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البقرة
١٢١
١٢١:٢
الذين اتيناهم الكتاب يتلونه حق تلاوته اولايك يومنون به ومن يكفر به فاولايك هم الخاسرون ١٢١
ٱلَّذِينَ ءَاتَيْنَـٰهُمُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ يَتْلُونَهُۥ حَقَّ تِلَاوَتِهِۦٓ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ يُؤْمِنُونَ بِهِۦ ۗ وَمَن يَكْفُرْ بِهِۦ فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلْخَـٰسِرُونَ ١٢١
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُمُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
يَتۡلُونَهُۥ
حَقَّ
تِلَاوَتِهِۦٓ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِهِۦۗ
وَمَن
يَكۡفُرۡ
بِهِۦ
فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
هُمُ
ٱلۡخَٰسِرُونَ
١٢١
الذين أعطيناهم الكتاب من اليهود والنصارى، يقرؤونه القراءة الصحيحة، ويتبعونه حق الاتباع، ويؤمنون بما جاء فيه من الإيمان برسل الله، ومنهم خاتمهم نبينا ورسولنا محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم، ولا يحرفون ولا يبدِّلون ما جاء فيه. هؤلاء هم الذين يؤمنون بالنبي محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم وبما أنزل عليه، وأما الذين بدَّلوا بعض الكتاب وكتموا بعضه، فهؤلاء كفار بنبي الله محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم وبما أنزل عليه، ومن يكفر به فأولئك هم أشد الناس خسرانًا عند الله.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٢١:٢
وتلاوة الكتاب هي اتباعه؛ كما قال ابن مسعود في قوله تعالى: (الذين آتيناهم الكتاب يتلونه حق تلاوته) قال: "يحللون حلاله، ويحرمون حرامه، ويؤمنون بمتشابهه ويعملون بمحكمه". ابن تيمية: 1/339.
السؤال: كيف تكون تلاوة الكتاب حق تلاوته؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_121
#وقفة_تدبرية
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ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ٤ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ١٢١:٢
As It Deserves
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:121) through the Hadith
What does it mean to recite the Qur'an as it deserves?
Allah ﷻ says:
﴿ٱلَّذِينَ آتَيْنَاهُمُ ٱلْكِتَٰبَ يَتْلُونَهُۥ حَقَّ تِلَاوَتِهِۦ﴾
"Those to whom We have given the Book recite it as it deserves to be recited."
حَقَّ تِلَاوَتِهِ
ḥaqqa tilāwatihī
"As it deserves to be recited."
Just two words.
Yet they leave us with a profound question.
Only then does Allah say:
﴿أُو۟لَٰٓئِكَ يُ...
عرض المزيد
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Soulfull Mental Healfh
تابع
قبل ٢٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٢١:٢
Reciting and the 'following' of the book are both equally important.
Quran comes from the root word Qar'aa which means the recital or recitation or that which is frequently recited.
Quran is meant to be recited both aloud and within ourselves.
The other reason is that transmission of knowledge at the time of the Prophet ﷺ was done orally by means of recitation, which made and make recitation imperative for the preservation of the book.
How...
عرض المزيد
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Bey Sapta
تابع
قبل ٢٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٢١:٢
Haqqa tilawatih:
1. Recite the letters properly
2. Comprehend the intended meaning, the way it should be understood, not the way we want it to be understood.
3. Tilawah amaliyah, to confirm the truth and implement.
Point number 2 is important. And scary. If we approach an ayah with wrong intention, no one can stop it except ourselves. The ayah will be circling around our desire and intellect, and will never reach our soul. Worse is those charact...
عرض المزيد
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Iraj Marjan
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٢١:٢، ٣٨:٢
As I sat with the first juz of the Quran, its eternal wisdom resonated deeply, as if I was experiencing it for the first time. The verses unfolded like a canvas, revealing new dimensions of life, purpose, and meaning. The familiarity of the text gave way to a profound sense of discovery, as if the Quran's guidance was awakening a deeper understanding within me.
The first juz of Quran masterfully weaves together the first and final episodes of hu...
عرض المزيد
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Razia Zahra
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
سورة ٢ و آية ٥:١-٦، ١٢١:٢-١٢٢
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
I had read a few translations of the Qur’an several times during my teenage years. I was marvelled by the science of the Qur’an. Yet, I didn’t really contemplate about the Prophets peace be upon them all, the Day of Judgment and death. I believe I had not ‘experienced’ much about life and especially I had not suffered much loss during my youth.
Then one day, it was as though th...
عرض المزيد
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استكشف مجتمع التدبر
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