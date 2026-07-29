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١١٨
١١٨:٢
وقال الذين لا يعلمون لولا يكلمنا الله او تاتينا اية كذالك قال الذين من قبلهم مثل قولهم تشابهت قلوبهم قد بينا الايات لقوم يوقنون ١١٨
وَقَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ لَوْلَا يُكَلِّمُنَا ٱللَّهُ أَوْ تَأْتِينَآ ءَايَةٌۭ ۗ كَذَٰلِكَ قَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِم مِّثْلَ قَوْلِهِمْ ۘ تَشَـٰبَهَتْ قُلُوبُهُمْ ۗ قَدْ بَيَّنَّا ٱلْـَٔايَـٰتِ لِقَوْمٍۢ يُوقِنُونَ ١١٨
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
لَوۡلَا
يُكَلِّمُنَا
ٱللَّهُ
أَوۡ
تَأۡتِينَآ
ءَايَةٞۗ
كَذَٰلِكَ
قَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِهِم
مِّثۡلَ
قَوۡلِهِمۡۘ
تَشَٰبَهَتۡ
قُلُوبُهُمۡۗ
قَدۡ
بَيَّنَّا
ٱلۡأٓيَٰتِ
لِقَوۡمٖ
يُوقِنُونَ
١١٨
وقال الجهلة من أهل الكتاب وغيرهم لنبي الله ورسوله محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم على سبيل العناد:
هلا يكلمنا الله مباشرة ليخبرنا أنك رسوله، أو تأتينا معجزة من الله تدل على صدقك. ومثل هذا القول قالته الأمم من قبلُ لرسلها عنادًا ومكابرة; بسبب تشابه قلوب السابقين واللاحقين في الكفر والضَّلال، قد أوضحنا الآيات للذين يصدِّقون تصديقًا جازمًا؛ لكونهم مؤمنين بالله تعالى، متَّبعين ما شرعه لهم.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١١٨:٢
يطلبون آيات التعنت، لا آيات الاسترشاد، ولم يكن قصدهم تبيُّن الحق؛ فإن الرسل قد جاؤوا من الآيات بما يؤمن بمثله البشر. السعدي: 64.
السؤال: قد طلب الكفار آياتٍ ولم يستجب الله لهم؛ فلماذا؟
(تَشابَهَت قُلُوبُهُم): الضمير للذين لا يعلمون وللذين من قبلهم، وتشابه قلوبهم في الكفر، أو في طلب ما لا يصح أن يُطلب. ابن جزي:1/ 81.
السؤال: في أي شيء تتشابه قلوب (الذين لا يعلمون) مع قلوب (الذين من قبلهم)؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفا...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ٥ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ١١٨:٢
Their Hearts Were Alike
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:118) through the Hadith
We often imagine that certainty comes from having all our questions answered.
If only we understood a little more.
If only we saw a little more.
Then certainty would finally arrive.
The Qur'an records a familiar question:
﴿وَقَالَ الَّذِينَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ لَوْلَا يُكَلِّمُنَا اللَّهُ أَوْ تَأْتِينَا آيَةٌ﴾
“Those who do not know say, ‘Why does Allah not speak to us, or why...
عرض المزيد
٨
٤
Naveela Meral
تابع
قبل ٣٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١١٨:٢
Whenever I come across the ayahs where Allah says He has placed signs for the people of wisdom, my attention always goes first to us. We are among the greatest signs of Allah. From the tiniest cell to the largest body system, everything inside our body works with balance and perfection. Every single cell knows its work. Allah reminds us: “And in your own selves, then will you not see?” (Qur’an 51:21).The sky above us, sun, moon, clouds, stars, pl...
عرض المزيد
١٣
٠
Elion Sinella
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١١٨:٢
When I read this ayah, it made me think about our efforts in trying to prove Islam by every possible means, even exaggerating our behaviors by involving ourselves in heated debates, which unfortunately have become very common in recent times. Allah will guide everyone whom He wishes. Even if we prove to people that Islam is true, and there are many books that prove this, in the end, those who come to debate will end up not trying to find the trut...
عرض المزيد
٧
٠
Emma Turahman
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١١٨:٢
O Allah I'm sorry for the times I was impatient. I wanted a sign so badly. Allah the beauty of Your creation should have been enough. Thank You Allah for providing for me since I was a tiny bunch of cells. inshAllah I will not ask for a sign. InshAllah I am satisfied with the miracle of the sun rising each day and the miracle of me being able to speak, type, and communicate. I am satisfied with the Quran as the ultimate miracle of Muhamad, Allah...
عرض المزيد
٦
٠
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