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البقرة
١٤٠
١٤٠:٢
ام تقولون ان ابراهيم واسماعيل واسحاق ويعقوب والاسباط كانوا هودا او نصارى قل اانتم اعلم ام الله ومن اظلم ممن كتم شهادة عنده من الله وما الله بغافل عما تعملون ١٤٠
أَمْ تَقُولُونَ إِنَّ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطَ كَانُوا۟ هُودًا أَوْ نَصَـٰرَىٰ ۗ قُلْ ءَأَنتُمْ أَعْلَمُ أَمِ ٱللَّهُ ۗ وَمَنْ أَظْلَمُ مِمَّن كَتَمَ شَهَـٰدَةً عِندَهُۥ مِنَ ٱللَّهِ ۗ وَمَا ٱللَّهُ بِغَـٰفِلٍ عَمَّا تَعْمَلُونَ ١٤٠
أَمۡ
تَقُولُونَ
إِنَّ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمَ
وَإِسۡمَٰعِيلَ
وَإِسۡحَٰقَ
وَيَعۡقُوبَ
وَٱلۡأَسۡبَاطَ
كَانُواْ
هُودًا
أَوۡ
نَصَٰرَىٰۗ
قُلۡ
ءَأَنتُمۡ
أَعۡلَمُ
أَمِ
ٱللَّهُۗ
وَمَنۡ
أَظۡلَمُ
مِمَّن
كَتَمَ
شَهَٰدَةً
عِندَهُۥ
مِنَ
ٱللَّهِۗ
وَمَا
ٱللَّهُ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
١٤٠
بل أتقولون مجادلين في الله:
إن إبراهيم وإسماعيل وإسحاق ويعقوب والأسباط -وهم الأنبياء الذين كانوا في قبائل بني إسرائيل الاثنتي عشرة من ولد يعقوب- كانوا على دين اليهود أو النصارى؟ وهذا كذب; فقد بُعِثوا وماتوا قبل نزول التوراة والإنجيل. قل لهم -أيها الرسول-: أأنتم أعلم بدينهم أم الله تعالى؟ وقد أخبر في القرآن بأنهم كانوا حنفاء مسلمين، ولا أحد أظلم منكم حين تخفون شهادة ثابتة عندكم من الله تعالى، وتدَّعون خلافها افتراء على الله. وما الله بغافل عن شيء من أعمالكم، بل هو مُحْصٍ لها ومجازيكم عليها.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Purposeful Muslimah
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٤٠:٢
What I took away from this verse is that we are all responsible for our actions, and the best legacy we can leave behind for our children is to ensure they continue to worship Allah alone.
I grew up in a community with prominent Islamic teachers, people of dawah, but unfortunately, many of their children couldn't follow this path. Many of their girls are not observing the hijab, and their lifestyles seems far from the lives their fathers lived a...
عرض المزيد
٤
٢
Im Mia
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٤٠:٢
This verse was revealed in Madinah it was revealed because the Christians and Jews used to say that Ibrahim and Ismail and Yaqub and Ishaq they belonged to their religions. So in this ayah Allah is calling on them and telling them that they were indeed the followers of true religion that is Islam so not be fooled by the ones who hide the shahadah because they clearly knows it as Allah has guided them in their books but they changed the true messa...
عرض المزيد
٥
٢
Reshad Noorzay
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٤:٢-١٤١
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
٩
٠
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية