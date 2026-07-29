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البقرة
١٥١
١٥١:٢
كما ارسلنا فيكم رسولا منكم يتلو عليكم اياتنا ويزكيكم ويعلمكم الكتاب والحكمة ويعلمكم ما لم تكونوا تعلمون ١٥١
كَمَآ أَرْسَلْنَا فِيكُمْ رَسُولًۭا مِّنكُمْ يَتْلُوا۟ عَلَيْكُمْ ءَايَـٰتِنَا وَيُزَكِّيكُمْ وَيُعَلِّمُكُمُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ وَٱلْحِكْمَةَ وَيُعَلِّمُكُم مَّا لَمْ تَكُونُوا۟ تَعْلَمُونَ ١٥١
كَمَآ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
فِيكُمۡ
رَسُولٗا
مِّنكُمۡ
يَتۡلُواْ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
ءَايَٰتِنَا
وَيُزَكِّيكُمۡ
وَيُعَلِّمُكُمُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
وَٱلۡحِكۡمَةَ
وَيُعَلِّمُكُم
مَّا
لَمۡ
تَكُونُواْ
تَعۡلَمُونَ
١٥١
كما أنعمنا عليكم باستقبال الكعبة أرسلنا فيكم رسولا منكم يتلو عليكم الآيات المبينة للحق من الباطل، ويطهركم من دنس الشرك وسوء الأخلاق، ويعلمكم الكتاب والسنة وأحكام الشريعة، ويعلمكم من أخبار الأنبياء، وقصص الأمم السابقة ما كنتم تجهلونه.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Basit Minhas
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٥١:٢
ويعلمكم ما لم تكونوا تعلمون
And he teaches you that which you couldn't have known by yourselves.
Implying, without him, There was no way or means possible to have knowledge of the things that he teaches you.
The translation might come up as a bit odd to some, however Dr. Fadel Saleh Alsamerai RA in his book معاني النحو while describing the benefits of ما كان يفعل (or لم يكن يفعل) writes:
والمعنى الثاني على نفي الحدث قِبَلا
'And the second mean...
عرض المزيد
٢٦
١٥
Nadia
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٩:٩١، ١٥١:٢
In verse 151 of surah al-Baqarah, Allah describes some of the directives given to His prophets with regards to the aims and objectives of their mission. I would like to focus here on the aspect of purification. What is meant here by purification is spiritual purification, as Allah repeats in 91:9: 'Successful indeed is the one who purifies their soul'. This verse comes after seven consecutive verses where Allah swears by different objects, the s...
عرض المزيد
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٢
R. Ebied
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٥١:٢-١٥٧
Juz 2: Purify to Beautify
A Beloved Prophet (peace be upon him) sent to recite the verses, purify, and teach the book and wisdom. Notice how the verse mentions the Prophet (peace be upon him) was sent from among the people, he is not a stranger to their challenges, he is a loving, empathetic, understanding leader who seeks to recite the verses and purify before teaching the book and the wisdom.
Receiving the beauty and guidance of the Quran re...
عرض المزيد
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٢
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية