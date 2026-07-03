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الأنعام
١١٦
١١٦:٦
وان تطع اكثر من في الارض يضلوك عن سبيل الله ان يتبعون الا الظن وان هم الا يخرصون ١١٦
وَإِن تُطِعْ أَكْثَرَ مَن فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ يُضِلُّوكَ عَن سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ ۚ إِن يَتَّبِعُونَ إِلَّا ٱلظَّنَّ وَإِنْ هُمْ إِلَّا يَخْرُصُونَ ١١٦
وَإِن
تُطِعۡ
أَكۡثَرَ
مَن
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
يُضِلُّوكَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
إِن
يَتَّبِعُونَ
إِلَّا
ٱلظَّنَّ
وَإِنۡ
هُمۡ
إِلَّا
يَخۡرُصُونَ
١١٦
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Rayaan Shafi
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١١٩:٩، ١١٦:٦، ٢٨:١٨
Most of the things that people will tell us about what is the 'right' way to live are, whether they intend to or not, offered as statements of misguidance. And this is a reminder from Allah Himself:
وَإِن تُطِعْ أَكْثَرَ مَن فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ يُضِلُّوكَ عَن سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ إِن يَتَّبِعُونَ إِلَّا ٱلظَّنَّ وَإِنْ هُمْ إِلَّا يَخْرُصُونَ
'And if you obey most of those on the earth, they will mislead you from the way of Allah. They follow not but as...
عرض المزيد
٢٦
١٢
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
سورة ١٠٩ و آية ١١٣:١١، ١١٦:٦
﷽
I often find myself reflecting on how deeply our parents, siblings, spouses, and children influence our thinking and perception. The closer we are to someone, the more their beliefs and behaviors shape our own personality. This influence is particularly significant when it comes to matters of faith. Depending on our circle of influence, we can either be drawn closer to religion or drift away from it. Rising against this tide requires tremendou...
عرض المزيد
١٤
٦
Shameel Khan
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١١٦:٦
Everytime i come across this verse the negation of the almost constant media barrage of democracy or majority rule comes to mind.
It is clear that just because a majority may claim an act to be correct it does not mean it has to be so.
#QuranicCalendar
#DivineBookClub
#Week13
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١
Sarah R
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١١٦:٦
What caught my attention in this ayah is the word ظنا, assumptions.
We know, they know, and surely Allah knows that the ways of the masses are just guesses and assumptions that change every few years. Look at psychology and how theories have evolved and changed over time. Look at the different religious texts coming up with 'new and improved versions' that they assume is what God actually meant to reveal. The truth will always triumph over assum...
عرض المزيد
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٢
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