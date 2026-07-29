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البقرة
١٥٠
١٥٠:٢
ومن حيث خرجت فول وجهك شطر المسجد الحرام وحيث ما كنتم فولوا وجوهكم شطره ليلا يكون للناس عليكم حجة الا الذين ظلموا منهم فلا تخشوهم واخشوني ولاتم نعمتي عليكم ولعلكم تهتدون ١٥٠
وَمِنْ حَيْثُ خَرَجْتَ فَوَلِّ وَجْهَكَ شَطْرَ ٱلْمَسْجِدِ ٱلْحَرَامِ ۚ وَحَيْثُ مَا كُنتُمْ فَوَلُّوا۟ وُجُوهَكُمْ شَطْرَهُۥ لِئَلَّا يَكُونَ لِلنَّاسِ عَلَيْكُمْ حُجَّةٌ إِلَّا ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ مِنْهُمْ فَلَا تَخْشَوْهُمْ وَٱخْشَوْنِى وَلِأُتِمَّ نِعْمَتِى عَلَيْكُمْ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَهْتَدُونَ ١٥٠
وَمِنۡ
حَيۡثُ
خَرَجۡتَ
فَوَلِّ
وَجۡهَكَ
شَطۡرَ
ٱلۡمَسۡجِدِ
ٱلۡحَرَامِۚ
وَحَيۡثُ
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
فَوَلُّواْ
وُجُوهَكُمۡ
شَطۡرَهُۥ
لِئَلَّا
يَكُونَ
لِلنَّاسِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
حُجَّةٌ
إِلَّا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
مِنۡهُمۡ
فَلَا
تَخۡشَوۡهُمۡ
وَٱخۡشَوۡنِي
وَلِأُتِمَّ
نِعۡمَتِي
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَلَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَهۡتَدُونَ
١٥٠
ومن أى مكان خرجت -أيها النبي- فتوجَّه إلى المسجد الحرام، وحيثما كنتم -أيها المسلمون-، بأي قُطْرٍ من أقطار الأرض فولُّوا وجوهكم نحو المسجد الحرام; لكي لا يكون للناس المخالفين لكم احتجاج عليكم بالمخاصمة والمجادلة، بعد هذا التوجه إليه، إلا أهل الظلم والعناد منهم، فسيظلُّون على جدالهم، فلا تخافوهم وخافوني بامتثال أمري، واجتناب نهيي; ولكي أتم نعمتي عليكم باختيار أكمل الشرائع لكم، ولعلكم تهتدون إلى الحق والصواب.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Gheed Al-Angurli
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٠:٢
Do not fear them; fear Me.
You have seen me, Ya Allah. You have seen the way I shaped myself to fit into spaces, softened my edges to be accepted, and silenced my voice to be safe. You have seen the way I feared their rejection more than I feared losing parts of myself.
But You are calling me back. You are reminding me that guidance is not found in their approval, but in fearing You. You are telling me that when I let go of seeking their favor,...
عرض المزيد
٨
١
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٤٩:٢، ١٤٤:٢، ١٥٠:٢
Why is the command to face the qiblah repeates 3 times?
Some say because this is the first abrogation in islam , so Allah SWT wanted to emphasize it to the muslims.
Others say it is speaking to 3 groups of people in each ayah. To the peope in the masjid al haram who see the ka3ba, to the people of the haram who can face the mosque and not see the ka3ba, and the third for all people in the east and west to face the direction of mecca.
٢
٠
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٠:٢
The argument against you here refers to he kuffar of quraish arguing how can you claim to be on Ibrahims AS religion if you dont face torwards his qiblah?
Some scholars mention it is a proof against the quraish who wanted him to face the qiblah of Ibrahim AS which is the ka3ba, and the proof against the people of the book who knew in their book that the foretold prophet will change his direction of prayers and their knowledge that God abrogated...
عرض المزيد
٤
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