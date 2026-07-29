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البقرة
١٥٦
١٥٦:٢
الذين اذا اصابتهم مصيبة قالوا انا لله وانا اليه راجعون ١٥٦
ٱلَّذِينَ إِذَآ أَصَـٰبَتْهُم مُّصِيبَةٌۭ قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّآ إِلَيْهِ رَٰجِعُونَ ١٥٦
ٱلَّذِينَ
إِذَآ
أَصَٰبَتۡهُم
مُّصِيبَةٞ
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّا
لِلَّهِ
وَإِنَّآ
إِلَيۡهِ
رَٰجِعُونَ
١٥٦
من صفة هؤلاء الصابرين أنهم إذا أصابهم شيء يكرهونه قالوا:
إنَّا عبيد مملوكون لله، مدبَّرون بأمره وتصريفه، يفعل بنا ما يشاء، وإنا إليه راجعون بالموت، ثم بالبعث للحساب والجزاء.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٦:٢
أي: مملوكون لله، مدبَّرون تحت أمره وتصريفه؛ فليس لنا من أنفسنا وأموالنا شيء، فإذا ابتلانا بشيء منها فقد تصرف أرحم الراحمين بمماليكه وأموالهم؛ فلا اعتراض عليه. السعدي: 76.
السؤال: لماذا كان من المناسب قول من أصابته مصيبة: (إنَّا لله)؟
(إنَّا لله) اللام للمِلك، والمالك يفعل في ملكه ما يشاء. (راجعون): تذكروا الآخرة لتهون عليهم مصائب الدنيا، وفي الحديث الصحيح أن رسول الله -صلى الله عليه وسلم- قال: «من أصابته مصيبة فقال: إنا لله وإنَّا إليه راجعون، ا...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Ali Ali
تابع
قبل ٦ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥:٢٠، ١٥٦:٢
Bismillah.
One of the hardest barriers in drawing closer to Allah ﷻ is the fear of changing who you are.
Not just your actions — but your identity. Your personality. The version of yourself people recognize.
And even Musa ﷺ understood this weight.
Before standing in front of Fir‘awn, before confronting the most tyrannical ruler of his time, he turned to Allah and said:
“My Lord, expand for me my chest…” (20:25)
Because before you can stand ...
عرض المزيد
١٢
١
Dr Sewera Quaisar
تابع
قبل ٩ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٦:٢
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
Allah is the Greatest teacher, and in this ayah Allah is training us to say we belong to Allah … whenever we are faced with a trial …
If you look at it and reflect upon it, you realize this is a claim.
Allah is making a claim upon us that we belong to Him…
I belong to Allah…
what a beautiful claim!
What a beautiful thing to belong to!
And indeeeeeed, what a wonderful, beautiful, and loving God!
In life when peopl...
عرض المزيد
٩
٣
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
تابع
قبل ٩ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٦:٢، ٢:١
Bismillah
For me, it feels like everything circles around two kalimāt:
“Alhamdulillāhi Rabbil-‘Ālamīn.”
All praise belongs to Allah, Lord of all worlds.
And:
“Innā lillāhi wa innā ilayhi rāji‘ūn.”
Surely we belong to Allah, and surely to Him we return.
One teaches me how to receive life.
The other teaches me how to release it.
One rises from gratitude when something beautiful reaches my hands.
The other steadies me when something slips away...
عرض المزيد
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٥
Faheema Patel
تابع
قبل ٢٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٠٢:٢٣، ١٥٦:٢، ٩٩:٢٣
حَتَّىٰٓ إِذَا جَآءَ أَحَدَهُمُ ٱلْمَوْتُ قَالَ رَبِّ ٱرْجِعُونِ
When death approaches any of them, they cry, “My Lord! Let me go back,
- Al-Mu'minun 23:99
فَمَنْ ثَقُلَتْ مَوَازِیْنُهٗ فَاُولٰٓىِٕكَ هُمُ الْمُفْلِحُوْنَ
As for those whose scale is heavy (with good deeds), it is they who will be successful.
- Al-Mu'minun 23:102
I know for certain these are words I never want to utter. When your time is up, it is up.
Abu Huraira reported tha...
عرض المزيد
١
٠
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
تابع
قبل ٤٥ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٧:٨٩-٣٠، ٧٢:٣٨، ١:٧٦، ٢:٦، ١٥٦:٢، ٣٩:٥٣-٤٠
Bismillah
The Questioner:
Who am I?
From where did I come?
And where am I going?
Islam:
You are not just matter.
Not just breath and bone.
Allah shaped you from clay (6:2)
and honored you with His Spirit (38:72).
You are a soul,
a servant,
a traveler on the path of return.
Secular Thought:
You are a child of time,
a spark of stardust,
a mind born from nature’s long experiment.
You are free to write yourself,
to shape identity,
to create mea...
عرض المزيد
٢٠
٥
Ali Ali
تابع
قبل ٥٠ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٦:٢، ٧٦:٢٨، ١٢:٦
بِسْمِ ٱللَّهِ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ
'He has taken it upon Himself to be Merciful.' (Qur’an 6:12)
Just because the lights seem to go out,
doesn’t mean the dawn will not break.
It doesn’t mean His mercy will not shine through the darkness.
Day by day, as life appears to crumble,
as the trials multiply and the heart grows heavy,
the whisper comes: Where is the mercy of Allah?
Ya Allah… Your help is near.
But then—Alhamdulillāh—we remember so...
عرض المزيد
٦
٣
Rabi'a Brown
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٣٨:٢، ١٣٢:٢، ١٥٦:٢
Spring has arrived in southern Spain where I live, as it has for all of the northern hemisphere. Down at the river, male frogs are chirping in search of mates, and some of the trees are dropping cottony-soft fibers that look like snow. I wish I could share pictures here. Allah SWT is bringing forth signs of new life everywhere I look.
I'm 59 years old, a late-life revert. And I will be the first to say that, 'on paper,' no one could probably hav...
عرض المزيد
٧٠
٢٠
Efa Nuryani
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٦:٢
Alhamdulillah, I learned something beautiful recently, and I want to share it with you guys. It’s related to that uneasy feeling we sometimes get when facing trials, the frustration, the anger, the resistance. We don’t always say it out loud, but deep down, we feel it. The quiet rebellion in our hearts, the unspoken demand: Why? Why me? Why now? Why this? You pray, you beg, you do everything you’re supposed to, but the hardship doesn’t lift. And ...
عرض المزيد
١٤
٤
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٦:٢
﷽
In times of difficulty, I often recite the words Allah has commanded us to say:
إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ
Innā lillāhi wa innā ilayhi rājiʿūn
(Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return.) [Qur’an 2:156]
Today, I learned that the Prophet ﷺ taught us to say an additional supplication with it:
إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ، اللَّهُمَّ اجُرْنِي فِي مُصِيبَتِي وَأَخْلِفْ لِي خَيْرًا مِنْهَا
Innā lillāh...
عرض المزيد
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