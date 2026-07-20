تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
اختر اللغة
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
الأحزاب
٣٤
٣٤:٣٣
واذكرن ما يتلى في بيوتكن من ايات الله والحكمة ان الله كان لطيفا خبيرا ٣٤
وَٱذْكُرْنَ مَا يُتْلَىٰ فِى بُيُوتِكُنَّ مِنْ ءَايَـٰتِ ٱللَّهِ وَٱلْحِكْمَةِ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ كَانَ لَطِيفًا خَبِيرًا ٣٤
وَٱذۡكُرۡنَ
مَا
يُتۡلَىٰ
فِي
بُيُوتِكُنَّ
مِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَٱلۡحِكۡمَةِۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
كَانَ
لَطِيفًا
خَبِيرًا
٣٤
واذكرن ما يتلى في بيوتكن من القرآن وحديث الرسول صلى الله عليه وسلم، واعملن به، واقدُرْنه حقَّ قَدْره، فهو من نِعَم الله عليكن، إن الله كان لطيفًا بكنَّ؛ إذ جعلكنَّ في البيوت التي تتلى فيها آيات الله والسنة، خبيرًا بكنَّ إذ اختاركنَّ لرسوله أزواجًا.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Beenish Ameen
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٣٤:٣٣
Surah Al-Ahzab (33:34):
'And remember what is recited in your homes of the verses of Allah and wisdom. Indeed, Allah is ever Subtle and Acquainted [with all things].'
The recitation of the Quran in our homes is a profound blessing from Allah. It is a privilege and a sign of His mercy that He chose us to draw closer to Him through His words. While many remain distant from the remembrance of Allah, He has granted us this honor—an opportunity not...
عرض المزيد
١٢
٣
J Yousef
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٦٣:٢٢، ١٠٣:٦، ٣٤:٣٣، ١٦:٣١
تم النشر فى
The 99 Names of Allah
He who is Benevolent, Gentle and Subtle with His servants. So when we say that God Almighty is lateef with His slaves, it means that while He is always with us, and knows everything that goes on within us from thoughts and emotions, His protection and His presence with us are subtle. You may believe it is your friend that is comforting you, but in reality, it is God Almighty who sent you that friend. Perhaps that one word was what you needed to u...
عرض المزيد
١
٠
UmAyoub
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣١:٣٣-٣٥
Most beautiful verses for every women who want to be like the wives of the prophet peace be upon him.
The women who were promised paradise and will be our leaders on day of judgement were majorly housewives.
They weren't activists, black-belts, Congress members, great teachers of Islam, influencers with thousands of followers, travel gurus, haafidhas or at fore fronts of wars.
Allah wants us to have 'Waqar'
*The word qarna in the original is ...
عرض المزيد
٥
٠
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية