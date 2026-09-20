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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: Ar-Rum Ayah 9
Ar-Rum
9
30:9
اولم يسيروا في الارض فينظروا كيف كان عاقبة الذين من قبلهم كانوا اشد منهم قوة واثاروا الارض وعمروها اكثر مما عمروها وجاءتهم رسلهم بالبينات فما كان الله ليظلمهم ولاكن كانوا انفسهم يظلمون ٩
أَوَلَمْ يَسِيرُوا۟ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ فَيَنظُرُوا۟ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَـٰقِبَةُ ٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ ۚ كَانُوٓا۟ أَشَدَّ مِنْهُمْ قُوَّةًۭ وَأَثَارُوا۟ ٱلْأَرْضَ وَعَمَرُوهَآ أَكْثَرَ مِمَّا عَمَرُوهَا وَجَآءَتْهُمْ رُسُلُهُم بِٱلْبَيِّنَـٰتِ ۖ فَمَا كَانَ ٱللَّهُ لِيَظْلِمَهُمْ وَلَـٰكِن كَانُوٓا۟ أَنفُسَهُمْ يَظْلِمُونَ ٩
أَوَلَمۡ
ﱲ
يَسِيرُواْ
ﱳ
فِي
ﱴ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ﱵ
فَيَنظُرُواْ
ﱶ
كَيۡفَ
ﱷ
كَانَ
ﱸ
عَٰقِبَةُ
ﱹ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ﱺ
مِن
ﱻ
قَبۡلِهِمۡۚ
ﱼﱽ
كَانُوٓاْ
ﱾ
أَشَدَّ
ﱿ
مِنۡهُمۡ
ﲀ
قُوَّةٗ
ﲁ
وَأَثَارُواْ
ﲂ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
ﲃ
وَعَمَرُوهَآ
ﲄ
أَكۡثَرَ
ﲅ
مِمَّا
ﲆ
عَمَرُوهَا
ﲇ
وَجَآءَتۡهُمۡ
ﲈ
رُسُلُهُم
ﲉ
بِٱلۡبَيِّنَٰتِۖ
ﲊﲋ
فَمَا
ﲌ
كَانَ
ﲍ
ٱللَّهُ
ﲎ
لِيَظۡلِمَهُمۡ
ﲏ
وَلَٰكِن
ﲐ
كَانُوٓاْ
ﲑ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
ﲒ
يَظۡلِمُونَ
ﲓ
٩
ﲔ
Have they not travelled throughout the land to see what was the end of those ˹destroyed˺ before them? They were far superior in might; they cultivated the land and developed it more than these ˹Meccans˺ ever have. Their messengers came to them with clear proofs. Allah would have never wronged them, but it was they who wronged themselves.
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