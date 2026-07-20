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الأحزاب
٤٧
٤٧:٣٣
وبشر المومنين بان لهم من الله فضلا كبيرا ٤٧
وَبَشِّرِ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ بِأَنَّ لَهُم مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ فَضْلًۭا كَبِيرًۭا ٤٧
وَبَشِّرِ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
بِأَنَّ
لَهُم
مِّنَ
ٱللَّهِ
فَضۡلٗا
كَبِيرٗا
٤٧
وبَشِّر -أيها النبي- أهل الإيمان بأن لهم من الله ثوابًا عظيمًا، وهو روضات الجنات.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٤٧:٣٣
قال ابن عطية: "قال لنا أبي: هذه من أرجى آية عندي في كتاب الله تعالى؛ لأن الله -عز وجل- قد أمر نبيه أن يبشر المؤمنين بأن لهم عنده فضلًا كبيرًا، وقد بين تعالى الفضل الكبير في قوله تعالى: ﴿وَٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ وَعَمِلُواْ ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ فِي رَوۡضَاتِ ٱلۡجَنَّاتِۖ لَهُم مَّا يَشَآءُونَ عِندَ رَبِّهِمۡۚ ذَٰلِكَ هُوَ ٱلۡفَضۡلُ ٱلۡكَبِيرُ﴾ [الشورى: 22]". القرطبي:16/173.
السؤال: بيّن كيف عد بعض العلماء هذه الآية من أرجى الآيات؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن ا...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Hammad Fahim
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٤٥:٣٣-٤٧
Prophetic Tenderness in Dawah
Dawah isn’t about casting fear into the hearts of people with the hope that it motivate them to change. That’s not how the Prophet ﷺ approached it. His Dawah was balanced - it involved both positive encouragement and gentle warnings. It was predicated on the basis of wisdom, mercy, and a deep understanding of the human soul.
A shaykh once told me about a khutbah he gave. His focus was on Allah’s forgiveness, on the...
عرض المزيد
١١
٦
Rushana Roberts
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٤٧:٣٣-٤٨
Asalaamu Alaykum Wa Rahmatulaahi Wa Barakaatuh
A new beginning for me is when Allahu Ta'ala gives me life after death every day when I awake from sleep, from one salaah to another. As every second of our lives is a step closer to Death. Can we say that we are absolutely prepared?
A new beginning is not this life but what Allah has prepared for the most grateful, patient, obedient, and humble. Are we ready, you will be with the ONE you love........
عرض المزيد
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