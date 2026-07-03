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الأنعام
١١٥
١١٥:٦
وتمت كلمت ربك صدقا وعدلا لا مبدل لكلماته وهو السميع العليم ١١٥
وَتَمَّتْ كَلِمَتُ رَبِّكَ صِدْقًۭا وَعَدْلًۭا ۚ لَّا مُبَدِّلَ لِكَلِمَـٰتِهِۦ ۚ وَهُوَ ٱلسَّمِيعُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ١١٥
وَتَمَّتۡ
كَلِمَتُ
رَبِّكَ
صِدۡقٗا
وَعَدۡلٗاۚ
لَّا
مُبَدِّلَ
لِكَلِمَٰتِهِۦۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلسَّمِيعُ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
١١٥
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Sajid Bhutta
تابع
قبل ٧ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١١٥:٦
تم النشر فى
Muslim Student Organization & Women in Islam CCNY
The story of Salman Al Farsi رضي الله عنه reminds me of the story of Yusaf عليه السلام
They both went through a lot , betrayed by their own people, enslaved by another. But they were patient. So Allah granted them better than what they lost.
The verse reflects on the Life of Salman. Everything is decreed by Allah. What he went through can not be changed, it was to built him
What we go through, can not be changed , hardship and ease is to bu...
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