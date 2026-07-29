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البقرة
١٤٣
١٤٣:٢
وكذالك جعلناكم امة وسطا لتكونوا شهداء على الناس ويكون الرسول عليكم شهيدا وما جعلنا القبلة التي كنت عليها الا لنعلم من يتبع الرسول ممن ينقلب على عقبيه وان كانت لكبيرة الا على الذين هدى الله وما كان الله ليضيع ايمانكم ان الله بالناس لرءوف رحيم ١٤٣
وَكَذَٰلِكَ جَعَلْنَـٰكُمْ أُمَّةًۭ وَسَطًۭا لِّتَكُونُوا۟ شُهَدَآءَ عَلَى ٱلنَّاسِ وَيَكُونَ ٱلرَّسُولُ عَلَيْكُمْ شَهِيدًۭا ۗ وَمَا جَعَلْنَا ٱلْقِبْلَةَ ٱلَّتِى كُنتَ عَلَيْهَآ إِلَّا لِنَعْلَمَ مَن يَتَّبِعُ ٱلرَّسُولَ مِمَّن يَنقَلِبُ عَلَىٰ عَقِبَيْهِ ۚ وَإِن كَانَتْ لَكَبِيرَةً إِلَّا عَلَى ٱلَّذِينَ هَدَى ٱللَّهُ ۗ وَمَا كَانَ ٱللَّهُ لِيُضِيعَ إِيمَـٰنَكُمْ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ بِٱلنَّاسِ لَرَءُوفٌۭ رَّحِيمٌۭ ١٤٣
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
جَعَلۡنَٰكُمۡ
أُمَّةٗ
وَسَطٗا
لِّتَكُونُواْ
شُهَدَآءَ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّاسِ
وَيَكُونَ
ٱلرَّسُولُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
شَهِيدٗاۗ
وَمَا
جَعَلۡنَا
ٱلۡقِبۡلَةَ
ٱلَّتِي
كُنتَ
عَلَيۡهَآ
إِلَّا
لِنَعۡلَمَ
مَن
يَتَّبِعُ
ٱلرَّسُولَ
مِمَّن
يَنقَلِبُ
عَلَىٰ
عَقِبَيۡهِۚ
وَإِن
كَانَتۡ
لَكَبِيرَةً
إِلَّا
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
هَدَى
ٱللَّهُۗ
وَمَا
كَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
لِيُضِيعَ
إِيمَٰنَكُمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
بِٱلنَّاسِ
لَرَءُوفٞ
رَّحِيمٞ
١٤٣
وكما هديناكم -أيها المسلمون- إلى الطريق الصحيح في الدين، جعلناكم أمة خيارًا عدولا لتشهدوا على الأمم في الآخرة أن رسلهم بلَّغتهم رسالات ربهم، ويكون الرسول في الآخرة -كذلك- شهيدًا عليكم أنَّه بلَّغكم رسالة ربه. وما جعلنا -أيها الرسول- قبلة
«بيت المقدس»
التي كنت عليها، ثم صرفناك عنها إلى الكعبة بـ
«مكة»
، إلا ليظهر ما علمناه في الأزل؛ علما يتعلق به الثواب والعقاب لنميز مَن يتبعك ويطيعك ويستقبل معك حيث توجهت، ومَن هو ضعيف الإيمان فينقلب مرتدًا عن دينه لشكه ونفاقه. وإن هذه الحال التي هي تحول المسلم في صلاته من استقبال بيت المقدس إلى استقبال الكعبة لثقيلة شاقة إلا على الذين هداهم الله ومنّ عليهم بالإيمان والتقوى وما كان الله ليضيع إيمانكم به واتباعكم لرسوله، ويبطل صلاتكم إلى القبلة السابقة. إنه سبحانه وتعالى بالناس لرءوف رحيم.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٤٣:٢
والوسط هاهنا الخيار والأجود... ولمَّا جعل الله هذه الأمة وسطًا خَصَّها بأكمل الشرائع، وأقوم المناهج، وأوضح المذاهب. ابن كثير:1/181.
السؤال: كيف تدل الآية على أفضلية دين الإسلام على غيره من الأديان؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_143
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Tulayhah Tafsir Translations
تابع
قبل ١٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٤٣:٢
In the middle of surah al-Baqarah, Allah discusses the changing of the qiblah from Jerusalem to Makkah and says:
[وَمَا كَانَ اللَّهُ لِيُضِيعَ إِيمَانَكُمْ]
"And Allah would not let your faith go to waste." [143]
Commenting on this in his book of tafsir, ibn al-Jawzi wrote:
[قوله تعالى: وما كان الله ليضيع إيمانكم نزل على سبب; وهو أن المسلمين قالوا: يا رسول الله! أرأيت إخواننا الذين ماتوا وهم يصلون إلى بيت المقدس؟! فأنزل الله وما كان الله ليض...
عرض المزيد
١١
٢
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٨ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٨٣:٢، ٢٦:٣، ٤:٢، ١١٣:٣-١١٤، ١٦٤:٣، ١٨٨:٢، ١٥٤:٢، ٧٥:٣، ١٣٠:٣، ٢٤٥:٢، ١٢٩:٢، ١٤٣:٢، ٢:٢، ٢١٦:٢، ١٩٦:٢، ٢٤٧:٢، ١٨١:٣، ٣:٣-٤، ١٦٩:٣-١٧٠، ٩٧:٣، ١٩٠:٢، ١١٠:٣
From Certainty to Clarity
How Surah آل عمران (Āl ʿImrān — The Family of Imran) completes what Surah البقرة (Al-Baqarah — The Cow) begins
There is a particular kind of silence that comes after certainty.
Not the silence of doubt — but the silence that asks:
Now that you know… what will you do with it?
Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah) leaves you with something vast.
A structure of belief. A framework for living. A map that is both complete and demand...
عرض المزيد
٢٥
٢
Meagan Hotchkiss Trejo
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٤٣:٢
A Connection to Allah ﷻ
As a revert, (Salah) this was completely foreign to me. I knew Muslims prayed a lot. I learned that it's a way to connect, share, and find comfort. In Islam, the five daily prayers are like that personal conversation with Allah ﷻ.
They're more than just a religious obligation. They're a way to connect with our Creator, express gratitude, seek guidance, and find peace. Each prayer has its own time and significance:
* F...
عرض المزيد
٩
١
Sabar Ali
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٤٣:٢
📚 And so We have made you ˹believers˺ an upright community so that you may be witnesses over humanity and that the Messenger may be a witness over you.
Muslim community stands between God and the people, a position formerly occupied by the prophets. This is not a reward for superiority but a massive responsibility, so that all of the Muslims’ social and community-based planning must of necessity be dawah-oriented. Muslims should be most eager t...
عرض المزيد
٢
٠
Sarah R
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٤٣:٢
The only constant is change. It is inevitable no matter what stage of life you are at. More often than not, we are resistant to change because of its unfamiliarity - but that's where growth happens: outside our comfort zone.
Imagine the state of the hearts and minds of the believers who were told to change their qiblah. But intelligence is adopting steadfastness in the words of Allah. The real spirit of worship is when you are asked to change, ...
عرض المزيد
١
٠
Sherene Mansor
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٤٣:٢
#JerusalemintheQuran
This topic has always been close to my heart and every war and incursion firms my resolve to continue using my voice.
No this is not 'political' issue . This is a human rights' issue. The right to live, period!
No this is not a 'historical' concern though history will tell us how we got here, in the first place.
This is not just an Arab issue.
It is not just a Muslim issue.
This is an issue that should affect all humans....
عرض المزيد
٧
٢
Salah Sheikh
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٤٠:٢٢، ١١١:٩، ١٤٣:٢
#QuranicMaxims
Day 22:
'Allah will certainly help those who stand up for Him. ' (22:40)
Allah guarantees his support for the one who stands up for His sake. You will 'certainly' recieve help from Allah.
As Muslim's, a pillar of our faith is the Shahada - where we bear witness to the truth with our tongues. And those who lose their lives in the way of Allah are Shuhadaa - they are themselves witnesses to the truth. As believers, we must consta...
عرض المزيد
١
٢
Rahmah Salako
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٤٣:٢
Diversions are not obstacles
We all have visions, aspirations and goals in life. However, when Allah (Exalted is He)
desired a 'diversion' for us in our life endeavors, never should we feel like a complete failure or incapable of completing what we have started.
When directions was changed, companions said 'Some Muslims who offered prayer
towards the previous Qiblah (Jerusalem) before it was changed towards the House (the Ka`bah in Makkah) ha...
عرض المزيد
١٥
٠
Kaynat Sarwar
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٤٣:٢
'We only made the direction the one you used to face [Prophet] in order to distinguish those who follow the Messenger from those who turn on their heels: that test was hard, except for those God has guided.'
This ayah is in reference to when the qibla changed from masjid aqsa, to bayt Allah in makkah. The prophet SAW and the muslims, prior to this command would pray in the same direction as all the people of the books would pray, ie towards masj...
عرض المزيد
٢
٠
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية