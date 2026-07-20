تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
اختر اللغة
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
الأحزاب
٧٢
٧٢:٣٣
انا عرضنا الامانة على السماوات والارض والجبال فابين ان يحملنها واشفقن منها وحملها الانسان انه كان ظلوما جهولا ٧٢
إِنَّا عَرَضْنَا ٱلْأَمَانَةَ عَلَى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ وَٱلْجِبَالِ فَأَبَيْنَ أَن يَحْمِلْنَهَا وَأَشْفَقْنَ مِنْهَا وَحَمَلَهَا ٱلْإِنسَـٰنُ ۖ إِنَّهُۥ كَانَ ظَلُومًۭا جَهُولًۭا ٧٢
إِنَّا
عَرَضۡنَا
ٱلۡأَمَانَةَ
عَلَى
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَٱلۡجِبَالِ
فَأَبَيۡنَ
أَن
يَحۡمِلۡنَهَا
وَأَشۡفَقۡنَ
مِنۡهَا
وَحَمَلَهَا
ٱلۡإِنسَٰنُۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
كَانَ
ظَلُومٗا
جَهُولٗا
٧٢
إنا عرضنا الأمانة -التي ائتمن الله عليها المكلَّفين من امتثال الأوامر واجتناب النواهي- على السموات والأرض والجبال، فأبين أن يحملنها، وخفن أن لا يقمن بأدائها، وحملها الإنسان والتزم بها على ضعفه، إنه كان شديد الظلم والجهل لنفسه.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٧٢:٣٣
الأمانة هي التكاليف الشرعية من: التزام الطاعات وترك المعاصي، وقيل: هي الأمانة في الأموال، وقيل: غسل الجنابة؛ والصحيح العموم في التكاليف. ابن جزي:2/198.
السؤال: ما الأمانة التي حمّلنا الله إياها؟
وعطف الجبال على الأرض وهي منها؛ لأن الجبال أعظم الأجزاء المعروفة من ظاهر الأرض، وهي التي تشاهد الأبصارُ عظمتها. ابن عاشور:22/125.
السؤال: لماذا عطف الجبال على الأرض وهي منها؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه ا...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٧٢:٣٣-٧٣
يعظم تعالى شأن الأمانة التي ائتمن الله عليها المكلفين... فانقسم الناس بحسب قيامهم بها وعدمه إلى ثلاثة أقسام: منافقون أظهروا أنهم قاموا بها ظاهرًا لا باطنًا، ومشركون تركوها ظاهرًا وباطنًا، ومؤمنون قائمون بها ظاهرًا وباطنًا؛ فذكر الله تعالى أعمال هذه الأقسام الثلاثة، وما لهم من الثواب والعقاب، فقال: (ليعذب الله المنافقين والمنافقات والمشركين والمشركات ويتوب الله على المؤمنين والمؤمنات وكان الله غفورًا رحيمًا). السعدي:674.
السؤال: ما أقسام الناس تجا...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Maheen Khan
تابع
قبل ٣ أيام
·
المراجع
آية ٧٢:٣٣، ٢١:٥٩
This is something Soo deep that many of us go through but are unable to realise or connect What the Qur'an is trying to tell us ,
Recently, while traveling through the mountains, I found myself struggling. After hours in hijab, feeling out of place among others who looked carefree and beautiful, and while in car listening to music is a must and i resisting the urge to return to music, began questioning my choices.like why am I torturing myself...
عرض المزيد
٢٦
٦
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
تابع
قبل ٤٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٥:٣٣، ١٧٢:٧، ٦٣:٢، ٧:٣٣، ٨٣:٢، ١٣:٥، ٧٢:٣٣، ٦٥:٢، ١١١:٩، ٣٤:١٧، ٢١:٤
Bismillah
The Qur’an shows that the story of humanity is the story of covenants. Before time and history, Allah gathered every soul and asked: 'Am I not your Lord?' and we all replied: 'Yes, we bear witness' (7:172). That first covenant is written into our nature. Whether we remember it or not, we are bound to it.
From there, covenants continued through prophets and nations. Allah entrusted Banī Isrā’īl with pledge after pledge: 'Hold firmly ...
عرض المزيد
٣٦
١٠
Rooma Khanam
تابع
قبل ٤٦ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٧٢:٣٣، ٤:٩٠، ٢٨:٤، ١٧:٨٠، ٣٧:٢١، ٦٧:١٧، ٦:٩٦، ٣٤:١٤، ١٥:٤٣، ٥٤:١٨، ١٩:٧٠، ١١:١٧، ٦:١٠٠، ١٠٠:١٧، ٦٦:٢٢
Various times in the Qur'an, Allah SWT reveals such integral qualities of Al Insaan - Mankind which only Al Khaaliq - The Creator can. Allah SWT describes human beings as ungrateful, hasty, impatient, unfair, stingy. He SWT calls them ignorant, argumentative, wrongful and transgressive. He says mankind has been created weak, in difficulty and constant struggle.
لا ريب فيه
No doubt that Al Musawwir - The Fashioner has spoken the truth about His C...
عرض المزيد
٢١
٦
Salihu Abba
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٧٢:٣٣، ١١:٤١، ٤:٩٥-٥
Imagine this: You are stranded in a vast, lifeless desert, teetering on the edge of survival. Thirst grips your throat, and hope fades with every step. Then, out of nowhere, a stranger appears, offering you water that revives your body and guidance that leads you to a safe path, ensuring your survival. As you prepare to part ways, this kind soul asks you for one favor: to deliver a letter to his family. Would you honor his request?
Take a moment ...
عرض المزيد
١٣
٥
Khaleda Islam
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٧٢:٣٣
تم النشر فى
Muslim American Society
some Americans are unwilling to wear a mask, saying the face coverings are uncomfortable or impinge upon their civil liberties.'(Time online).This gave me pause for thought.
'Verily, We did offer the trust [of reason and volition] to the heavens, and the earth, and the mountains: but they refused to bear it because they were afraid of it. Yet man took it up - for, certainly, he has always been prone to be most unjust, most foolish.'
Many schola...
عرض المزيد
٣
٢
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية