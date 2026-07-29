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البقرة
١٠٧
١٠٧:٢
الم تعلم ان الله له ملك السماوات والارض وما لكم من دون الله من ولي ولا نصير ١٠٧
أَلَمْ تَعْلَمْ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ لَهُۥ مُلْكُ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۗ وَمَا لَكُم مِّن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ مِن وَلِىٍّۢ وَلَا نَصِيرٍ ١٠٧
أَلَمۡ
تَعۡلَمۡ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَهُۥ
مُلۡكُ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۗ
وَمَا
لَكُم
مِّن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
مِن
وَلِيّٖ
وَلَا
نَصِيرٍ
١٠٧
أما علمتَ -أيها النبي- أنتَ وأمتك أنَّ الله تعالى هو المالك المتصرف في السموات والأرض؟ يفعل ما يشاء، ويحكم ما يريد، ويأمر عباده وينهاهم كيفما شاء، وعليهم الطاعة والقَبول. وليعلم من عصى أن ليس لأحد من دون الله من وليٍّ يتولاهم، ولا نصير يمنعهم من عذاب الله.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٠٧:٢
فمن علم أنه تعالى وليه ونصيره -لا ولي ولا نصير له سواه- يعلم قطعًا أنه لا يفعل به إلا ما هو خير له؛ فيفوض أمره إليه تعالى. الألوسي: 1/354.
السؤال: ما فائدة الإيمان بولاية الله تعالى ونصرته؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=2_107
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Kamil Parr
تابع
قبل ٤ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ١٠٧:٢
As-salamu alaykum, first time posting here
I’d been recently reading Quran one evening when I saw this ayah and I felt an immediate warmness and comfort as my depression, anxieties, and uncertainties slipped away.
Alhamdulliah!
٢٧
٦
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ٨ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ١٠٧:٢
The Pens Have Been Lifted
رُفِعَتِ الْأَقْلَامُ وَجَفَّتِ الصُّحُفُ
“The pens have been lifted and the pages have dried.”
— Jāmiʿ al-Tirmidhī 2516
An overwhelming image of destiny already written —
the decree completed,
the ink dry,
nothing forgotten,
nothing accidental.
What reached you was never going to miss you,
and what missed you was never truly yours.
Not people, not love, not opportunities, not pain.
Yet the more I sat with thi...
عرض المزيد
١٢
٠
ekaterina myachina
تابع
قبل ٨ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ١٠٧:٢
Held by Allah ﷻ
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:107) through the Hadith
How much of life do we spend believing that people hold our safety,
our future,
our relief,
our hearts in their hands?
The ayah begins with vastness:
the dominion of the heavens and the earth.
Then it becomes deeply personal:
﴿مِن وَلِيٍّ﴾
min waliy —
protector,
guardian,
one who takes care of your affairs intimately.
Not just “friend.”
A deeply protective closeness.
﴿وَل...
عرض المزيد
١٠
٧
Zainab abraham
تابع
قبل ١٦ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٠٧:٢
This ayah is a hope, a Strong support, an assurity and peace of heart and mind for me. Isn't beautiful? That Allah comforts us by calling Him our guardian and helper ( who would be better guardian and helper than Allah swt). HE SWT not only comforts us, but before that reminds us that He is the only king of all heavens and earth. All authority belongs to HIM. He is only capable of all things. How much blessed we are to have a creator like HIM, Th...
عرض المزيد
١٥
١
mahnaz zia
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٠٧:٢
Genocide in Palestine has uncovered a lot of rich and corrupt leaders and how the biggest companies are funding genocide it may seem that they are in control but truly Allah has the control over heavens and earth and we seek only his help
٥
٠
Razia Zahra
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٠٧:٢
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most kind,
He is the King of Kings and everything belongs to Him, how can we find rest with other than Him? He sends the physician to cure you, He averts danger from your path, He awakens you from sleep, He removes people from you, He brings others to replace another,. He protects you, He forgives you, He covers your flaws, He Guides you to each goodness that you do, He sustains and nourishes you, He ...
عرض المزيد
١٩
٢
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