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البقرة
١٢٩
١٢٩:٢
ربنا وابعث فيهم رسولا منهم يتلو عليهم اياتك ويعلمهم الكتاب والحكمة ويزكيهم انك انت العزيز الحكيم ١٢٩
رَبَّنَا وَٱبْعَثْ فِيهِمْ رَسُولًۭا مِّنْهُمْ يَتْلُوا۟ عَلَيْهِمْ ءَايَـٰتِكَ وَيُعَلِّمُهُمُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ وَٱلْحِكْمَةَ وَيُزَكِّيهِمْ ۚ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ١٢٩
رَبَّنَا
وَٱبۡعَثۡ
فِيهِمۡ
رَسُولٗا
مِّنۡهُمۡ
يَتۡلُواْ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ءَايَٰتِكَ
وَيُعَلِّمُهُمُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
وَٱلۡحِكۡمَةَ
وَيُزَكِّيهِمۡۖ
إِنَّكَ
أَنتَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
١٢٩
ربنا وابعث في هذه الأمة رسولا من ذرية إسماعيل يتلو عليهم آياتك ويعلمهم القرآن والسنة، ويُطهرهم من الشرك وسوء الأخلاق. إنك أنت العزيز الذي لا يمتنع عليه شيء، الحكيم الذي يضع الأشياء في مواضعها.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Fares Bader
تابع
قبل ٢٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٩:٢
توقف هنا لحظة تخيل معي متي أستجيبت هذه الدعوة بعد سنة أو سنتين أم عشرة لا بل بعد ألاف السنين يستجيب الله لدعوة سيدنا إبراهيم عليه السلام ويبعث نبينا الكريم عليه أفضل الصلاة والسلام والله يذكر ذلك في القرآن ويعلمنا أن الدعاء يُسمَع ويُستجَاب وإن بعد حين.
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القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٩:٢
والحكمة: المعرفة بالدين، والفقه في التأويل، والفهم الذي هو سجية ونور من الله تعالى. القرطبي: 2/403.
السؤال: ما الحكمة التي دعا بها نبي الله إبراهيم -عليه السلام-؟
(الحكمة) هي: السنة؛ لأن الله أمر أزواج نبيه أن يذكرن ما يتلى في بيوتهن من الكتاب والحكمة، والكتاب: القرآن، وما سوى ذلك مما كان الرسول يتلوه هو السنة. ابن تيمية: 1/345.
السؤال: ما المقصود بالحكمة؟ وما الدليل؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه ...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
hayet ghrh
تابع
قبل ٢٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٨:٢-١٢٩
رَبَّنَا وَاجْعَلْنَا مُسْلِمَيْنِ لَكَ وَمِن ذُرِّيَّتِنَا أُمَّةً مُّسْلِمَةً لَّكَ وَأَرِنَا مَنَاسِكَنَا وَتُبْ عَلَيْنَا ۖ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ التَّوَّابُ الرَّحِيمُ (128) رَبَّنَا وَابْعَثْ فِيهِمْ رَسُولًا مِّنْهُمْ يَتْلُو عَلَيْهِمْ آيَاتِكَ وَيُعَلِّمُهُمُ الْكِتَابَ وَالْحِكْمَةَ وَيُزَكِّيهِمْ ۚ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ الْعَزِيزُ الْحَكِيمُ (129
رفَّ قلبي لهذا الدعاء الجميل
الذي نجانا من الضلالة والهلاك المبين
الحمد لله الذي أوحى إلى أبينا إبراهيم و...
عرض المزيد
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ekaterina myachina
تابع
الأسبوع الماضي
·
المراجع
آية ٢:٦٢، ١٢٩:٢
Beyond a Lifetime
Reading Surah al-Baqarah (2:129) through Hadith
The foundations of the Kaʿbah have been raised.
Side by side, Ibrahim and Ismail (ʿalayhima al-salam) complete the task Allah (SWT) entrusted to them. Their hands have finished building, yet Ibrahim's heart has already turned beyond the walls before him.
His next prayer is no longer for the House.
It is for the people who will one day find their way to it.
There is something deep...
عرض المزيد
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ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٨ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٨٣:٢، ٢٦:٣، ٤:٢، ١١٣:٣-١١٤، ١٦٤:٣، ١٨٨:٢، ١٥٤:٢، ٧٥:٣، ١٣٠:٣، ٢٤٥:٢، ١٢٩:٢، ١٤٣:٢، ٢:٢، ٢١٦:٢، ١٩٦:٢، ٢٤٧:٢، ١٨١:٣، ٣:٣-٤، ١٦٩:٣-١٧٠، ٩٧:٣، ١٩٠:٢، ١١٠:٣
From Certainty to Clarity
How Surah آل عمران (Āl ʿImrān — The Family of Imran) completes what Surah البقرة (Al-Baqarah — The Cow) begins
There is a particular kind of silence that comes after certainty.
Not the silence of doubt — but the silence that asks:
Now that you know… what will you do with it?
Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah) leaves you with something vast.
A structure of belief. A framework for living. A map that is both complete and demand...
عرض المزيد
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JALIL UR REHMAN KAZIM
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٦٤:٣، ١٢٩:٢، ٢:٦٢
As we reach the heart of Ramadan, I feel an overwhelming connection to the verses in the Quran which talks about recitation, purification and teaching the Quranic wisdom. This month is a beautiful reminder of the Prophet’s (ﷺ) mission: to recite Allah’s words, purify our souls, and teach the wisdom of the Quran. Every day, as I open the Quran, I feel its verses speaking directly to my heart, guiding me closer to Allah. Fasting teaches me patience...
عرض المزيد
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Minela H
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٩:٢
'Our Lord and send among them a messenger from themselves who will recite to them Your verses and teach them the Book and wisdom and purify them. Indeed, You are the Exalted in Might the Wise'
2:129
How thousands of years later that dua came true. Makes you wonder and mindful of its power and our conviction and how convinced we must be when we do make a dua and how sometimes that can be for years and years later for it to come true and how Merci...
عرض المزيد
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Zaynab C
تابع
قبل سنتين
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المراجع
آية ٣٨:٣-٣٩، ١٢٩:٢
Zackariya AS immediately prayed to Allah when he saw Maryam AS's miraculous provisions. And the angels immediately communicated Allah's response - Subhanallah talk about a fast turnaround!
In contrast, Ibrahim AS made dua in Surah Baqarah for a Prophet to the Arabs that wouldn't be answered until thousands of years later by the coming of our Prophet Muhammad SAW.
Both Prophets - both sincere - both had their duas answered but through very diffe...
عرض المزيد
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Sajid Bhutta
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٩:٢
A father or true leader knows that if they fulfilled their right as a father or a true leader, then his son or future leader will be better than them with the mercy of Allah.
The success of the son, is the success of the Father. and the success of a leader is part of the success of the leader who helped set him up.
Just as a father will never get jealous of his son, a true leader will not get jealous if his people turn out better than him.
...
عرض المزيد
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Almas K.
تابع
قبل ١١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٤:٢-١٣٦، ٧٧:٢٢-٧٨
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
عرض المزيد
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