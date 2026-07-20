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الأحزاب
٦٧
٦٧:٣٣
وقالوا ربنا انا اطعنا سادتنا وكبراءنا فاضلونا السبيلا ٦٧
وَقَالُوا۟ رَبَّنَآ إِنَّآ أَطَعْنَا سَادَتَنَا وَكُبَرَآءَنَا فَأَضَلُّونَا ٱلسَّبِيلَا۠ ٦٧
وَقَالُواْ
رَبَّنَآ
إِنَّآ
أَطَعۡنَا
سَادَتَنَا
وَكُبَرَآءَنَا
فَأَضَلُّونَا
ٱلسَّبِيلَا۠
٦٧
وقال الكافرون يوم القيامة:
ربنا إنا أطَعْنا أئمتنا في الضلال وكبراءنا في الشرك، فأزالونا عن طريق الهُدى والإيمان. ربنا عذِّبهم من العذاب مثلَيْ عذابنا الذي تعذبنا به، واطردهم من رحمتك طردًا شديدًا. وفي هذا دليل على أن طاعة غير الله في مخالفة أمره وأمر رسوله، موجبة لسخط الله وعقابه، وأن التابع والمتبوع في العذاب مشتركون، فليحذر المسلم ذلك.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Quranly Reminder
تابع
قبل ٣٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٦٦:٣٣-٦٧
The day of judgement will have many people who will regret their actions and wished that they had obeyed Allah and the Prophet ﷺ.
You need to choose your friends and close ones wisely. We are in control of ourselves. We can’t blame others for our own wrongdoings.
Have good company, those who will remind you of Allah and remember you in times of need.
Those who you call your “best friend”, are they bringing you closer to Allah or away from Him...
عرض المزيد
٧
٠
Mohannad Hakeem
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٦٧:٣٣-٦٨
Day 22, ِAnswer 22,
#AyahLookup
Challenge
Original Question posted in:
https://quranreflect.com/posts/23722
The role models in Kufr and sin were praised with the best of praises in the dunia,
Some either got legitimacy from so-called religious institutions, and got some empty duas in support to their injustice and their oppression,
but all that won't last, and won't benefit on the day of judgment,
when followers will announce their regret ...
عرض المزيد
٥
٠
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية