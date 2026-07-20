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الأحزاب
٦٨
٦٨:٣٣
ربنا اتهم ضعفين من العذاب والعنهم لعنا كبيرا ٦٨
رَبَّنَآ ءَاتِهِمْ ضِعْفَيْنِ مِنَ ٱلْعَذَابِ وَٱلْعَنْهُمْ لَعْنًۭا كَبِيرًۭا ٦٨
رَبَّنَآ
ءَاتِهِمۡ
ضِعۡفَيۡنِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
وَٱلۡعَنۡهُمۡ
لَعۡنٗا
كَبِيرٗا
٦٨
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Mohannad Hakeem
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٦٧:٣٣-٦٨
Day 22, ِAnswer 22,
#AyahLookup
Challenge
Original Question posted in:
https://quranreflect.com/posts/23722
The role models in Kufr and sin were praised with the best of praises in the dunia,
Some either got legitimacy from so-called religious institutions, and got some empty duas in support to their injustice and their oppression,
but all that won't last, and won't benefit on the day of judgment,
when followers will announce their regret ...
عرض المزيد
٥
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استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية