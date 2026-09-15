Subservience of Jinns and shaitans to Sulayman (علیہ السلام) وَمِنَ الشَّيَاطِينِ مَن يَغُوصُونَ لَهُ وَيَعْمَلُونَ عَمَلًا دُونَ ذَٰلِكَ ۖ وَكُنَّا لَهُمْ حَافِظِينَ (And from the devils, (We subjugated for him) those who dived in water for him and did jobs other than that. And We were the One who kept watch over them. - 21:82) That is, Allah made the satan jinn subservient to Sulayman (علیہ السلام) and they used to dive in the rivers fishing pearls for him. Apart from this, they used to perform other jobs for him, some of which are mentioned in other verses. يَعْمَلُونَ لَهُ مَا يَشَاءُ مِن مَّحَارِيبَ وَتَمَاثِيلَ وَجِفَانٍ كَالْجَوَابِ That is ("Fashioning for him whatsoever he would - places of worship, statues, porringers like water-troughs - 34:13). Sulayman (علیہ السلام) also used to put them to hard labour and make them work in different projects. Shaitans These are ethereal beings made of fire, who possess intelligence and understanding and are obligated to follow the laws of Shari` ah like humans. Those beings who fulfill these conditions are described by the word Jinn, while those among them who disobey the rules of Shari'ah and persist in their unbelief are called satans. It is obvious that all Jinns were made subservient to Sayyidna Sulayman (علیہ السلام) whether they were believers or unbelievers. However, the believers regarded it as their religious duty to obey his wishes even before they were formally placed under his command, and there was no need to make a specific mention of their being placed under subservience to Sulayman (علیہ السلام) . Hence in the context of the Jinns being made subservient to Sayyidna Sulayman (علیہ السلام) the reference is to shaitans (unbelieving Jinns) only. They were made to obey him despite their unbelief and defiance. Perhaps, it is for this reason that a sentence is added at the end of the verse saying, "We alone kept watch over them". Sulayman (علیہ السلام) was exposed to danger from the unbelieving Jinns, but Allah was his protector and they could do him no harm. It will be observed that while in the case of Sayyidna Dawad (علیہ السلام) Allah Ta` ala had made subservient to him things which are extremely hard and dense, like iron and mountains, Sulayman (علیہ السلام) was given mastery over things which are ethereal and cannot even be perceived e.g. wind and Jinn. This shows that He is omnipotent and that His authority extends over all created things. (Commentary by Ra'zi)