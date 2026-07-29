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البقرة
١٢٦
١٢٦:٢
واذ قال ابراهيم رب اجعل هاذا بلدا امنا وارزق اهله من الثمرات من امن منهم بالله واليوم الاخر قال ومن كفر فامتعه قليلا ثم اضطره الى عذاب النار وبيس المصير ١٢٦
وَإِذْ قَالَ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمُ رَبِّ ٱجْعَلْ هَـٰذَا بَلَدًا ءَامِنًۭا وَٱرْزُقْ أَهْلَهُۥ مِنَ ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ مَنْ ءَامَنَ مِنْهُم بِٱللَّهِ وَٱلْيَوْمِ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِ ۖ قَالَ وَمَن كَفَرَ فَأُمَتِّعُهُۥ قَلِيلًۭا ثُمَّ أَضْطَرُّهُۥٓ إِلَىٰ عَذَابِ ٱلنَّارِ ۖ وَبِئْسَ ٱلْمَصِيرُ ١٢٦
وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمُ
رَبِّ
ٱجۡعَلۡ
هَٰذَا
بَلَدًا
ءَامِنٗا
وَٱرۡزُقۡ
أَهۡلَهُۥ
مِنَ
ٱلثَّمَرَٰتِ
مَنۡ
ءَامَنَ
مِنۡهُم
بِٱللَّهِ
وَٱلۡيَوۡمِ
ٱلۡأٓخِرِۚ
قَالَ
وَمَن
كَفَرَ
فَأُمَتِّعُهُۥ
قَلِيلٗا
ثُمَّ
أَضۡطَرُّهُۥٓ
إِلَىٰ
عَذَابِ
ٱلنَّارِۖ
وَبِئۡسَ
ٱلۡمَصِيرُ
١٢٦
واذكر -أيها النبي-
حين قال إبراهيم داعيًا:
ربِّ اجعل
«مكة»
بلدًا آمنًا من الخوف، وارزق أهله من أنواع الثمرات، وخُصَّ بهذا الرزق مَن آمن منهم بالله واليوم الآخر.
قال الله:
ومن كفر منهم فأرزقه في الدنيا وأُمتعه متاعًا قليلا ثم أُلجئُه مرغمًا إلى عذاب النار. وبئس المرجع والمقام هذا المصير.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٦:٢
تعليم تعميم دعاء الرزق، وأن لا يحجر في طلب اللطف؛ وكأن إبراهيم -عليه السلام- قاس الرزق على الإمامة؛ فنبهه سبحانه على أن الرزق رحمة دنيوية لا تخص المؤمن بخلاف الإمامة. الألوسي: 1/382.
السؤال: هل رزق الله في الدنيا خاص بالمؤمنين؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_126
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ١٨ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٢:٢، ٣٧:٢، ٢٨٢:٢، ٥:٢، ٢:٢، ٢٨٦:٢، ١٢٦:٢، ٦:١
Between a Question and Its Answer
On entering Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah — The Cow)
There is a moment — almost imperceptible — when, as you move through the Qur’an, you pass from asking into being answered.
It does not announce itself. There is no clear boundary, no visible threshold. You turn the page, as you would in any book, and yet something in the atmosphere shifts — like stepping into a space that feels familiar, but somehow more attentiv...
عرض المزيد
٣٣
١٠
Zoya Zoya
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٦:٢
This verse always shakes my heart—it fills me with fear of Allah (SWT) and, at the same time, deep gratitude.
The truth is, we often overlook the greatest gift Allah (SWT) has given us: the blessing of faith.
We thank Him for our jobs, health, and provisions—but we rarely thank Him for guidance-The favour of Islam. The gift of Iman.
It hurts to say this—but some among us treat this blessing as a burden, forgetting that it’s the most precious th...
عرض المزيد
١٦
٦
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٥:١٤، ١٢٦:٢
In these two ayat, we see Ibrahim (AS) supplicates to Allah (SWT) to make Mecca a safe land. The supplication is nearly the same in both ayat but with a small difference.
In Surah Al-Baqarah, he asks Allah (SWT) to ' make this (i.e. Mecca) a safe city' whereas in Surah Ibrahim he asks Allah (SWT) to 'make this city safe'.
The difference is subtle, but if you reflect on the fact that he made these two supplications at different times in his life...
عرض المزيد
١٠
٠
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل أسبوعين
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٦:٢-١٢٨
Accept From Us
Reading Surah al-Baqarah (2:126–128) through Hadith
The Qur'an does not tell us how long Ibrahim and Ismail (ʿalayhima al-salam) spent raising the foundations of the Kaʿbah.
It does not describe the weight of the stones.
Or the height of the walls.
Or the moment the work was finished.
Instead, while mentioning the building of the House,
the Qur'an preserves the prayer of its builders.
وَإِذْ يَرْفَعُ إِبْرَاهِيمُ الْقَوَاعِدَ مِ...
عرض المزيد
١٠
٢
Almas K.
تابع
قبل ١١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٤:٢-١٣٦، ٧٧:٢٢-٧٨
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
عرض المزيد
١٢
٨
Reshad Noorzay
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٤:٢-١٤١
Juz 1 Part 8
Theme: The natural way, the true path of Ibrahim (as), submission to Allah, preparation for the next generation
Key Terms: sibghataAllah, 'akifeena, sufaha
Lessons: Dua of Ibrahim, building a foundation on righteousness, connecting with our forefathers, leaving a legacy for our children, seeking the natural path of Allah, true submission to Allah alone
٩
٠
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٤:٢-١٢٦
If you notice in the first duaa Abrahim after being told he will be a religious leader for the people he asked about whether or not this will be the case for his offsprrings .When he asked that, he did not restrict the request to be only for some of them , rather he implied the 3umoom or generality of all of them to be at this status of leadership in the religion of Allah. The response by Allah was this will not be for the wrongdoers amongst them...
عرض المزيد
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٢
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية