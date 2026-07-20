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الأحزاب
٦٢
٦٢:٣٣
سنة الله في الذين خلوا من قبل ولن تجد لسنة الله تبديلا ٦٢
سُنَّةَ ٱللَّهِ فِى ٱلَّذِينَ خَلَوْا۟ مِن قَبْلُ ۖ وَلَن تَجِدَ لِسُنَّةِ ٱللَّهِ تَبْدِيلًۭا ٦٢
سُنَّةَ
ٱللَّهِ
فِي
ٱلَّذِينَ
خَلَوۡاْ
مِن
قَبۡلُۖ
وَلَن
تَجِدَ
لِسُنَّةِ
ٱللَّهِ
تَبۡدِيلٗا
٦٢
سنة الله وطريقته في منافقي الأمم السابقة أن يؤسَروا ويُقَتَّلوا أينما كانوا، ولن تجد -أيها النبي- لطريقة الله تحويلا ولا تغييرًا.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Talha Majeed
تابع
قبل ١٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٨:٣٣، ٢٣:٤٨، ٤٣:٣٥، ٦٢:٣٣، ٨٥:٤٠
During the recitation of the Quran in Taraweeh a single phrase kept catching my attention, "سُنَّةَ ٱللَّهِ",, the Way of Allah.
I decided to do some research to see how Allah uses this phrase across the Quran and in what context.
I found this phrase mentioned directly 5 times, however there could be some I missed.
What I noticed when reading the context and tafsirs of these verses was that this phrase is always used against the disbelievers,...
عرض المزيد
٧
٠
Abdelrahman Badawy
تابع
قبل ٥٠ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٦٢:٣٣، ٢٣:٤٨، ٨٥:٤٠
Many of us stay trapped in repeating life cycles because we fail to develop a vital skill: pattern recognition. Learning to connect dots is the key to breaking free.
When you start to really observe - to reflect on what came before, and what tends to follow - that's when things shift. You begin to see the setup, the trigger, the inevitable outcome. If X then Y. Once you realize this, you can never unsee it.
All of a sudden, you have a brand new...
عرض المزيد
٤٤
٣
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية