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البقرة
١٣٢
١٣٢:٢
ووصى بها ابراهيم بنيه ويعقوب يا بني ان الله اصطفى لكم الدين فلا تموتن الا وانتم مسلمون ١٣٢
وَوَصَّىٰ بِهَآ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمُ بَنِيهِ وَيَعْقُوبُ يَـٰبَنِىَّ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ ٱصْطَفَىٰ لَكُمُ ٱلدِّينَ فَلَا تَمُوتُنَّ إِلَّا وَأَنتُم مُّسْلِمُونَ ١٣٢
وَوَصَّىٰ
بِهَآ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمُ
بَنِيهِ
وَيَعۡقُوبُ
يَٰبَنِيَّ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
ٱصۡطَفَىٰ
لَكُمُ
ٱلدِّينَ
فَلَا
تَمُوتُنَّ
إِلَّا
وَأَنتُم
مُّسۡلِمُونَ
١٣٢
وحثَّ إبراهيمُ ويعقوبُ أبناءهما على الثبات على الإسلام قائلَيْن:
يا أبناءنا إن الله اختار لكم هذا الدين -وهو دين الإسلام- فلا تفارقوه أيام حياتكم، ولا يأتكم الموت إلا وأنتم عليه.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٣٢:٢
فقوموا به، واتصفوا بشرائعه، وانصبغوا بأخلاقه، حتى تستمروا على ذلك، فلا يأتيكم الموت إلا وأنتم عليه؛ لأن من عاش على شيء مات عليه، ومن مات على شيء بُعث عليه. السعدي: 67.
السؤال: كيف أمرهم بالموت على الإسلام والإنسان لا يملك نفسه حال موته؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_132
#وقفة_تدبرية
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٠
Baraka Flow
تابع
قبل ٨ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ١٣٢:٢
It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.
This ayah makes me think about how so many prophets and believers throughout the Qur’an and Hadith prayed for a good ending.
Prophet Yusuf made the du'a: “Cause me to die as one who submits and join me with the righteous." (12:101)
The Prophet ﷺ would frequently make the du'a: “O Turner of the hearts, keep my heart firm upon Your religion."
Even the magicians who believed after witnessing Musa’s mi...
عرض المزيد
١٥
٦
Rabi'a Brown
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٣٨:٢، ١٣٢:٢، ١٥٦:٢
Spring has arrived in southern Spain where I live, as it has for all of the northern hemisphere. Down at the river, male frogs are chirping in search of mates, and some of the trees are dropping cottony-soft fibers that look like snow. I wish I could share pictures here. Allah SWT is bringing forth signs of new life everywhere I look.
I'm 59 years old, a late-life revert. And I will be the first to say that, 'on paper,' no one could probably hav...
عرض المزيد
٧٠
٢٠
Razia Zahra
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٢:٢، ١٣٢:٢
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Kind,
Allah freed the Bani Isra’il from fir’aun. Allah the Most High allowed Musa Alahis salaam to cross the river with his followers. This did not mean that this was the end of their tests. Even, when you have been rescued from a difficult situation, even if you have been elevated to a higher worldly and religious position it does not mean our test ends here. For some of the ban’i Isra’il start...
عرض المزيد
٢٠
٥
ekaterina myachina
تابع
أمس
·
المراجع
آية ١٣٠:٢-١٣٣
Then Remain
Reading Surah al-Baqarah (2:130-133) through Hadith
Something about the simplicity of Ibrahim’s (ʿalayhi al-salam) answer invites a pause.
Allah ﷻ says:
أَسْلِمْ
“Submit.”
And Ibrahim answers:
أَسْلَمْتُ لِرَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ
“I have submitted to the Lord of all worlds.”
There is no distance between the command and the answer.
Just a few words, yet they seem to hold an entire way of living.
And perhaps what is even more moving is ...
عرض المزيد
٧
١
Almas K.
تابع
قبل ١١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٤:٢-١٣٦، ٧٧:٢٢-٧٨
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
عرض المزيد
١٢
٨
Reshad Noorzay
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٤:٢-١٤١
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
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الآية التالية