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البقرة
١٥٥
١٥٥:٢
ولنبلونكم بشيء من الخوف والجوع ونقص من الاموال والانفس والثمرات وبشر الصابرين ١٥٥
وَلَنَبْلُوَنَّكُم بِشَىْءٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلْخَوْفِ وَٱلْجُوعِ وَنَقْصٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلْأَمْوَٰلِ وَٱلْأَنفُسِ وَٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ ۗ وَبَشِّرِ ٱلصَّـٰبِرِينَ ١٥٥
وَلَنَبۡلُوَنَّكُم
بِشَيۡءٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡخَوۡفِ
وَٱلۡجُوعِ
وَنَقۡصٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَمۡوَٰلِ
وَٱلۡأَنفُسِ
وَٱلثَّمَرَٰتِۗ
وَبَشِّرِ
ٱلصَّٰبِرِينَ
١٥٥
ولنختبرنكم بشيء يسير من الخوف، ومن الجوع، وبنقص من الأموال بتعسر الحصول عليها، أو ذهابها،
ومن الأنفس:
بالموت أو الشهادة في سبيل الله، وبنقص من ثمرات النخيل والأعناب والحبوب، بقلَّة ناتجها أو فسادها. وبشِّر -أيها النبي- الصابرين على هذا وأمثاله بما يفرحهم ويَسُرُّهم من حسن العاقبة في الدنيا والآخرة.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٥:٢
قيل: إنَّما ابتلوا بهذا ليكون آية لمن بعدهم؛ فيعلموا أنهم إنَّما صبروا على هذا حين وضح لهم الحق، وقيل: أعلمهم بهذا ليكونوا على يقين منه أنه يصيبهم؛ فيوطنوا أنفسهم عليه، فيكون أبعد لهم من الجزع. وفيه تعجيل ثواب الله تعالى على العزم وتوطين النفس. القرطبي: 2/462.
السؤال: لماذا أعلم الله تعالى عباده بحصول الابتلاء عليهم؟
السرَّاء لو استمرت لأهل الإيمان ولم يحصل معها محنة؛ لحصل الاختلاط الذي هو فساد، وحكمة الله تقتضي تمييز أهل الخير من أهل الشر؛ هذه ...
عرض المزيد
١
٠
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
تابع
قبل ٨ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٥:٢، ٢:٢٩
Bismillah.
Sometimes you just can’t take it anymore.
It can be a situation with your child, your spouse, your job, or any other challenge life places before you. Yet there seems to be no way out. You simply have to deal with what has been placed before you.
Perhaps that situation is not random. Perhaps it is a place where your response, your reactions, your thoughts, and even what you quietly carry in your heart are being examined.
Challenges...
عرض المزيد
١٨
٦
Ammia Hassan
تابع
قبل ١٠ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٥:٢، ٥:٩٤-٦
I recently went through a very difficult time, not once, but repeatedly through different struggles in life. There were moments when I asked myself, “Why is this happening to me, ya Allah?” I felt exhausted.
Despite everything, I still tried to stay close to Allah through the Qur’an, du’a, and helping others.
Then a close friend reminded me of something beautiful:
“Don’t see this dunya as your final destination. Every hardship is temporary, and...
عرض المزيد
١٣
٢
Noor hassan
تابع
قبل ١٨ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٥:٢
Today, while calling the adhan, my voice was here—but my heart was far away.
In the safety and calm around me, I found myself thinking of Gaza… of voices that may want to rise with the same call, yet are surrounded by fear, uncertainty, and danger. How easy it is for me to stand and call people to الصلاة without hesitation. And how heavy it must feel for others to hold onto that same act of worship when the sky itself feels unsafe.
For a moment...
عرض المزيد
٨
٣
Mashrah Taha
تابع
قبل ١٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٥:٢
At first, hardship may feel like punishment. But when the heart realizes it is Allah’s test to purify the soul, the perspective changes. If I see every trial as Allah’s invitation to draw closer to Him, my patience strengthens, complaints fade, and peace enters the heart.
Allah reminds us: وَلَنَبْلُوَنَّكُم بِشَىْءٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلْخَوْفِ وَٱلْجُوعِ وَنَقْصٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلْأَمْوَٰلِ وَٱلْأَنفُسِ وَٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ ۗ وَبَشِّرِ ٱلصَّـٰبِرِينَ
“And We will sure...
عرض المزيد
٥
٢
aira Fatima
تابع
قبل ٢٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٥:٢، ٣:٦٥
I want to reflect on one of the greatest women in Islam, Hajar (radiyallahu ‘anha), and the legacy she left behind.
Imagine her situation: alone in a barren valley, with no water, no people, no security, and an infant in her arms.
Yet the tawakkul she carried shakes the heart.
The only question she asked Ibrahim (alayhis-salam) was, “Did Allah command you to do this?”
When he replied yes, she said, “Then He will not abandon us.”
SubhanAllah....
عرض المزيد
٨
١
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٢٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٥:٢، ٢:٦٧
˹He is the One˺ Who created death and life in order to test which of you is best in deeds. And He is the Almighty, All-Forgiving.
The one who created us to test us, is the Almighty and the All-Forgiving. The Almighty, who is fully able to deal with the oppressors and tyrants and the All-Forgiving, to forgive those who try sincerely and fall short in this test, but nonetheless keep returning to Him.
We will be tested in many ways, and through...
عرض المزيد
١٩
٣
Tahira Fatima
تابع
قبل ٢٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٥:٢
Perhaps the deepest measure by which life weighs a person is this: what the heart is truly attached to.
When the sunlight of ease spreads across the courtyard of life, acts of gratitude often remain on the lips alone. The heart feels content, but it has not yet been tested.
Then, without warning, the moment arrives when that same courtyard begins to sink into shadows.
The air feels still, paths become tangled, and a person is forced into conv...
عرض المزيد
١٣
١
Hafza Eman
تابع
قبل ٣٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٥:٢
While watching the autumn trees and seeing their leaves fall, I found myself reflecting on a cycle I have witnessed since childhood. Every year, autumn comes, leaves fall, and then in spring the trees bloom again. But that day, I paused and asked myself: What message is hidden in these autumn trees? What is Allah Almighty showing me through them?
A thought came to my heart: these autumn trees are us.
Their strong roots are like our iman, firml...
عرض المزيد
٢٣
٠
Ilham Amin
تابع
قبل ٣٦ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٠:٥٧، ٨:٥٩-٩، ١٥٥:٢
The Seerah is packed with lessons and gems. And today, as I was listening to the unfolding of the events, something profound struck me. The Sahabah were tested in ways unimaginable, and hearing about these events, you can't help but think about how they went from difficulty to difficulty.
The muhajiroon, after being berated, abused, and tortured - both physically and mentally, continuously without relent, left everything in their possession an...
عرض المزيد
١١
١
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