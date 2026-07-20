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الأحزاب
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٤٦:٣٣
وداعيا الى الله باذنه وسراجا منيرا ٤٦
وَدَاعِيًا إِلَى ٱللَّهِ بِإِذْنِهِۦ وَسِرَاجًۭا مُّنِيرًۭا ٤٦
وَدَاعِيًا
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
بِإِذۡنِهِۦ
وَسِرَاجٗا
مُّنِيرٗا
٤٦
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٤٦:٣٣
إخلاص الدعوة إلى الله، لا إلى نفسه وتعظيمها، كما قد يعرض ذلك لكثير من النفوس في هذا المقام. السعدي:668.
السؤال: قد يحصل زلل من الدعاة في شأن الإخلاص، وضِّح ذلك من خلال الآية؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=33_46
#وقفة_تدبرية
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القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٤٥:٣٣-٤٦
هذه الأشياء التي وصف الله بها رسوله محمدًا -صلى الله عليه وسلم- هي المقصود من رسالته، وزبدتها، وأصولها التي اختص بها. السعدي:667.
السؤال: لماذا ذكرت هذه الأشياء الخمسة في وصف نبينا دون غيرها؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=33_45
#وقفة_تدبرية
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Iraj Marjan
تابع
قبل ٣٥ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٤٦:٣٣
Facing the Lamp
Light touches everything equally, yet every receiver interprets it in its own way. The same light can be a source of food, a temperature regulator, a visual clue, or an energy harvester. Its effect depends on the entity it meets.
The Prophet ﷺ is described as a blazing lamp, a source of pure light. And the people who stand closest to this lamp, the Sahaba, each reflected it differently. All shared the same radiant source, yet eac...
عرض المزيد
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١
Hammad Fahim
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٤٥:٣٣-٤٧
Prophetic Tenderness in Dawah
Dawah isn’t about casting fear into the hearts of people with the hope that it motivate them to change. That’s not how the Prophet ﷺ approached it. His Dawah was balanced - it involved both positive encouragement and gentle warnings. It was predicated on the basis of wisdom, mercy, and a deep understanding of the human soul.
A shaykh once told me about a khutbah he gave. His focus was on Allah’s forgiveness, on the...
عرض المزيد
١١
٦
Hammad Fahim
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٠٨:١٢، ٤٥:٣٣-٤٦
NEW THEME ANNOUNCEMENT 👋🏼💥🌟
The Quran describes the role of the Prophet (peace be upon him) as a caller to Allah SWT.
'O Prophet! We have sent you as a witness, and a deliverer of good news, and a Warner, and a caller to ˹the Way of˺ Allah by His command, and a beacon of light'. (33:45-46)
Indeed Dawah was a role and responsibility assigned to all prophets, and through their example and wisdom, believers are commanded to also join this e...
عرض المزيد
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١٠
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية