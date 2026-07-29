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البقرة
١٣٠
١٣٠:٢
ومن يرغب عن ملة ابراهيم الا من سفه نفسه ولقد اصطفيناه في الدنيا وانه في الاخرة لمن الصالحين ١٣٠
وَمَن يَرْغَبُ عَن مِّلَّةِ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ إِلَّا مَن سَفِهَ نَفْسَهُۥ ۚ وَلَقَدِ ٱصْطَفَيْنَـٰهُ فِى ٱلدُّنْيَا ۖ وَإِنَّهُۥ فِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ لَمِنَ ٱلصَّـٰلِحِينَ ١٣٠
وَمَن
يَرۡغَبُ
عَن
مِّلَّةِ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمَ
إِلَّا
مَن
سَفِهَ
نَفۡسَهُۥۚ
وَلَقَدِ
ٱصۡطَفَيۡنَٰهُ
فِي
ٱلدُّنۡيَاۖ
وَإِنَّهُۥ
فِي
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
لَمِنَ
ٱلصَّٰلِحِينَ
١٣٠
ولا أحد يُعرض عن دين إبراهيم -وهو الإسلام- إلا سفيه جاهل، ولقد اخترنا إبراهيم في الدنيا نبيًّا ورسولا وإنه في الآخرة لمن الصالحين الذين لهم أعلى الدرجات.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
ekaterina myachina
تابع
أمس
·
المراجع
آية ١٣٠:٢-١٣٣
Then Remain
Reading Surah al-Baqarah (2:130-133) through Hadith
Something about the simplicity of Ibrahim’s (ʿalayhi al-salam) answer invites a pause.
Allah ﷻ says:
أَسْلِمْ
“Submit.”
And Ibrahim answers:
أَسْلَمْتُ لِرَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ
“I have submitted to the Lord of all worlds.”
There is no distance between the command and the answer.
Just a few words, yet they seem to hold an entire way of living.
And perhaps what is even more moving is ...
عرض المزيد
٧
١
Amina Muhiza
تابع
قبل ٥ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ١٣٠:٢-١٣١
Sometimes I worry about my future, school, and things I cannot control. These verses remind me that peace comes from submitting my affairs to Allah and trusting that He knows what is best for me
These verses remind me that true success comes from submitting to Allah, even when I do not fully understand His plan. Prophet Ibrahim (AS) did not hesitate when Allah commanded him; he responded with complete faith and trust. This inspires me to strength...
عرض المزيد
٢٠
٢
Azeem Iqbal
تابع
قبل ١٠ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ١٣٠:٢-١٣١
Prophet Ibrahim (AS) was tested, thrown into fire, asked to leave his family in a barren valley, and commanded to sacrifice his son, and through every single trial his answer was the same: "I have submitted to the Lord of all the worlds." His entire life was the most perfect example of what it means to truly say "I am a Muslim." These ayat remind us that turning away from this path is not just a wrong choice; it is described as foolishness agains...
عرض المزيد
٥
٢
Almas K.
تابع
قبل ١١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٤:٢-١٣٦، ٧٧:٢٢-٧٨
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
عرض المزيد
١٢
٨
Faiza Khan
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٣٠:٢-١٣١، ١٢٤:٢
~Ibrahim a.s sacrificed his heart for ALLAH s.w.t ~
Even though we believe in ALLAH… Even though we know there must be some good in what’s happening… Even though we know there is some wisdom behind the pain… Even though we know this is a test, as all believers are tested… Still the pain, the sorrow, the weight of not getting what we hoped for, or losing what we loved... it lingers.
And with that pain come the silent questions:
'Why me?'
'Why d...
عرض المزيد
٢٤
٢٠
Reshad Noorzay
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٤:٢-١٤١
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
٩
٠
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية