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البقرة
١٦٣
١٦٣:٢
والاهكم الاه واحد لا الاه الا هو الرحمان الرحيم ١٦٣
وَإِلَـٰهُكُمْ إِلَـٰهٌۭ وَٰحِدٌۭ ۖ لَّآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ١٦٣
وَإِلَٰهُكُمۡ
إِلَٰهٞ
وَٰحِدٞۖ
لَّآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
١٦٣
وإلهكم -أيها الناس- إله واحد متفرد في ذاته وأسمائه وصفاته وأفعاله وعبودية خلقه له، لا معبود بحق إلا هو، الرحمن المتصف بالرحمة في ذاته وأفعاله لجميع الخلق، الرحيم بالمؤمنين.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
DrHaleema Anwar
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٣:٢، ١٤:١٨
It's so beautiful that Allah makes us realize that He gives strength of the heart (وَرَبَطْنَا عَلَىٰ قُلُوبِهِمْ) to the one who makes an effort to hold on to and live by the oness of Allah.
They have a firm conviction that they have only one God (وَإِلَٰهُكُمْ إِلَٰهٌ وَٰحِدٌ) and this conviction is depicted in their actions when they said 'لَن نَّدْعُوَا۟ مِن دُونِهِ' (they will not call on anyone except Him).
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٤
Naashia Mohamed
تابع
قبل ١٦ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٣:٢-١٦٤
These verses make me pause and really look at the world around me. Watching nature documentaries and learning how the universe operates, I feel a deep sense of awe. Just thinking about the balance of ecosystems, the precision of natural cycles, the way everything exists in sync is surely enough for anyone to remove any doubt in the existence of God.
And, it’s incredible to think that all of this isn’t just created once, but constantly sustained...
عرض المزيد
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٢
Ansa Khan
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٣:٢-١٦٧
Water that purifies, nourishes, and gives life to is not just for the earth to absorb and hold. It has a greater purpose that is facilitated by the winds and clouds. To spread out in the land in order to give birth to life from that which was once dead.
It is He that provides His creation with the ease of movement and growth to help the nourishment and expansion of nations across the earth.
Like the ships that carry the provision from the eart...
عرض المزيد
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