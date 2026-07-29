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البقرة
١١٢
١١٢:٢
بلى من اسلم وجهه لله وهو محسن فله اجره عند ربه ولا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ١١٢
بَلَىٰ مَنْ أَسْلَمَ وَجْهَهُۥ لِلَّهِ وَهُوَ مُحْسِنٌۭ فَلَهُۥٓ أَجْرُهُۥ عِندَ رَبِّهِۦ وَلَا خَوْفٌ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا هُمْ يَحْزَنُونَ ١١٢
بَلَىٰۚ
مَنۡ
أَسۡلَمَ
وَجۡهَهُۥ
لِلَّهِ
وَهُوَ
مُحۡسِنٞ
فَلَهُۥٓ
أَجۡرُهُۥ
عِندَ
رَبِّهِۦ
وَلَا
خَوۡفٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يَحۡزَنُونَ
١١٢
ليس الأمر كما زعموا أنَّ الجنة تختص بطائفة دون غيرها، وإنما يدخل الجنَّة مَن أخلص لله وحده لا شريك له، وهو متبع للرسول محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم في كل أقواله وأعماله. فمن فعل ذلك فله ثواب عمله عند ربه في الآخرة، وهو دخول الجنة، وهم لا يخافون فيما يستقبلونه من أمر الآخرة، ولا هم يحزنون على ما فاتهم من حظوظ الدنيا.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١١٢:٢
(بلى من أسلم وجهه لله)؛ يقول: من أخلص لله... (وهو محسن)؛ أي: اتبع فيه الرسول -صلى الله عليه وسلم- فإن للعمل المتقبل شرطين: أحدهما: أن يكون خالصًا لله وحده، والآخر: أن يكون صوابًا موافقًا للشريعة، فمتى كان خالصًا ولم يكن صوابًا لم يُتَقَبَّل. ابن كثير: 1/147.
السؤال: ما شروط قبول العمل؟ وما الدليل عليها؟
(من أسلم وجهه لله)؛ أي: أخلص لله أعماله، متوجهًا إليه بقلبه (وهو محسن) في عبادة ربه؛ بأن عبده بشرعه، فأولئك هم أهل الجنة وحدهم... ويُفهم منها أن...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Naashia Mohamed
تابع
قبل ١٦ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١١٢:٢
Reflecting on verse 112 of Surah Al-Baqarah, I’m reminded that submission to Allah isn’t just words or outward acts. Submission requires a full turning of the heart, mind, and will toward Him. It means trusting His wisdom, aligning my intentions and actions with His guidance, and accepting His decree with humility.
Looking at myself, I see where I still cling to control, seek comfort, or act without full awareness. True submission calls for pati...
عرض المزيد
٩
١
Mansoor Hoshmand
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١١٢:٢
Allah SWT gives a special gift to people who shows excellence!
That gift is you will have a natural calm no matter what happens and will have a complete control over your negative emotions.
After all, negative, hopeless, disappointing feelings are what keeps us away from being someone who puts his 100 % and someone who will do wonders.
Shaitan rule is to imprison us with the negative emotions so that we cannot apply our potential we have insid...
عرض المزيد
١٠
١
R. Ebied
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٦٢:١٠، ١٣:٤٦، ٢٧٧:٢، ٦٩:٥، ١١٢:٢، ٣٥:٧، ٢٧٤:٢، ٦٢:٢، ٣٨:٢، ٤٨:٦، ٦١:٣٩
Quranic Remedies to Overcome Fear and Sadness
Amidst difficult world news and tragedies as well as daily trials that we may experience, whom are those that can overcome fear and sadness, in this world and the next?
One of the ways these emotions are interpreted in the Quran is fear of what is yet to come and sadness is about what has passed in this world. While these verses don't negate the reality that we will feel fear or sadness as human be...
عرض المزيد
٢٦
١
Nadrah
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١١٢:٢
I was reading this verse earlier today when it hits me, no matter how good and better you think you are in this worldly life, remember, that Allah loved it when you surrender yourself towards His path and do good. He then would lift up all the insecurities, fear and sadness from your life. Allah’s promises are true and fair. You reap what you sow. I know it’s hard to turn our back from all the pleasure the world promises but this life isn’t our f...
عرض المزيد
٤
٢
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