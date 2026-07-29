تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
اختر اللغة
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
البقرة
١٢٤
١٢٤:٢
۞ واذ ابتلى ابراهيم ربه بكلمات فاتمهن قال اني جاعلك للناس اماما قال ومن ذريتي قال لا ينال عهدي الظالمين ١٢٤
۞ وَإِذِ ٱبْتَلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ رَبُّهُۥ بِكَلِمَـٰتٍۢ فَأَتَمَّهُنَّ ۖ قَالَ إِنِّى جَاعِلُكَ لِلنَّاسِ إِمَامًۭا ۖ قَالَ وَمِن ذُرِّيَّتِى ۖ قَالَ لَا يَنَالُ عَهْدِى ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ١٢٤
۞ وَإِذِ
ٱبۡتَلَىٰٓ
إِبۡرَٰهِـۧمَ
رَبُّهُۥ
بِكَلِمَٰتٖ
فَأَتَمَّهُنَّۖ
قَالَ
إِنِّي
جَاعِلُكَ
لِلنَّاسِ
إِمَامٗاۖ
قَالَ
وَمِن
ذُرِّيَّتِيۖ
قَالَ
لَا
يَنَالُ
عَهۡدِي
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
١٢٤
واذكر -أيها النبي- حين اختبر الله إبراهيم بما شرع له من تكاليف، فأدَّاها وقام بها خير قيام.
قال الله له:
إني جاعلك قدوة للناس.
قال إبراهيم:
ربِّ اجعل بعض نسلي أئمة فضلا منك، فأجابه الله سبحانه أنه لا تحصل للظالمين الإمامةُ في الدين.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٤:٢
استدل جماعة من العلماء بهذه الآية على أن الإمام يكون من أهل العدل والإحسان والفضل مع القوة على القيام بذلك... فأما أهل الفسوق والجور والظلم فليسوا له بأهل؛ لقوله تعالى: (لا ينال عهدي الظالمين). القرطبي: 2/370.
السؤال: ما شرط تولي المناصب القيادية للمسلمين؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_124
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Safaa Bitar
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٤:٢
بدايتها ابتلاء، ونهايتها اقتداء، وبينهما جميل الطاعة والصبر والإيثار لدين الله ورسالته على نفسه وولده
٤
١
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ٣ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٤:٢
He Fulfilled Them
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:124) through the Hadith
يَا رَسُولَ اللَّهِ، أَيُّ النَّاسِ أَشَدُّ بَلَاءً؟
"O Messenger of Allah, which people are tested most severely?" -
Saʿd ibn Abī Waqqāṣ (ra) once asked the Prophet ﷺ
The Prophet replied:
«الْأَنْبِيَاءُ، ثُمَّ الْأَمْثَلُ فَالْأَمْثَلُ، يُبْتَلَى الرَّجُلُ عَلَى حَسَبِ دِينِهِ، فَإِنْ كَانَ فِي دِينِهِ صَلَابَةٌ زِيدَ فِي بَلَائِهِ، وَإِنْ كَانَ فِي دِينِهِ رِقَّةٌ ابْتُلِيَ عَلَ...
عرض المزيد
٨
٠
Faiza Abro
تابع
قبل ٨ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٤:٢
If people dislike you or reject you because of the truth you follow, or if you find yourself alone, then remember that Ibrahim (AS) was alone too. Yet Allah was with him, and He honored him with the title of "Khalilullah" (the Friend of Allah).
Ibrahim (AS) was driven away by his people, but Allah granted him such honor that even today Jews, Christians, and Muslims all claim a connection to him.
Hardships do not necessarily mean that Allah hate...
عرض المزيد
١٦
٤
Suleiman Hani
تابع
قبل ٢٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٤:٢
When Allah Trains Before He Entrusts
This verse reorders how you read your hardships: the test is not always a sign of rejection, it can be the curriculum before elevation. If you are under pressure, delayed, or stretched thin, Allah may be building the inner weight that responsibility requires, so you do not become arrogant in success or shattered in difficulty.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
https://youtu.be/R8eeFyMwbV...
عرض المزيد
٢٨
٢
Faiza Khan
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٣٠:٢-١٣١، ١٢٤:٢
~Ibrahim a.s sacrificed his heart for ALLAH s.w.t ~
Even though we believe in ALLAH… Even though we know there must be some good in what’s happening… Even though we know there is some wisdom behind the pain… Even though we know this is a test, as all believers are tested… Still the pain, the sorrow, the weight of not getting what we hoped for, or losing what we loved... it lingers.
And with that pain come the silent questions:
'Why me?'
'Why d...
عرض المزيد
٢٤
٢٠
Salihu Abba
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٧٧:١٨، ٨٢:١٨، ١٢٤:٢، ١٣٣:٢، ٤٦:١١
The Parenting Nightmare
While reflecting on Quran 18:77 and Verse 82, I had a profound realization: If not all, then most parents' greatest concern is the fate of their children, both in this world and in the hereafter. Any responsible parent is willing to sacrifice as much as possible for the betterment of their children. We work hard to put food on the table, and when opportunities arise, we instinctively think about how they might benefit our ...
عرض المزيد
١٤
٠
Sherene Mansor
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٤:٢، ٧:١٤، ١٢٧:٢
#QuranWeeklyDose
What is the test that I am going through?
What could be a possible reward from Allah SWT?
Points to consider this past week from Ustadz Muhannad.
I took a whole week to think these questions through.
I finally realised that I need to be grateful and to practise gratitude in whatever that I go through.
In these blessed days of Zulhijjah, we are reminded of powerful lessons from the life of Prophet Ibrahim AS and the tests he ...
عرض المزيد
٩
١
Sajid Bhutta
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٤:٢
What does it mean to be a leader ?
The more you reflect on Ibrahim A.S the clearer the answer gets.
A leader is steadfast no matter what trial hits.
A leader leads not only his people but also his family.
A leader doesn't only worry about the people he leads but also the people and leaders to come.
A leader is able to talk with the ignorant and arrogant.
A leader shows mercy to those under him.
A leader guides his people to a place known ...
عرض المزيد
١٢
٠
Almas K.
تابع
قبل ١١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٢٤:٢-١٣٦، ٧٧:٢٢-٧٨
Surah Al-Baqarah (2:136)
قُولُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا بِٱللَّهِ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْنَا وَمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَىٰٓ إِبْرَٰهِـۧمَ وَإِسْمَـٰعِيلَ وَإِسْحَـٰقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ وَٱلْأَسْبَاطِ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ مُوسَىٰ وَعِيسَىٰ وَمَآ أُوتِىَ ٱلنَّبِيُّونَ مِن رَّبِّهِمْ لَا نُفَرِّقُ بَيْنَ أَحَدٍۢ مِّنْهُمْ وَنَحْنُ لَهُۥ مُسْلِمُونَ ١٣٦
[Say, [O believers], "We have believed in Allāh and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishma...
عرض المزيد
١٢
٨
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية