At that point Allah Ta` ala revealed the verse : إِنَّ الَّذِينَ سَبَقَتْ لَهُم مِّنَّا الْحُسْنَىٰ أُولَٰئِكَ عَنْهَا مُبْعَدُونَ (Surely, those for whom the good (news) from Us has come earlier shall be kept far away from it. - 21:101) that is those for whom Our grace and good result is ensured will be kept away from Hell. And for the same Ibn al-Ziba` ra، Allah Ta` ala has revealed this Qur’ anic verse a. وَلَمَّا ضُرِبَ ابْنُ مَرْيَمَ مَثَلًا إِذَا قَوْمُكَ مِنْهُ يَصِدُّونَ (43:57) that is when Ibn al-Ziba` ra put forward the example of Sayyidah Maryam (علیہا السلام) ، the people of his clan, Quraish, were overtaken by joy.