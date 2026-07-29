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البقرة
١٥٤
١٥٤:٢
ولا تقولوا لمن يقتل في سبيل الله اموات بل احياء ولاكن لا تشعرون ١٥٤
وَلَا تَقُولُوا۟ لِمَن يُقْتَلُ فِى سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ أَمْوَٰتٌۢ ۚ بَلْ أَحْيَآءٌۭ وَلَـٰكِن لَّا تَشْعُرُونَ ١٥٤
وَلَا
تَقُولُواْ
لِمَن
يُقۡتَلُ
فِي
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
أَمۡوَٰتُۢۚ
بَلۡ
أَحۡيَآءٞ
وَلَٰكِن
لَّا
تَشۡعُرُونَ
١٥٤
ولا تقولوا -أيها المؤمنون-
فيمن يُقتلون مجاهدين في سبيل الله:
هم أموات، بل هم أحياء حياة خاصة بهم في قبورهم، لا يعلم كيفيتها إلا الله -تعالى-، ولكنكم لا تُحسُّون بها. وفي هذا دليل على نعيم القبر.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٤:٢
ومن المعلوم أن المحبوب لا يتركه العاقل إلا لمحبوب أعلى منه وأعظم؛ فأخبر تعالى أن من قُتل في سبيله -بأن قاتل في سبيل الله لتكون كلمة الله هي العليا ودينه الظاهر، لا لغير ذلك من الأغراض- فإنه لم تفُته الحياة المحبوبة، بل حصل له حياةٌ أعظم، وأكمل مما تظنون وتحسبون. السعدي: 75.
السؤال: متى يترك الإنسان محبوبه؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_154
#وقف...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Laila Elzaree
تابع
قبل ٤١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٤:٢
لو أن قولًا واحدًا جامعًا يصف الدنيا ووحشتها، وقولًا واحدًا جامعًا يصف الآخرة وأُنسها؛ فهو قول النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم:
'ما من عبد يموت وله عند الله خيرٌ؛ يتمنى أن يرجع إلى الدنيا، وإن كانت له الدنيا وما فيها، إلا الشهيد، فإنه يتمنى أن يرجع إلى الدنيا فيُقتل مرةً أخرى'!
فكأن الدنيا بكل نعيمها؛ غُربة موحشة لا لذة فيها البتة، إلا لذة 'الشهادة' لكرامة رحلة الإياب فيها وهيبة استقبال الشهيد.. في الأثر: 'المتقون أحياء وإن ماتوا، وإنما يُنقلون من دارٍ...
عرض المزيد
٩
٠
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٣:٢-١٥٤
إشارة إلى أن كون الله معهم لا يمنع أن يُستشهَد منهم شهداء، بل ذلك من ثمرات كون الله معهم؛ حيث يظفر من استشهد منهم بسعادة الأخرى، ومن بقي بسعادة الدارين. البقاعي: 1/279.
السؤال: هل معية الله للمجاهدين الصابرين تمنع من استشهادهم؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_153
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٨ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٨٣:٢، ٢٦:٣، ٤:٢، ١١٣:٣-١١٤، ١٦٤:٣، ١٨٨:٢، ١٥٤:٢، ٧٥:٣، ١٣٠:٣، ٢٤٥:٢، ١٢٩:٢، ١٤٣:٢، ٢:٢، ٢١٦:٢، ١٩٦:٢، ٢٤٧:٢، ١٨١:٣، ٣:٣-٤، ١٦٩:٣-١٧٠، ٩٧:٣، ١٩٠:٢، ١١٠:٣
From Certainty to Clarity
How Surah آل عمران (Āl ʿImrān — The Family of Imran) completes what Surah البقرة (Al-Baqarah — The Cow) begins
There is a particular kind of silence that comes after certainty.
Not the silence of doubt — but the silence that asks:
Now that you know… what will you do with it?
Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah) leaves you with something vast.
A structure of belief. A framework for living. A map that is both complete and demand...
عرض المزيد
٢٥
٢
Razia Zahra
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٤:٢
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
The person who strives in the cause of Allah does not fear his or her death, will live forever.
An elite have been able to do this. May Allah have mercy upon those who have given their lives in the cause of Allah who become people who show us what deep faith is. Allahumma Ameen.
#ReflectingInCrisis
١٥
٣
slave of Allah
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٤:٢
When Allah himself says martyrs don’t die, then believe not me, but Him that they do not die. Even their mere mortal flesh is preserved in this Duniya. That’s how we know they don’t die, as our eyes cannot see the unseen. Allah gave us a sign of a non decomposing body to provide us even more reassurance.
Imagine sacrificing your life for Allah and Allah not rewarding you back, is that possible? Yes it is, it depends on the intention of your dea...
عرض المزيد
٢
٠
R. Ebied
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٥١:٢-١٥٧
Juz 2: Purify to Beautify
A Beloved Prophet (peace be upon him) sent to recite the verses, purify, and teach the book and wisdom. Notice how the verse mentions the Prophet (peace be upon him) was sent from among the people, he is not a stranger to their challenges, he is a loving, empathetic, understanding leader who seeks to recite the verses and purify before teaching the book and the wisdom.
Receiving the beauty and guidance of the Quran re...
عرض المزيد
٨
٢
Sherene Mansor
تابع
قبل ٣ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٤:٢-١٥٦، ١:٤٨
I am excited!
Amidst the oceans of tears, the paralysing despair, the undescribable horror, the debilitating helplessness and overwhelming anger at the fate of our family in Ghazza..i see a semblance of the Seerah unfold before my eyes and i am treated with visions of the attributes of the Companions RA that gained them Paradise.
Allaahu Akbar!
Ghazza is heaven on earth. Its peoples are displaying all the essential traits of the people of Pa...
عرض المزيد
٣
١
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية