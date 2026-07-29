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البقرة
١٣٣
١٣٣:٢
ام كنتم شهداء اذ حضر يعقوب الموت اذ قال لبنيه ما تعبدون من بعدي قالوا نعبد الاهك والاه ابايك ابراهيم واسماعيل واسحاق الاها واحدا ونحن له مسلمون ١٣٣
أَمْ كُنتُمْ شُهَدَآءَ إِذْ حَضَرَ يَعْقُوبَ ٱلْمَوْتُ إِذْ قَالَ لِبَنِيهِ مَا تَعْبُدُونَ مِنۢ بَعْدِى قَالُوا۟ نَعْبُدُ إِلَـٰهَكَ وَإِلَـٰهَ ءَابَآئِكَ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ إِلَـٰهًۭا وَٰحِدًۭا وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٣
أَمۡ
كُنتُمۡ
شُهَدَآءَ
إِذۡ
حَضَرَ
يَعۡقُوبَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتُ
إِذۡ
قَالَ
لِبَنِيهِ
مَا
تَعۡبُدُونَ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِيۖ
قَالُواْ
نَعۡبُدُ
إِلَٰهَكَ
وَإِلَٰهَ
ءَابَآئِكَ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمَ
وَإِسۡمَٰعِيلَ
وَإِسۡحَٰقَ
إِلَٰهٗا
وَٰحِدٗا
وَنَحۡنُ
لَهُۥ
مُسۡلِمُونَ
١٣٣
أكنتم -أيها اليهود- حاضرين حين جاء الموتُ يعقوبَ، إذ جمع أبناءه وسألهم ما تعبدون من بعد موتي؟
قالوا:
نعبد إلهك وإله آبائك إبراهيم وإسماعيل وإسحاق إلهًا واحدًا، ونحن له منقادون خاضعون.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Salihu Abba
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٧٧:١٨، ٨٢:١٨، ١٢٤:٢، ١٣٣:٢، ٤٦:١١
The Parenting Nightmare
While reflecting on Quran 18:77 and Verse 82, I had a profound realization: If not all, then most parents' greatest concern is the fate of their children, both in this world and in the hereafter. Any responsible parent is willing to sacrifice as much as possible for the betterment of their children. We work hard to put food on the table, and when opportunities arise, we instinctively think about how they might benefit our ...
عرض المزيد
١٤
٠
Sherene Mansor
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢:١١٠-٣، ١٣٣:٢، ٣٩:٩
#QuranWeeklyDose
#JourneyOfFaith
#NationBuilder
In last week's session of Quran Weekly Dose, a new sister shared her journey to faith.
Stories of reverts have always fascinated me. At the same time I feel deeply uneasy whenever I hear a revert story.
What inspires someone to leave their comfort zone for something that is alien to them?
Would I do the same, given the same circumstances?
Then I go to the core of this nagging fear; Am I being rep...
عرض المزيد
٨
١
ekaterina myachina
تابع
أمس
·
المراجع
آية ١٣٠:٢-١٣٣
Then Remain
Reading Surah al-Baqarah (2:130-133) through Hadith
Something about the simplicity of Ibrahim’s (ʿalayhi al-salam) answer invites a pause.
Allah ﷻ says:
أَسْلِمْ
“Submit.”
And Ibrahim answers:
أَسْلَمْتُ لِرَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ
“I have submitted to the Lord of all worlds.”
There is no distance between the command and the answer.
Just a few words, yet they seem to hold an entire way of living.
And perhaps what is even more moving is ...
عرض المزيد
٧
١
Almas K.
تابع
قبل ١١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٤:٢-١٣٦، ٧٧:٢٢-٧٨
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
عرض المزيد
١٢
٨
Reshad Noorzay
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٤:٢-١٤١
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
٩
٠
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية