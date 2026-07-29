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البقرة
١٥٩
١٥٩:٢
ان الذين يكتمون ما انزلنا من البينات والهدى من بعد ما بيناه للناس في الكتاب اولايك يلعنهم الله ويلعنهم اللاعنون ١٥٩
إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ يَكْتُمُونَ مَآ أَنزَلْنَا مِنَ ٱلْبَيِّنَـٰتِ وَٱلْهُدَىٰ مِنۢ بَعْدِ مَا بَيَّنَّـٰهُ لِلنَّاسِ فِى ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ ۙ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ يَلْعَنُهُمُ ٱللَّهُ وَيَلْعَنُهُمُ ٱللَّـٰعِنُونَ ١٥٩
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَكۡتُمُونَ
مَآ
أَنزَلۡنَا
مِنَ
ٱلۡبَيِّنَٰتِ
وَٱلۡهُدَىٰ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَا
بَيَّنَّٰهُ
لِلنَّاسِ
فِي
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
يَلۡعَنُهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
وَيَلۡعَنُهُمُ
ٱللَّٰعِنُونَ
١٥٩
إن الذين يُخْفون ما أنزلنا من الآيات الواضحات الدالة على نبوة محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم وما جاء به، وهم أحبار اليهود وعلماء النصارى وغيرهم ممن يكتم ما أنزل الله من بعد ما أظهرناه للناس في التوراة والإنجيل، أولئك يطردهم الله من رحمته، ويدعو عليهم باللعنة جميع الخليقة.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٩:٢
Why are they cursed? Imagine a doctor who sees a sick patient with deadly symptoms and remains quiet about those symptoms for whatever reason, causing the patient to leave the office feeling quite healthy due to not hearing any negative feedback from the doctor. The patient later succumbs to this disease he didnt know about and dies. Aren't we doing worse when we see and hear others doing what destroys their akhira and remain quiet, adding to the...
عرض المزيد
٦
٠
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٩:٢، ١٦١:٢
The first quoted verse mentions those who hide knowledge are 'cursed' by Allah. The next verse mentions the exception, and that is making tawbah and teaching the people, and Allahs curse wont apply.
The second quoted verse mentioned those who die on disbelief have the curse of Allah over them.
The first verse mentions the curse as a verb, yal3an, because a verb or action can come to an end, and that is because they are alive and can make tawba...
عرض المزيد
٢
١
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٩:٢
Hiding knowledge of the deen from the creations earns the curse of the creation. This is why Abu Hureira RA narrated all he knew from the Prophet SAW out of fear of this verse applying to him, and he said had it not been for his verse he wouldnt have narrated to them a hadith. On the flip side, teaching the creation earns the praise and duaa of the creation, even that of the whale in the ocean as mentioned in one narration.
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