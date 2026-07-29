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البقرة
١٥٢
١٥٢:٢
فاذكروني اذكركم واشكروا لي ولا تكفرون ١٥٢
فَٱذْكُرُونِىٓ أَذْكُرْكُمْ وَٱشْكُرُوا۟ لِى وَلَا تَكْفُرُونِ ١٥٢
فَٱذۡكُرُونِيٓ
أَذۡكُرۡكُمۡ
وَٱشۡكُرُواْ
لِي
وَلَا
تَكۡفُرُونِ
١٥٢
أمر تعالى المؤمنين بذكره، ووعد عليه أفضل الجزاء، وهو الثناء في الملأ الأعلى على مَنْ ذكره، وخصوني -أيها المؤمنون- بالشكر قولا وعملا ولا تجحدوا نعمي عليكم.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٢:٢
لكل ذكر خاصيته وثمرته: وأمَّا التهليل فثمرته التوحيد، أعني التوحيد الخاص؛ فإنّ التوحيد العام حاصل لكل مؤمن، وأمَّا التكبير فثمرته التعظيم والإجلال لذي الجلال، وأمَّا الحمد والأسماء التي معناها الإحسان والرحمة -كالرحمن الرحيم، والكريم، والغفار، وشبه ذلك- فثمرتها ثلاث مقامات؛ وهي: الشكر، وقوة الرجاء، والمحبة؛ فإنّ المحسن محبوب لا محالة. ابن جزي: 1/88.
السؤال: لكل ذكر ثمرته الخاصة في قلب العبد؛ بيّن ذلك مع التمثيل.
لكل ذكر خاصيته وثمرته... وأمَّا ا...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٢:٢-١٥٣
لما فرغ تعالى من بيان الأمر بالشكر؛ شرع في بيان الصبر والإرشاد والاستعانة بالصبر والصلاة؛ فإن العبد إما أن يكون في نعمة فيشكر عليها، أو في نقمة فيصبر عليها. ابن كثير: 1/187.
السؤال: العبد لا يخلو من حالين؛ ما هما؟ وما الواجب عليه في كل منهما؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_152
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Rayaan Shafi
تابع
قبل ٩ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ١:١٠٨-٢، ١٥٢:٢
The meaning of Eid and Arafah can't be captured by only following the observances, because we must also internalize and embody the core values that it represents, such as charity, generosity, sacrifice, sincerity, and communal solidarity ... and one powerful reminder that came to my mind is the value of gratitude.
We have to be grateful and we have to include it in our worship as well. It's a good thing to worship out of obedience, for forgivene...
عرض المزيد
٣٦
٥
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٨ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٢:٢، ٣٧:٢، ٢٨٢:٢، ٥:٢، ٢:٢، ٢٨٦:٢، ١٢٦:٢، ٦:١
Between a Question and Its Answer
On entering Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah — The Cow)
There is a moment — almost imperceptible — when, as you move through the Qur’an, you pass from asking into being answered.
It does not announce itself. There is no clear boundary, no visible threshold. You turn the page, as you would in any book, and yet something in the atmosphere shifts — like stepping into a space that feels familiar, but somehow more attentiv...
عرض المزيد
٣٣
١٠
najee elhila
تابع
قبل ٢٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٢:٢، ١٨:١٦، ٧:١٤
🌙 Gratitude (Shukr) in Ramadan
Ramadan is not only about hunger. It is about appreciating what we already have. Food. Water. Family. Safety. Faith. 🤍
Allah says:
“If you are grateful, I will surely increase you.” (Qur’an 14:7)
Gratitude brings increase — not always in money, but in peace, barakah, and closeness to Allah.
🥖 Gratitude for Blessings
When we fast all day, even a sip of water at iftar feels special. This reminds us that bless...
عرض المزيد
٣
٠
Shafieq Nizam
تابع
قبل ٢٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٢:٢
This verse made me feel seen. - a feeling that is very real and not easily replicable. A mighty reminder to never stop thinking of Allah, who saw me at my highest and my lowest, and to never stop being grateful to him.
٦
٠
Naveela Meral
تابع
قبل ٢٨ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٢:٢
I used to read this ayah as a general reminder to remember Allah and be grateful. I had never truly noticed the connection between these two ayahs before.
First in ayah 151, Allah reminds us that He sent a Messenger from among us, someone who recites His verses, purifies you, teaches book and wisdom, and brings knowledge that humanity could never have reached on its own.
Then comes Ayah “So remember Me, I will remember you. Be grateful to Me an...
عرض المزيد
٩
٢
Minela H
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٨:٧٣، ١٥٢:٢، ٦٩:٧، ٢٥:٧٦، ٢٣:٨٩
Bismillah.
As I let these tears fall and say ameen, because lately they have become my duas.
There is no secret about me struggling to fight on my own (With Allah's help / will) on this fleeting journey uphill - downhill and again and again.
When I say alone, know that, you on QR are the sisters, brothers and so on whom I call my very family in my heart.
It is such a disappointment when we patiently and in most vulnerable states have to 'def...
عرض المزيد
١٩
٢٠
Fariha Guncha
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٢٨:١٨، ١٥٢:٢
Home is where the heart finds peace.
And when the heart is at peace the soul is peaceful too.
Peace is not pleasure, not comfort, not even love.
Peace is the feeling of home.
the safety, the tranquil state..
Peace is the real craving of the soul.
We cannot operate when our soul is unsettled.
A disturbed soul leads to a disturbed mind.
And a disturbed heart… is the origin of both.
As a poet, I say:
'Eyes are the doors to the heart.'
and mirrors...
عرض المزيد
٢٠
٧
Zoya Zoya
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٢:٢
We’ve all faced moments in life when it feels like everything is falling apart.
Maybe you wanted to marry someone.
Maybe you lost someone or something dear.
Maybe you're striving for a dream that feels just out of reach.
In that brokenness, you turn to Allah (SWT)—the only One who truly hears.
You begin to raise your hands in every salah, asking for the same thing again and again.
You start making dhikr, praying tahajjud, even letting go of sins...
عرض المزيد
١٥
٢
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية