Allah SWT has given me openings, more so in the last few months, and I now enjoy collecting vocabulary words and doing deep dives on tajwid. Alhamdulillah.
But that wasn’t always so. When I was brand new to Islam, I brought many of my kafr ways with me right into my new life. First and foremost among them was the concept that I was som...
عرض المزيد
٣٨
٢٧
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٥:٢
Bismillah
All the love we feel in this world — whether it’s for our parents, children, spouse, friends, or anyone dear to us — feels very real, very deep, and at times, soul-touching. But if we pause and reflect, we notice that none of these loves are permanent. They fluctuate, they can bring pain, and sometimes even betrayal.
So the question arises: if these loves feel so pure, then why are they so fragile?
The answer lies in understanding t...
عرض المزيد
١٩
٦
hafeez saba
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٥:٢
The essence of loving Allah, where true devotion to the Creator brings inner peace and freedom. When we love Allah above all, our actions naturally align with His will, and we seek to please Him in everything we do. This love fills our hearts with contentment, knowing that Allah is always watching, protecting, and providing for us. With trust in Him (tawakkul), we don't blame circumstances but find solace in His plan.
Loving Allah brings immense...
عرض المزيد
١٢
٤
Heba Elsharif
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٥:٢
There are many different types of love. Family love, love for your spouse, and many more. But I'm here to talk about divine love. Forming a truly unbreakable bond with Allah. Almost everyone (except for the disbelievers, astaghfirullah) loves Allah, but not many people actually LOVE Allah. I'm not here to give advice about how to love Allah. I just want to remind everyone to form a bond with Allah, to love him, to care for and be kind to his cr...
عرض المزيد
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٤
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