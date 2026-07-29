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البقرة
١٦٤
١٦٤:٢
ان في خلق السماوات والارض واختلاف الليل والنهار والفلك التي تجري في البحر بما ينفع الناس وما انزل الله من السماء من ماء فاحيا به الارض بعد موتها وبث فيها من كل دابة وتصريف الرياح والسحاب المسخر بين السماء والارض لايات لقوم يعقلون ١٦٤
إِنَّ فِى خَلْقِ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ وَٱخْتِلَـٰفِ ٱلَّيْلِ وَٱلنَّهَارِ وَٱلْفُلْكِ ٱلَّتِى تَجْرِى فِى ٱلْبَحْرِ بِمَا يَنفَعُ ٱلنَّاسَ وَمَآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ مِن مَّآءٍۢ فَأَحْيَا بِهِ ٱلْأَرْضَ بَعْدَ مَوْتِهَا وَبَثَّ فِيهَا مِن كُلِّ دَآبَّةٍۢ وَتَصْرِيفِ ٱلرِّيَـٰحِ وَٱلسَّحَابِ ٱلْمُسَخَّرِ بَيْنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يَعْقِلُونَ ١٦٤
إِنَّ
فِي
خَلۡقِ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَٱخۡتِلَٰفِ
ٱلَّيۡلِ
وَٱلنَّهَارِ
وَٱلۡفُلۡكِ
ٱلَّتِي
تَجۡرِي
فِي
ٱلۡبَحۡرِ
بِمَا
يَنفَعُ
ٱلنَّاسَ
وَمَآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مِن
مَّآءٖ
فَأَحۡيَا
بِهِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
بَعۡدَ
مَوۡتِهَا
وَبَثَّ
فِيهَا
مِن
كُلِّ
دَآبَّةٖ
وَتَصۡرِيفِ
ٱلرِّيَٰحِ
وَٱلسَّحَابِ
ٱلۡمُسَخَّرِ
بَيۡنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يَعۡقِلُونَ
١٦٤
إن في خلق السماوات بارتفاعها واتساعها، والأرض بجبالها وسهولها وبحارها، وفي اختلاف الليل والنهار من الطول والقصر، والظلمة والنور، وتعاقبهما بأن يخلف كل منهما الآخر، وفي السفن الجارية في البحار، التي تحمل ما ينفع الناس، وما أنزل الله من السماء من ماء المطر، فأحيا به الأرض، فصارت مخضرَّة ذات بهجة بعد أن كانت يابسة لا نبات فيها، وما نشره الله فيها من كل ما دبَّ على وجه الأرض، وما أنعم به عليكم من تقليب الرياح وتوجيهها، والسحاب المُسيَّر بين السماء والأرض، إن في كل الدلائل السابقة لآياتٍ على وحدانية الله، وجليل نعمه، لقوم يعقلون مواضع الحجج، ويفهمون أدلته سبحانه على وحدانيته، واستحقاقه وحده للعبادة.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Sharafdeen isiaq ADEBAYO Adepoju
تابع
قبل ١٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٤:٢
الإيمان إما عن طريق اطمئنان قلبي بما يبث الله العظيم فيه من نور هدايته، فيكون العبد على هذا المنوال سائرا إلى الله عز وجل، وإما أن يكون من نور العقل الذي به إدراك الحقائق العلمية الدالة على وحدانيته سبحانه وتعالى، وذلك أن صاحبه بحاجة إلى الدلائل المقنعة لما يتصف به العقلانية الإنسانية من حب تطلع وكلف تدبر وشغف لمعرفة الشيء وما به هو هو.
والمذكور أعلاه جاءت هذه الآية الكريمة مضيئة لنواميس الكون، برهانا على أنه الخالق البارئ، ومنارا لكل طالب حق دو...
عرض المزيد
٢
١
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٤:٢
ووجه الآية في الفلك: تسخير الله إياها حتى تجري على وجه الماء، ووقوفها فوقه مع ثقلها. القرطبي: 2/494.
السؤال: بيّن وجه الآية بالفلك التي تجري في البحر؟
(وتصريف الرياح): إرسالها من جهات مختلفة -وهي الجهات الأربع وما بينها- وبصفات مختلفة؛ فمنها: ملقحة للشجر، وعقيم، وصِرّ، وللنصر، وللهلاك. ابن جزي: 1/91.
السؤال: بيّن عظمة الله وقدرته في تصريف أنواع الرياح؟
قيل: تصريفها أنها تارة تكون لينًا، وتارة تكون عاصفًا، وتارة تكون حارةً، وتارة تكون باردةً، قا...
عرض المزيد
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٠
Amin Ali
تابع
قبل ١٥ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٤:٢
We do not live in a reality where events happen without causes, making it impossible to infer anything and forcing us to live like sheep. Rather, we live in a world full of causes and strict laws, and we have been given a mind that enables us to observe these laws, and even use and harness them. Our minds are connected to the universe in a remarkable way, allowing us to perceive that behind this logical coherence lies meaning and wisdom.
If we r...
عرض المزيد
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٠
Salihu Abba
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٤٤:١٧، ٢٦:٢، ١٦٤:٢، ١٠:٣٤، ٢٩:٥٥
An analogy to appreciate and Comprehend the Glorification and Praises of All creation Toward Allah other than Mankind !
When you deeply reflect upon the Quran, many profound realities are unveiled—truths that may seem obvious once discovered, yet remain hidden to those who do not engage with it. One recurring theme in the Quran is the use of examples and analogies. These are powerful tools for bridging the gap between different levels of underst...
عرض المزيد
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٥
Khadejah Mehmood
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٤:٢
In the name of Allah , the Most Merciful , the Especially Merciful.
RAIN AND QURAN🌧:
As I hold the Quran in my hands and wonder if I recite this Holy book right now ,right here ,just like the rain pouring upon the dead land making it alive ,The Quran will surely shed its light upon my dead heart and will make it alive with the remembrance of Allah SWT.
Just as rain washes away impurities, May the Quran cleanse my soul.
May these words of my ...
عرض المزيد
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٢
Iraj Marjan
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٤:٢
#DivinePortfolio
I had an interview yesterday, as I was preparing for the interview and creating my resume I was reminded of this verse. Just as I was building my portfolio, including my work history and credentials, my effort was to make this piece of paper a reflection of my abilities and skills for those who didn't know me personally. to them, My identity was based on this paper, and it was a sign of my presence in front of them, so they coul...
عرض المزيد
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٤
Nadia L
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٤:٢
A big criticism people have of religion in general is that it is based on blind faith. I remember watching a documentary of a self proclaimed atheist who interviewed families of other faiths. When she questioned some of the practices of the Jewish tradition she mentioned this point that religion is just having blind faith. Interestingly enough the family didn't really disagree with her on that either. In our faith, it requires us to reflect on o...
عرض المزيد
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٤
Shameel Khan
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٤:٢
SubhanAllah, this verse can be lived every day! Night, day, clouds, rain, ships (I dare say this can also mean airplanes in the sky).
The creatures all around us from the tiny ants to cats to the birds flying above, the grass, the crops; all benefiting in varying ways from rain.
If you think about it, especially when you're outdoors observing, it can literally overwhelm you.
#DivineBookClub
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٤
Qutaiba Sadig Malki
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٤:٢
There are things in this world, that are just there, most of which have direct benefit to the lives of all creatures, like:
1- That there is a gradient of day and night that is in sync with our sleep cycles
2- The sea's just so happens to be a perfect substance for boats to float on enabling us to reach to the farthest corners of the earth and finding value through fishing and exploration
3- The skies rain a miracle liquid that happens to revive...
عرض المزيد
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٠
R. Ebied
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١١:٥٨، ٢٨:٣٥، ٩:٣٩، ١٦٤:٢
Alhamdullilah for a faith that places such high value on seeking education, continuous learning, and scholarly efforts and work.
If you have been studying for years, whether in under-graduate and graduate school at a college or university, or under scholars and teachers in the community, to specialize in your field, with the intention of drawing closer to God and making a positive difference, then in sha Allah know that your efforts, long hours,...
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الآية السابقة
الآية التالية